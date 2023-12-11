Drug testing kits available in students’ union after campaign

Four years after the idea was initially proposed in a campus referendum, Leeds University Union has introduced free drug testing kits for students.

The kits can detect what is in a drug – alerting users to unexpected dangerous substances – as well as its potency.

It is hoped that the use of kits will cut down on overdoses as those who take drugs will have a better understanding of what they are consuming, leading to safer and more educated decisions.

The kits are available from the Advice Office within the Union building from 9:00 – 17:00.

Whilst there is no requirement to speak to anyone when picking a kit up, Leeds University Union Wellbeing Officer Emily Tabern said advisors would be on hand if you do want to speak.

“There will be more information on our website about other support available, general harm reduction guidance and a video which will show you how to use the testing kits.

“We recognise that the best way to reduce harm from drugs is to avoid taking them at all, we also acknowledge that if our students are taking drugs it’s important that they have the information and resources available to mitigate harm as much as possible.

“We need to empower students to make choices about their health and wellbeing, not sweep them under the rug.”

The policy was developed in collaboration with SSDP (Students for Sensible Drug Policy). The group advocates for drug use and abuse to be decriminalised and instead legislated as a health and social issue.

A survey conducted by LUU in 2019 found that 89% of students who took drugs would test them if free kits were provided. That same year the then Welfare Office Matthew Port submitted the first proposal to introduce drug testing kits for students, with the motion passing with a 95% majority.

The policy, however, was sidelined during the pandemic and left until Tabern pledged to re-introduce the policy as part of her election campaign.

Port told The Gryphon that he was delighted that his proposal had finally come to fruition.

“Fantastic news! After much resistance over the years, I’m so glad to hear the Union has worked with students towards a harm reduction approach.

“Thanks so much to SSDP, and to successive officers, for continuing the work we started back in 2018/19 and holding LUU to account. It’s the Union’s first real step towards a sensible approach to drug taking at Leeds, let’s hope it’s not the last.”