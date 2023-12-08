Troye Sivan wants to be ‘One of Your Girls’

Written by Utako Tsukada Bright Edited by Eve Moat

Troye Sivan has captured the attention of the internet after releasing the music video for his new single, ‘One of Your Girls’. The third single from his third studio album Something to Give Each Other (2023), ‘One of Your Girls’ is the ultimate pop song. Complete with a delicate guitar riff, heavy synths and emotionally charged lyrics, he sings, “Give me a call if you ever get lonely / I’ll be like one of your girls, or your homies”.

But it was the music video, directed by Gordon von Steiner, that really captivated his audience. In a white dress, knee-high boots with his hair and makeup in full drag, Sivan straddles former Disney Channel star Ross Lynch (whose sole purpose in the video, presumably, is to look hot). Against Lynch’s brooding Abercrombie model persona, Sivan brings back a certain feminine energy that is reminiscent of the pop girlies of the noughties – think Britney Spears or Lady Gaga – that dominated the scene.

Unlike the inherent campness and mirthful humour present in most drag performances, Sivan’s expression remains earnest; almost desperate, as he delivers the final lines of the song: “Give me a call if you ever get desperate / I’ll be like one of your girls”. At his listening party for Something to Give Each Other (2023), he stated that the song is about having experiences with men who were unsure whether they were straight or not, and the pain of bending himself to fit into something that they might like. Sivan’s performance is subtle – unexaggerated and realistic, as if he truly wants to become the girl.

The music video has become so popular that it has created the latest lip-syncing trend on TikTok. The trend involves posting a clip of you pre-glam, then cutting to your best glam/outfit of the night (OOTN) reveal as the catchy chorus kicks in. Essentially, anything that would prompt a potential fling to “give you a call”.

Troye Sivan has come a long way from his YouTube origins, and the release of Something to Give Each Other (2023) this October showcases a brand-new era for the singer. Once known for his lovesick, puppy-eyed pop anthems, his third album has immediately asserted himself as being in his party animal era, kicking off with the hedonistic house-pop tune ‘Rush’ as the first single in July this year. Following the single’s success, Sivan has returned to the music industry ready to inject the pop scene with an invigorating series of releases. With shots of people drinking, urinating and multiple bare bums on screen, the music video for ‘Rush’ combined a certain summer naughtiness and an unapologetic queer freedom with dance choreography that instantly trended on TikTok.

After further praise for his music video for ‘Got Me Started’ in September, it is safe to say that fans of Sivan can keep looking forward to an exciting stream of content.