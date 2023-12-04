Student Rebellion announces 24 hour Esther Simpson occupation

At the end of a university-held panel on the path to Net Zero by 2030, students from Student Rebellion stood up and announced a 24 hour occupation.

Their overnight stay in the Esther Simpson building precedes their workshop day tomorrow (5th December), “a day of alternative education in collaboration with other societies”. Collaborators include Students Against Sexual Harassment and Assault (SASHA) and Palestine Action.

The event that had taken place was a panel on the University of Leeds’ Net Zero Delivery Plan.

Whilst the group said the panel was a positive step in opening up a dialogue, it fell short of the discussions and actions necessary.

Student Rebellion said the Net Zero panel reflected the universities overemphasis of technical solutions. They challenged how the university reports on its climate impact and goals, saying data released was hard to find and follow.

Furthermore they said institutions were “gaslighting” young people with genuine concerns around climate change and the speed and effectiveness of current climate action. They said climate action cannot be limited to a one hour panel once a semester, and invited members of the audience to join their overnight stay.

Image: Em O’Riley

The announcement of their occupation was met with applause from many members of the audience. This included several panelists who approached members of Student Rebellion to commend their action.

Panel leader Ann Allen approached a leading member and told them as this was now an occupation the university would invoke its security procedure. A University of Leeds security car and officer appeared on site. As of yet it is unclear how the university will react to the occupation.

Last November, Student Rebellion occupied Esther Simpson for 12 days. They demanded the university cut all ties to fossil fuels. The university’s response was met with some criticism as the then-Vice Chancellor Simone Buitendijk responded saying the university would not engage with the group until they left the building.

Image: Em O’Riley

(The university has been approached for a comment and this article will be updated if one is provided.)