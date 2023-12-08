‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour Announcement: Liam Gallagher proves the 90’s aren’t ‘Half The World Away’

Written by Poppi Andelin Edited by Erin Clark

October 16, 2023, was a momentous day for music fans worldwide, as Liam Gallagher revealed his upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour. This milestone marked the passing of 30 years since Oasis’s seminal debut album propelled the band to the forefront of Britpop culture.

Since the release of the iconic album, Oasis’ songs have undoubtedly proven themselves to be timeless. Many of the nation’s favourite tunes have arisen from this album, that including ‘Live Forever’, ‘Supersonic’, ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’, and ‘Married with Children’. The band released banger after banger for continuous years within the 90s; many of which are still played live today in sets from both Gallagher brothers. This upcoming tour is guaranteed to spiral avid fans and demographics into a time of reminiscence for an era which so forcefully put its stamp on the indie music scene.

Originally released on August 29th, 1994, the legendary album sold over eight million copies worldwide and swiftly rose to prominence as a symbol of success in British music culture. The Britpop genre had a notable period of growth during the 1990s. Alongside Oasis’s ascent to eminence in the music industry, three renowned psychedelic rock groups- Blur, Suede, and Pulp- that are collectively referred to as the ‘Big Four’- also rose to greatness. As this was such a protuberant time for music lovers- Gallagher’s announced tour has undoubtedly graspedd the hearts of millions of fans across the world.

The historical significance of Oasis is one like no other. Their debut album, Definitely Maybe (1994), made its way to the top of the charts, soon after foregrounding its place as the fastest selling debut album of its time. Alongside winning their ‘British Breakthrough Act’ in 1995, Definitely Maybe (1994) also secured its place as ‘Album of the Year’ at the NME awards. The years of the 90s for Oasis was truly incontestable, becoming a commercial phenomenon from the very beginning. Alongside being an all-round, award-winning band, Oasis sold out arenas and venues with great ease in the consecutive years to follow their debut record. One significant moment includes their almighty two-night set at Knebworth, marking a focal point of musical history. The shows were in demand of around 2.6 million, with a quarter of a million attending over both days. Although this upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour may not be as almighty as Knebworth, the demand to relive the iconic Oasis days at Liam Gallagher’s gigs will undoubtedly be sought after by thousands.

What can devoted Oasis fans anticipate this time around? Following the Gallagher brothers’ departure from each other fifteen years prior, many would have had great expectations for a reunion. While the reunion of the notorious brothers would undoubtedly be a historic occasion, I’d like not to imagine that too many ardent Oasis fans would become overly optimistic!

Both talented individuals have since gone on to advance in their own musical careers. After the release of his most recent album, Council Skies (2023), Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds will go on a European tour within the next upcoming month. In addition to formerly performing with the band Beady Eye, consisting of multiple former Oaiss members, Liam Gallagher has effectively established his own solo career. Both Gallagher’s put on a phenomenal show, time and time again, sparking arenas with the anthems that ignite our souls and transport us to a world of musical bliss. Although the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour will not quite be a Liam and Noel reconciliation, it is certainly set to create venues across the country as the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll powerhouse.

It can be expected that thousands of fans will dust off their bucket hats, Harrington jackets, and don Gallagher inspired haircuts in full force. For those who were lucky enough to secure tickets, The Definitely Maybe tour is certainly one that will celebrate the music that prominently defined a generation.