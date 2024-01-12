‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’: work, an ‘employment drought’ and the financial struggle of students

The Gryphon conducted an anonymous survey into University of Leeds students either looking for work or already in employment during term-time.

The cost-of-living crisis leaves many students finding themselves struggling to embrace the ‘student life’ due to financial struggles.

Across the UK, 55% of students are now working a part-time job in addition to their studies. This is higher than in previous years, fuelled by the rising gap between maintenance loan allowance and living costs.

According to Russell Group universities, The Department for Education bases the maintenance loan calculations on outdated projections, assessing household earnings from 2008. The calculations do not consider the financial hit of the pandemic and the subsequent rise in inflation. The annual inflation rate in 2008 measured at 3.99%, compared to the current UK inflation rate at 4.6%, which is lower compared to 6.7% earlier in the year, and 11.10% in 2022.

These out-of-date projections result in students having to supplement their loans with paid-work and/or living off small weekly budgets.

Costs have risen, with rent rising 14.6% for students in the past 2 years alone. However, maintenance loans have not matched this- increasing at the slimmer 5.2%. Because of this gap, student housing charity Unipol and the Higher Education Policy Institute published a report estimating that, on average, students are left with 50p a week to cover other living costs after paying rent and bills. This includes food shops, course costs, any social expenses, transport fees and so on. Many students now are forced to seek work in a situation that has been described as a ‘job drought’. Furthermore, those who have found paid work find the balance with their studies difficult to manage. Whether students are sacrificing social activities or their studies, many agree the living crisis is negatively impacting their university experience.

A National Union of Students survey found that 1 in 7 university students across the UK work full-time on top of their studies. Other research by Save the Student reports that 56,000 students are undertaking to sex work to financially survive at university.

An anonymous survey conducted by The Gryphon has found that 83% of respondents at the University of Leeds receive a maintenance loan, but over half of those surveyed said that their loan on its own does not cover their rent. 73% say the cost-of-living crisis means it is compulsory for them to have a part-time job alongside university.

Comments from students who have found employment whilst studying at Leeds university find a common ground in sacrificing part of their ‘university experience’: “Not much of a social life”,

“I work nights, so I’ve missed a fair few lectures and seminars the next day”, “I’ve had to sacrifice society events, nights out, and sleep in order to catch up with university assignments”, “I work every Friday and Saturday, which means I usually have to sacrifice weekend social plans to work. It also means I must make sure I get all my studying done during the week as I have little time at the weekends”, “I’m cutting costs everywhere I possibly can. I had issues with an unexpected timetable change, and I had to be demoted at my job because of it.,

“Can be hard to manage the work life balance with uni and work but it is completely necessary to work as a result of my maintenance loan only just covering my rent”

“It’s a huge disadvantage for those who have to work alongside study.”

Those who have managed to find employment find themselves in a “vicious cycle” of balancing studies and social activities with the growing need to work more hours, but the cost-of-living has left students “no choice”. Students are often employed in hospitality and retail, working long hours in customer-facing jobs.

However, it is not just those who are employed who are struggling. Approximately 30% of students who took part in the survey say they are still actively searching for a job. Those students have stated:

“Employers are hesitant to take on students because of the varying availability and everyone goes home for the holiday”., “When I was first looking for a job, it was honestly impossible. Nobody wanted to hire a student who could only work weekends, this is so I could still have a social life and continue my studies without sacrifice.”

“It is very difficult to find a job around university commitments”.

Overall, 83% agree their university experience has been limited because of the current economic climate, forcing them to sacrifice studying or social activities, either to work or to save money.

The Leeds University Union website recommends that no student works more than 20 hours a week during term-time. However, current financial pressures and the unlikelihood that government will rethink loan provision has made this a necessity for some.