Tiny Things by Tiny Habits

Written by Lucas Assagba Edited by Eve Moat

Maya Rae, Cinya Khan and Judah Mayowa are Tiny Habits, a Boston folk-pop trio known for their lush harmonies. They’ve been active since 2022, garnering praise from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Elton John for their cozy covers on the stairwell of their dorm. In April, they released their debut EP, Tiny Things and I gave it a listen as part of my Autumn rotation.

The title track serves as a picture-perfect introduction into the world of Tiny Habits. Vibrant and optimistic, yet still as chilled and velvety as ever, the song opens with a signature three-part harmony. The bridge of this song is a highlight of the project, setting the scene for what’s to come.

Track two is the anti-Tiny Things in a sense: while still encompassed by the group’s signature warm sound, ‘Delay’ revolves around the immediate aftermath of a relationship, drawing parallels between itself and the cosiness of Tiny Things. “Standin’ in your kitchen / Counting all the tiles on your floor / While you do the dishes,” and its own lethargic dread “I was fine doing dishes / with my headphones on” perfectly addresses this.

‘One More’ features some of the most creative production on the record, courtesy of Philip Etherington (Laufey, Lizzy McAlpine). While the lyrics are simpler and not as central as in the other tracks, they’re still as hard hitting as ever: “I’ll keep this space for whoever comes my way / but I just wish it could’ve been you.” ‘One More’ sees the trio at their most synchronised, effortlessly harmonising as if they were one.

Track four is my personal favourite because while every other track was produced by Etherington, Benjamin Millman takes the reins on ‘Hemenway’, a heart-wrenching tale of emotional distance peppered with odes to Boston. The trio longs to “Go back” in the chorus, which serves as a confession to a lost love, but in the process “On Hemenway, I let you down.”

The trio goes back to their roots with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ on track five, with Stevie Nicks’ poignant lyrics aligning with Tiny Habits’ original songs perfectly, with the trio capturing her fear of “changing / ‘cause I’ve built my life around you.” Even though they didn’t write the song, they make it their own, and it finds its home within the EP’s journey.

‘Some Things (I’ve Learned)’ is a refreshing change of form, and serves as a satisfying conclusion to the record. Judah, Cinya and Maya join the song one at a time (similar to Boygenius’ ‘Cool About It’), creating an atmosphere of acceptance and catharsis on what might be the EP’s most intimate track: “If I’m gonna repair anything / Then it sure as hell should be myself.”

As a group who rose to prominence through their renditions of other people’s songs, little had been seen of Tiny Habits’ songwriting talents. However, Tiny Things does a wonderful job of showcasing them as a lyrical powerhouse, while still allowing their heavenly vocals to take centre stage.