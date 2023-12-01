Fake posters claim that Class A drugs are ‘authorised’ in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are investigating after fake posters have appeared across Leeds claiming that the use and sale of illegal drugs is permitted.

The posters, which were first spotted at the start of the week, claim that the city is a “crack and heroin zone.”

The posters have been spotted in the city centre, as well as in Beeston, Hunslet and Hyde Park.

The logos of both West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council are featured on the posters which say that the “sale and use” of the illegal Class A drugs is “authorised in the area.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of fake posters that have been illegally posted at locations in and around Leeds city centre and are making further enquiries.”

Data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that in the year ending June 2022, 2.7% of adults in the country had taken a Class A drug in the last year, rising to 4.7% among those aged between 16 and 24.

In Hyde Park, a poster was found opposite The Hyde Park Picture House as well as on other nearby residential streets.

The area, which is home to much of Leeds’ student population, is endemic for the sale and use of drugs according to some residents.

One student, who wishes to be anonymous, says: “I’ve been approached by dealers on several occasions within Hyde Park.”

“I’ll just be walking home from university or going to the shop and a car will pull up and offer a business card which claims they sell things like cannabis and cocaine.”

Headingley & Hyde Park Councillor Jonathan Pryor told The Gryphon: “Obviously these aren’t genuine posters from either the police or council.”

“They are being removed as they’re found, and West Yorkshire Police are currently making further enquiries about their origin.”