Not So Quiet at The Wardrobe: The Libertines’ Night of Chaos, Classics and New Beginnings

Written by Thomas Anderson Highlights (in italics) and Edits by Eve Moat

After announcing their first studio album since their 2015 record Anthems for Doomed Youth, The Libertines embarked on their Albionay Tour in January 2024, reconnecting with fans in small venues across the country and teasing what is to come next for the London-based four-piece. It has been 8 years since we were last blessed with new music from the band and this intimate show proved that there is still an insatiable appetite for their art and tight song-writing.

It clearly was not just the band who were excited to hit the road once more, as tickets sold out for almost every venue in just seconds. After website crashes and queues with tens of thousands of people, somehow, I managed to wade through the competition and purchase a golden ticket for their show at The Wardrobe in Leeds, on 15th February. The feeling of capturing gold dust became only more fitting as time edged closer to the show and tickets for some venues were re-selling for over £350. For me though, I knew the experience would be priceless, and it is fair to say that I was more than correct.

“The Wardrobe, as a venue, looked as inviting as ever, with its classic heatwave knocking you for six as you descend into the basement. With a strong smell of cigarette smoke and an even stronger one of beer, I knew I was in the right place (and in for a riot).”

The band has had a tumultuous history with infamous bust-ups, prison sentences, drug addictions and fall outs, which led to many show cancellations and hiatuses – however after interviews and a press tour for their upcoming album, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, releasing 8th March 2024, it is evident that this time, things are different. For one, just by seeing them at The Wardrobe, Doherty seemed more reserved in his performance, as Barât, who was centre stage for the whole show, seems to have taken the reigns as the front man. It is undeniable that Doherty and Barât never had insufficient chemistry or passion that has supported their masterful musicianship, in fact, quite the opposite. In fact, it was the resounding unity and maturity displayed at The Wardrobe gig that was striking and unprecedented for the band, signalling a significant step in a new direction.

The 400-person capacity venue, The Wardrobe, has been home to some incredible and memorable shows since its opening in 1999, as the likes of Amy Winehouse, Arrested Development and Corinne Bailey Rae, have graced the independent, family-owned venue. However, I don’t believe it had ever been rocked like this before. The chaos surrounding The Libertines has often come on stage or from behind the scenes, but nevertheless, this time it was from the crowd, who left the venue’s floors dripping with sweat after an electric night of constant energy.

If they had any nerves about a lack of public interest in the band’s future, this show and the tour in general, will have obliterated any doubts. As the first note of the iconic, opening song, ‘Up the Bracket’, graced their ears, the crowd erupted and did not stop for the next hour and a half. After a high paced start, the tempo was maintained with an old favourite in ‘Vertigo’ and new single ‘Run, Run, Run’, which proved to already be a fan favourite, as almost everyone in the audience recited the simple, but catchy chorus.

Image Credit: @barnaby_fairley on Instagram

Many older fans channelled their energy not by running, but rather mosh-pitting and bouncing around, as old met new. The positive reactions to other newly-released singles, ‘Shiver’ and ‘Night of the Hunter’, encapsulated the feeling of a new chapter for the band, categorised by maturity, consistency and focus. From ‘Music When the Lights Go Out’, to ‘What Katie Did’ and ‘The Boy Looked at Johnny’, the setlist almost blew the roof off. The encore, which of course culminated with their famed ‘Don’t Look Back Into the Sun’, topped the show off with a bang, however, the highlight for me was their rendition of ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’. Whilst the lyrics that discuss their turbulent and intense relationship may have once seemed poignant, this time they felt reflective, whilst still making the relentless crowd bounce non-stop. Not only did their endless list of classics stir up one of the greatest and most energy-filled gigs that The Wardrobe had ever seen, but the popularity and embracement of the band’s new work, cemented their return to the forefront of British Indie music.

“Every song hit the spot. Every track cracking into the crowd with each and every well-placed chord, lyric and tune. The immense ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ took me back to first year of university, where that track was played constantly in our flat and became one of our flat anthems. Good times. The only thing that brought be back to 2024 was the clattering I got as I ricocheted off every person in the room in time with the enlightened song.”

If anything is to be taken from this tour, it is that amidst an eroding underground music scene in Britain, where venues across the country are shutting down each day, these types of venues and intimate shows remain as pertinent and integral as ever for both the artist and the fan. The legendary Libertines playing at these small but lively and dynamic venues, acts as a reminder of the role that they play in connecting artists with their fans.

The Libertines have finally stopped running from the past and for the first time, the two best-friends look to be on the same page, facing the same direction: towards an esplanade that opens up on 8th March.