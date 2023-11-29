Leeds University’s Net Zero Delivery Plan revealed

Leeds University has kickstarted its goal to reach Net Zero by 2030 by providing a Delivery Plan outlining how it will practically achieve its goals.

On Monday 4th December, students are invited to learn more in Esther Simpson (room 1.01) from 4:30-5:40pm. An abundance of professionals, including Ann Allen, Director of Campus Innovation and Development, and Professor Fleur Loveridge, who will discuss the practicalities of Geothermal engineering, will be speaking. There will also be the opportunity to ask questions in relation to discussion topics. Refreshments will be provided for those attending in-person. If you’re unable to attend there is an option to join via Microsoft Teams.

In 2021 the University’s climate plan was approved and listed seven principles to address the climate crisis within the institution. One of these principles was the promise of net zero greenhouse gas by 2030.

The University has identified reducing emissions, created by heating and powering their numerous buildings, as the first stepping stone to their net zero target. The focus is not only on a reduction of energy use, but also a switch to renewable sources.

They have four initial projects outlined: investing in renewable energy, upgrading the Worsley Building, installing a contained energy centre to provide low carbon heating, securing an increase in electrical supply across campus.

Renewable energy

Their first project outlines a long-term investment in generating renewable energy on campus.

Instead of switching to a renewable tariff, where the amount of energy bought is ‘matched’ with renewable energy (often purchased by the energy supplier), the University has decided to commit to off-site renewable energy generation projects which will distribute electricity into the national grid. They state that this will initially match current electricity usage on campus, ‘saving nearly 2,000 tonnes of CO 2 e each year’.

Additionally, with electricity usage increasing rapidly, the University has promised to ‘invest in additional renewable energy projects to match’.

New systems for the Worsley Building

Second on the agenda is the installation of a new heat recovery system and solar panels for the Worsley Building. Due to the nature of medical studies, fresh air is vital to safe practices. Therefore, a heat recovery ventilation system is ideal as it provides fresh air to buildings whilst minimising heat loss.

This system is predicted to save over 1,000 tonnes of CO 2 e annually. Solar panels are also scheduled to be added. These will support high energy usage and replace energy from the national grid with a more sustainable source.

Establishment of another energy centre

Thirdly, an energy centre is set to be created for buildings furthest from the university’s steam heating network. This distance means energy is lost on route. A key component of this solution will be air source heat pumps, which extract heat from outside air and repurpose it for indoor heating purposes.

However, the University states that these pumps cannot be installed until GeoSolutions Leeds has completed its research on the safety of their use alongside geothermal heat. If the research supports the simultaneous use of both heating systems, then the university will use this initial energy centre to test this sustainable energy model, which could then be expanded to the rest of campus.

Increase in electrical supply

The final project outlined in the Delivery Plan is the establishment of an increased electrical supply to campus. The University aims to move their heating network away from gas and towards electricity. Increasing electrical supply will ideally deliver large scale emissions reductions.

Whilst this may appear straightforward, the University shares some heating elements with Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust. This state that this makes the transition notably more difficult, however a team is being devised to initiate effective coordination.

These four projects are estimated to cost £107m and are expected to reduce emission by 81% by 2030.

2025 is set to mark the beginning of the main building work for these projects.

The University has also suggested ways that students can contribute to this net zero goal. A reduction in energy usage can be implemented by switching off equipment that isn’t in use. Travelling sustainably and purchasing wisely are important daily considerations.

If you’re a STEM student then an awareness of sustainable lab practises are crucial. You may also be interested in contributing to research to achieve net zero through the University’s Living Lab programme. It is this programme that is currently working alongside GeoSolutions Leeds to investigate the potential use of air source heat pumps.

For more information on Leeds University’s Climate Plan, including predicted statistics, see the links below:

Climate plan SharePoint

Climate plan reporting