How “just putting one foot in front of the other” exploded onto the scene in 2023

At the end of 2023, one of the big winners was running. It felt like everyone was doing it. Your walks to campus were filled with people on a run, and why not?

As a student, running appears to be the perfect solution. Getting out and about in the winter is hard, especially when we’re getting to and from university in the dark. Therefore, running on the weekend is a perfect way to spend some time outside, away from the laptop screens. It’s not just on the streets of Leeds that people are running, it’s on social media too. From those running 5ks to the ones training for half marathons, it is fair to say running has just as much a presence online as on the tracks. The evolution of “RunTok” has opened the world up to the wonders of running. The majority are starting as beginners and showing just how accessible a run can be. RunTok also normalises the realities of running and is a perfect place to start before you even lace up the trainers.

Why has running become so popular? Partly because of RunTok and partly because of its benefits. It improves mental health, and fills the long summer days. It’s a perfect opportunity to meet a range of people, which as a student can be a daunting task. Running is a global community, for sure, but it is also a great way to meet new people in the city. Around Leeds there are many running routes and loads of running communities; think the canal and the city’s parks. Of course, one of the largest benefits of running is the physical fitness, but there is so much more to it.

There’s a certain consensus that to be a good runner, you need all the gear. The most fancy, colourful running shoes, shorts and tops. There’s so much out there it can be overwhelming. So here is my guide for running outside in the Winter:

A pair of gloves- to keep your hands warm!

Layers or thermals- running in the winter is no joke, so having some layers is a nice place to start.

A goal for the end of the run– whether it’s a sweet treat or a hot chocolate. It doesn’t have to be a PB.

Run at a gym- If it is just too cold outside, you can always run inside.

There is also a need to be careful, especially if running in the dark. Try to stay on well lit paths as much as possible and run in groups. There are a few running groups across Leeds such as Hyde Park and Harriers, and in the last few months, These Girls Run has popped up in Leeds. These Girls Run is a women’s only run club with two runs a week, and like the other clubs, it caters for beginners too. More information can be found on their retrospective websites below.

Where to start?

There are many types of running: road, track, trail and treadmill. Whilst the idea of going outside in the cold isn’t exactly at the top of everybody’s wish list, Park Runs are a great place to start. They represent a range of different abilities and have a really good atmosphere.

The closest one to the university campus is at Woodhouse Moor. They meet at 9am on Saturdays. It has been said that you never regret a run, so why not give Park Run a try! If you scan the barcode you can set up on the website, and there you’ll get accurate times to help track your progress. Park Runs are dotted across the UK and are a free, wholesome way to start your weekend.

With the dark nights, and intense deadlines of university, running can be just the thing to help you balance your hectic student life. It doesn’t have to be a massive commitment. You don’t have to race, and you don’t have to have an insane training schedule. You can run for two minutes or twenty, it really doesn’t matter. Maybe that’s why it’s proven to be so popular in 2023, and why that looks set to continue in 2024.

More Information:

Hyde Park Harriers: https://www.hydeparkharriers.co.uk/

These Girls Run: https://www.thesegirlsrun.co.uk/

Park Run: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/