Volunteering at Leeds International Film Festival

Words by Alice Patterson / Edited by Mia Stapleton

Alice Patterson reflects on her first experience volunteering at Leeds International Film Festival.

As the largest film festival in the UK outside London, you might expect Leeds International Film Festival to be a particularly exclusive affair. You would be wrong – with nine venues dotted across the city and tickets as low as £7.50, 2023 was LIFF’s most accessible year yet. This extends behind the scenes – I applied to volunteer for the festival earlier this September and, thankfully, was successful in my application. As an English and Film student, the opportunity to both experience working in an events capacity and immerse myself in the festival’s cinematic culture was incredibly exciting. Having wrapped up the 2023 festival a couple of weeks back, I have been taking my time to reflect on my experience volunteering with LIFF this year.

I was assigned to work as a Venue Assistant – sort of like a runner for whichever venue you have been assigned to. A venue assistant can check tickets, act as an usher, and clean up after a screening – we essentially just help to keep the festival running smoothly. Considering you will usually work with at least two other volunteers on a shift, it’s also a great way to meet and chat with other film lovers helping out with the festival.

As a volunteer, it is a real privilege to get to sit in on screenings and expose yourself to films you might otherwise have never seen. A particular favourite of mine was Raging Grace, the debut feature from director Paris Zarcilla. The story follows undocumented Filipino immigrant Joy, as she takes on a job as a housekeeper in an attempt to provide for herself and her daughter, Grace. This is just one example – I was lucky enough to see a really broad range of films, from the 50s Dutch classic Fanfare, to contemporary releases like Mutt, a personal exploration of gender transitioning.

2023 was my first year volunteering for the festival – and yet I am in my final year of university. I wish I had known how easily one can apply earlier during my time in Leeds. I would highly encourage any cinephiles – particularly students who have some spare time on their hands – to apply to volunteer for the festival next November. For anyone dreaming of working in the film industry, keen to expose themselves to unique cinema, or who is just a film buff, the opportunity to volunteer with LIFF truly provides an invaluable experience.

(Image Credit: Leeds International Film Festival)