Mauritius, Madagascar…Yorkshire? The surprise top tourist destination

Yorkshire was featured on travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller‘s ’24 places to go in 2024’, as an exciting travel destination for the fast-approaching new year.

The idyllic English county joins destinations including Central & South Sri Lanka, Guatemala and Quebec, in gaining recognition for its tourism potential.

Writing from a student house (damp and potentially black mould included) in Burley on a miserable, damp day in November, Yorkshire may not seem like an obvious tourist hotspot. But as the largest county in England, larger than countries such as Jamaica and Cyprus, it is undeniable that Yorkshire has a lot to offer.

Condé Nast Traveller said:

“For a bewitching break in 2024, go north. Yorkshire-born sculptor Henry Moore once said: “The observation of nature is part of an artist’s life.” And Yorkshire has some of the most seductive nature: sweeping landscapes like living oil paintings; undulating dales and peaks; deep-forested moors with big skies; heady lavender fields; lofty woodlands filled with birdsong; and golden sandy sweeps skirting the peppermint-blue sea. The Brontës’ romanticism is not lost.” Traveller

Their list of Michelin-recommended restaurants and bespoke inns are perhaps a bit beyond your average student budget.. so The Gryphon presents its own list of must-visit Yorkshire destinations:

Robin Hood’s Bay

Robin Hood’s Bay. Image: The Whitby Guide

The stunning beauty of the bay, with its wild cliffs, iconic jumble of houses and cobbled streets around the bay make Robin Hood’s Bay the perfectly picturesque destination. Despite being renowned as a town that offers the ultimate British seaside experience, the bay is worth a visit regardless of the season. In the colder months, wrap up warm and scour the Otley Road charity shops for walking boots, before experiencing the hostile beauty of a winter walk along the coastal cliff path.

The bay is only 5 miles from Whitby, a Gothic haven complete with the dramatic Whitby Abbey: the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Whitby Abbey. Image: English Heritage

Both Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay are accessible from Leeds via public transport: first taking a train to Scarborough, then a bus to your chosen destination.

For those who want more time to explore, the Youth Hostel Association has a cosy hostel, YHA Boggle Hole, tucked away in a smuggler’s cove across the bay from the main town.

Brönte House:

Literary enthusiasts will be well aware of the Brönte sisters, whose house still stands in the town of Haworth, and is now the Brönte Parsonage Museum.

The Brönte Sisters — Charlotte, Emily and Anne — all made significant contributions to 19th Century British literature, including Charlotte’s Jane Eyre and Emily’s Wuthering Heights.

Image: Em O’Riley

Where better to slip on your most striking red dress and dance with whimsy across the moors, Kate Bush style:

Video: KateBushMusic on YouTube

What’s more, The Brönte House is only a 30-minute drive from Leeds — so, a great way to get out for a weekend trip and fight those Sunday Scaries. A bus from Leeds to Keighley, then the Brönte Bus, can take you to the village of Haworth where the museum resides.

Castle Howard:

Fans of historical architecture (who are lucky enough to have a generous friend who drives) shouldn’t miss the stunning Castle Howard estate in North Yorkshire: a 1 1/2 hour drive out of central Leeds.

Building on the grand estate began in 1699, continuing until 1811. Castle Howard follows an ornate and extravagant Baroque design, with extensive gardens.

Not only is Castle Howard stunning in its own right, but it is also a top destination for film and TV makers.

Fans of Brideshead Revisited (2008), Bridgerton (2020), and even the Artic Monkeys: who filmed the video for 2018 song Four out of Five, will recognise the dramatic house design and sweeping grounds.

Video: interior designer Remy Renzullo tours Castle Howard. Credit: House & Garden on YouTube

Yorkshire Sculpture Park:

An underrated gem outside of Wakefield, YSP is an outdoor gallery showcasing impressive sculptures on the picturesque grounds of Bretton Hall.

Contributing artists include Barbara Hepworth, who also has a sculpture on display in the University of Leeds campus, Henry Moore, Damien Hirst and Andy Goldsworthy.

Damien Hirst’s The Virgin Mother. Image: Em O’Riley

The landscape itself demands attention, with a large lake and paths through woodland to explore.

Standard entry is £9, but the park is eager to make the arts as accessible as possible and offers completely free entry for 18-25 year olds.

Whilst not quite the tropical holiday destination some may have in mind, Yorkshire is a hotspot of history, arts, literature, and a bourgeoning food scene — all contained in some of the most breathtaking natural landscapes in Britain.

With the Christmas break coming up, take inspiration from Traveller, and try being a tourist in your own town. We guarantee you’ll be surprised by just how much there is to explore.

The full list by Condé Nast is available from the following link:

https://www.cntraveler.com/story/best-places-to-go-in-2024