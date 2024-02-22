Questions for Candidates: LeadLUU 2024

These are the people who want to run the Union. They should probably know what they’re talking about. The Gryphon asked them a few questions about their campaign pledges, why they’re running and their plans for the Union.

Going for: Union Affairs & Communications Officer

(From left to right: Tom Walsh; Fabiha Chowdhury; Ganesh Adhikari Srinivas; Hasan Mujallid)

What has been your favourite memory from Uni so far?

Tom: My favourite memory? I think that would be my first Fell (Trail) running competition over at Hebden Bridge. I can remember getting to this river crossing, stopping and thinking to myself, ‘Am I meant to go through that!?’. That’s when one of the other runners in the club barreled straight past me through the river like it was nothing! I made it through and finished the race drenched and covered in mud.

Fabiha: There are too many to choose from! If I had to pick just one, it would be the night of February 3rd, 2024, where my society, Vertical Fitness, had put on a spectacular show to fundraise for charity. “Reclaim The Cabaret” was the first time I performed a solo in a showcase, and it was so heart-warming to see the confidence and self-assurance of all my performers grow because of this experience. Standing in the wings, cheering everyone on and helping to run the show – I couldn’t have been prouder of what we did!

Ganesh: My favorite university memory so far has been Converting participation into winning accolades and prizes at the Multi-University Challenge Day, a dynamic initiative bringing together bright minds from universities across Yorkshire and Humber by Yorkshire Universities and Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission to delve into crucial discussions on Sustainability. felt extremely Proud to share that our team, representing the University of Leeds clinched both 1st and 2nd prizes! The collaboration was incredible as our team members Simran, Adv. Dhairya Dugad, Tamanna and Kakkar were mixed across other universities. Hosted at Imagine Leeds: The Climate Hub, providing a fitting backdrop for the exchange of ideas and solutions.

Hasan: Looking back, the most meaningful part of my university experience wasn’t an event but a crucial realization during a tough phase. Struggling with depression, feeling alienated in my course, missing my family, unable to make new friends, and financial troubles had me feeling defeated. Yet, I was surrounded by support—emotional and financial from my family, and social from friends—that I was too overwhelmed to see. The change came unexpectedly when I took a simple walk with a friend after a long period of isolation. That moment of connection and fresh air shifted my perspective dramatically. I realized the importance of reaching out for help and recognizing the support around us. It highlighted the silent battles many of us face and the necessity of seeking help. This experience also made me reflect on the gaps in university support services for those too burdened to ask for help. It underscored the need for a more proactive approach to reach out to students in distress, showing me the profound impact of support, both sought and given. This lesson, learned during a low point, became a guiding light and my most valued university memory.

How do you think the relationship between LUU and the University could be improved?

Tom: The relationship between the University and Union is complex. They are independent of each other, but the University funds a large chunk of the Union. It could be argued that this ties the hands of the Union when it comes to standing up and saying when things aren’t the best they could be, but the funding given to the Union allows them to do so much for students. I would like to empower the voice of students more ensuring they are given the platform with the University to make change. Every student should be able to feel like their voice is heard at the highest levels, but at the moment it isn’t. I want to build that bridge between the Union and University.

Fabiha: I believe that LUU and the University have a common goal: to ensure that students are not only able to complete their degree, but are also able to enjoy life in the process. Thought they are independent bodies with different boards, stakeholders, action plans and strategies, they do depend on each other to reach that common goal. To improve the relationship between the two would to first recognise the issues currently affecting both bodies and what their stances are. The next step would be to create a more collaborative approach to addressing these issues where students are more easily able to to offer opinions and ideas. This could be done by specifically ensuring that the channels of communication between LUU and the University are not only well advertised but accessible too.

Ganesh: believe the relationship between LUU and the University can be improved through greater collaboration and communication. Holding regular forums for students to voice concerns, and LUU advocating strongly on their behalf, would align the University’s decisions with students’ needs. Increased partnership on campaigns and events would also bring the bodies closer.

Hasan: The relationship between LUU and the University of Leeds faces several challenges, such as communication gaps, resource allocation disputes, exclusion from decision-making processes, bureaucratic hurdles, policy disagreements, perceived lack of support for student issues, and visibility and engagement challenges. Addressing these issues requires enhanced communication, collaborative decision-making, and mutual respect. Moreover, believing in the potential for a better future is crucial for driving improvements. Despite the complexities, every challenge presents an opportunity for enhancement. Engaging directly with students to solicit their input and help in refining university life is vital. Offering incentives or recognition in return can foster a culture of cooperation and innovation. This proactive and optimistic approach underscores the belief that, regardless of difficulties, progress is always within reach and that everyone has a role in shaping a more supportive and inclusive university environment.

What do you think are the biggest issues concerning students now?

Tom: There are multiple challenges on campus right now, each having a a different value depending on the student. If I was to narrow this down at the moment I would say that tackling Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on campus, Cost of Living Crisis, long standing challenges of Student Housing.

Fabiha: There are 3 main issues for students across the country right now:

1) The Student Housing Crisis. I believe that safe, and warm housing is a fundamental right. It directly affects not only our ability to study, but our finances and health and wellbeing too. Year upon year, universities are accepting more students without being able to guarantee a space in University Owned Halls, forcing students to sign contracts with external housing providers who see us as nothing but cash cows. Because of the sheer demand of housing, landlords are able to be negligent and act downright insidious – and there is no form of protection from them available right now.

2) The Cost of Living Crisis. The UK has officially entered a recession, and students are a particular demographic who are being overlooked. Every aspect of our lives has directly been affected by this – rent, bills, cost of food, cost of transport, yet our maintenance loans have not significantly changed to meet the increased cost of living. A 2023 NUS survey found that 32% of students have skipped a meal and that 1 in 5 miss classes due to the specific cost of transport.

3) Safe Communities on Campus Our campus has been greatly affected by events not only local to Leeds, but across the globe. The situation in Palestine/Israel has affected many students to their core – leaving many distressed as they are not only personally affected, but find themselves being ignored and/or harassed whilst on campus. Islamophobia and Antisemitism in all forms is abhorrent and students needs their unions to be proactive in terms of protecting both their physical safety and emotional wellbeing.

Ganesh: The biggest issues concerning students now seem to be cost of living, mental health support, and lack of community. Rising costs are making tuition and life in Leeds less affordable. Better mental health services are needed to meet demand. And COVID has diminished connections between students. Addressing these issues of affordability, wellbeing, and belonging should be top priorities for the University and LUU.

Hasan: Students today navigate a complex array of challenges, with political and social issues on campus leading to protests and sometimes creating division. Differences in beliefs, ethnicity, and nationality can result in misunderstandings or feelings of exclusion, highlighting the importance of promoting an inclusive and respectful culture. Financial challenges are significant, as the costs of tuition and living expenses put a strain on students’ resources. This financial pressure is compounded by dissatisfaction with courses and doubts about the value of a traditional university education. The shift towards digital learning tools has also led some students to question the need for attending lectures in person, leading to feelings of disillusionment. Moreover, a perceived lack of adequate wellbeing support and feeling excessively challenged by tutors without sufficient guidance can deepen students’ feelings of neglect. This feeling of being overlooked is intensified when universities adopt positions on global and political issues without fully considering student perspectives. To address these issues, universities need to foster open dialogue, enhance support services, provide financial aid, and develop a curriculum that reflects student feedback and needs. By prioritizing diversity and actively engaging with the student body, universities can address these challenges and improve the overall student experience.

Going for: Education Officer

(From left to right: Owen Taylor; Beth Irving; Shivani Gug)

Do you think students have a big enough say in their education?

Owen: I believe that, in an ideal educational setting, students should have a significant say in shaping their academic experiences. Too often, these views are not acted on. Recent statistics highlight the need for greater recognition of students’ voices. Shockingly, University of Leeds students feel that their feedback is acknowledged only 48.2% of the time, falling short of both other universities and the recommended benchmark of 58%. When students perceive that their feedback lacks recognition, it can lead to disengagement and a sense of disempowerment. Thus, it’s crucial to amplify students’ voices in shaping educational practices. This requires more than merely collecting feedback; it necessitates establishing processes and policies that foster genuine collaboration between students and educators. One initiative aimed at empowering students is the Better Forums, which provides a platform for students to contribute their ideas towards positive changes within their academic experience. However, raising awareness of this opportunity for the entire student body may require better communication strategies. By improving communication and actively involving students in decision-making processes, we can create a more inclusive and responsive educational environment at the University of Leeds.

Beth: No, I don’t think so. Education isn’t just about sitting in lecture theatres and being told what to think: students also have so much to offer to this University. I’ve held workshops with students on the theme of “What is the role of the University of Leeds in the climate crisis?” and been amazed by how much knowledge and passion our student community has. We have to learn how to participate and engage with our experiences, and in education this means that we need to be able to contribute as well as receive. Decolonising the curriculum means that we both diversify the sources of academic knowledge we receive, and break down the assumption that academics are the holy grail of all knowledge. We need opportunities to offer our own knowledge, positionality and experiences, as well as learning to value this from others.

Shivani: As students we have some really brilliant ideas which would genuinely make the University a better place, but sometimes we feel we can’t share them because we don’t know where to, or we choose not to because we begin to doubt them. One of the reasons I want to be the Education Officer is to make students feel heard, because they will be. It would be a goal of mine to engage with students and show them that their ideas matter, especially about their education! I do however think students have a say in their education at Leeds, which has been evidenced over the past two years by the current Education Officer, with the 24/7 library and the removal of resit fees. Both of these involving segments of feedback initially put forward by students themselves.

What do you think about the current curriculum?

Owen: There are some significant challenges with the current curriculum at the University of Leeds, particularly regarding its volatility and the disruptions it’s causing for students. The early stages of Curriculum Redefined have led to disruptions in learning, with content now being condensed into fewer lectures than usual. This reduction of content can pose challenges for many students, potentially impacting their ability to grasp concepts thoroughly and engage effectively with their modules. More support is needed to help students navigate these changes and succeed academically despite the challenges posed by the evolving curriculum. Additionally, there’s still a crucial need to prioritise diversity and inclusion within the curriculum. Collaborating closely with diversification leads within schools can ensure that teaching reflects diverse perspectives, cultures, and experiences. Inclusivity is essential for creating a learning environment where all students feel valued, respected, and represented. By actively incorporating diverse perspectives into the curriculum, the University of Leeds can better prepare students to thrive outside of the academic setting.

Beth: Education should be a place for exploring creative and just solutions to the global and interconnected crises faced across the world, with students supported to engage with these problems and contribute to their solutions. The current curriculum feels ill-equipped to do that: students and staff struggle with the workload, students are encouraged into careers that contribute to the problem, and the curriculum itself seems so removed from the world around us. The curriculum should help us make sense of the reality we live in and challenge us with what it means to be a responsible citizen.

Shivani: My personal experience of the MA Political Communication curriculum has been wholly positive. I’ve been taught so far by some excellent academics who have provided me with an education which has taken into account many different perspectives that may exist among each of the issues we cover. However, this is just one student viewpoint out of thousands. I’m excited to take on this role as I know between our student body we have a wide array of views and I would love to hear these and pose forward ideas to develop a more well-rounded and academically rewarding curriculum.

They say University is accessible for all. Do you think this is true?

Owen: The rapid changes to our learning environments have meant that a lot of the components of our education have shifted to online learning platforms, such as Minerva. Unfortunately, for many students, these online portals do not provide accessible methods of accessing the materials needed for learning. I am aware that blind students at the university find it very difficult to access the necessary tools for their education online. In another sense, our education is often not accessible to students because of hidden course costs that unfortunately still exist. Greedy landlords, soaring bills, additional textbook costs, and other educational expenses can prevent individuals from lower-income backgrounds from accessing education. While these examples only scratch the surface, it’s evident that the education provided at this university isn’t universally accessible for all.

Beth: I think there’s a lot more that can be done. Access to University is still skewed towards white and middle-class students. University experience is orientated around socialising in high intensity environments which isolates people who don’t participate in that, and many students have to juggle working and studying simultaneously. After they graduate, students are lumped with loads of debt. There are wider issues here too. This University is aspiring to be a University of Sanctuary, including by providing scholarships for refugees and asylum seekers to study here, but efforts are difficult and lack larger institutional commitment. Our libraries and resources aren’t accessible to people who live and work in Leeds, which further separates students from the wider Leeds community.

Shivani: Accessibility can be measured in a number of ways whether it be with consideration to our physical, mental or emotional needs, or towards making our learning digitally more accessible. I have a lot of respect for how hard the University and LUU teams work to make the University more accessible, however I think we can do more in terms of welfare for students on a personal level. One of my aims is to focus on creating a more personal form of welfare support in our faculties, instead of from one central point in the university. It is easier to talk to someone we are familiar with and feel more comfortable with. Doing this will also make us feel that we can give honest feedback to these individuals in how we as a collective want to make the University more accessible.

Going for: International & Postgraduate Officer

(From left to right; Nibedita Mukherjee; Nidhi Nalavde; Tushita Sivaroshan; Vishya Shree Murugan; Felix Emotu Ejesu (Dr Felix Antidote); Deepesh Deshbhratar)

Why did you apply for this role?

Nibedita: Accidentally! Haha, joking. The main reason for applying to this role is to make a way for the voices of the postgrads to be heard, to demolish the hardships they face even before reaching here and also the ongoing hurdles that they face while staying here.

Nidhi: I applied for this role because I deeply understand the struggles and challenges international and postgraduate students face firsthand. I believe effective representation is crucial in addressing these issues, and I am passionate about making tangible improvements to the university experience for these student groups.

Tushita: I thoroughly enjoy leadership roles where my skills for organisation and attention-to-detail are appreciated. When the opportunity arose to take on a leadership position at university level, I knew it would be worth trying for, regardless of the outcome. I was most interested by the idea of campaigning, which I had never done before. I was also very impressed by the support promised by LUU, which so far has lived up to my expectations! Nevertheless, I was presented with the invaluable chance to step out of my comfort zone and meet new people, which I knew I would regret not taking.

Vidhya: It offers me a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the university community. In this role, I will have the chance to support and advocate for the needs of international and postgraduate students, who often face distinct challenges in adjusting to university life. By providing valuable assistance with cultural adaptation, academic support, immigration issues, and more, I can contribute to creating a more inclusive and supportive campus environment. Additionally, this position allows me to develop valuable skills in communication, leadership, and cross-cultural understanding, which are highly transferable to future endeavours. Overall, serving as an International and Postgraduate Officer is not only a rewarding way to give back to my university community but also a fantastic opportunity for my personal and professional growth.

Felix: The prevalence of loneliness among students deeply concerns me, recognizing its detrimental effects on academic performance, physical health, and mental well-being. I am committed to implementing initiatives that facilitate genuine friendships and support networks, bridging the gap between national and international communities. By creating university-wide avenues for interaction and solidarity aiming to randomly link 5 students to each person monthly, I aim to combat the isolation that many students currently experience.

Furthermore, I am driven by a desire to ensure that students fully benefit from the multitude of services provided by the university. From financial assistance to student perks such as free night transport, Discounts and food options, these resources can significantly enhance students’ university experience. My goal is to raise awareness and accessibility to these services through a monthly executive newsletter going directly to your inbox, ensuring that all students can leverage them effectively to support their academic and personal endeavors.

Additionally, the issue of timely access to medical care weighs heavily on my mind. The prolonged waiting times for seeing a doctor can exacerbate health concerns and create unnecessary stress for students. I advocate for the establishment of a GP clinic right here on campus, providing convenient and efficient healthcare services tailored to the needs of students at least students who are not familiar with the UK health system.

Deepesh: As a candidate for the position of Postgraduate and International Officer at LUU, I am deeply committed to representing and supporting students from diverse backgrounds across the globe. Having interacted with students from various parts of the world during my time at the University of Leeds, I understand the challenges and concerns faced by international students in adjusting to a new country and university environment. I believe that every student, regardless of their nationality or background, deserves to feel welcomed, supported, and empowered during their time at Leeds. Therefore, I am dedicated to advocating for initiatives that promote inclusivity, accessibility, and support for international students, ensuring that they feel valued and connected within our university community. By encouraging collaboration and working closely with various student societies, equality officers, and well-being teams, I aim to create a supportive and inclusive environment where every student feels they have a guardian and a sense of belonging. Together, let’s build a university that embraces diversity, celebrates cultural differences, and provides equal opportunities for all students to thrive.

The University welcomes more International students than ever before. What challenges do they face?

Nibedita: My friends and I faced a similar problem in getting our university accommodation confirmation. I believe the next set of postgrads will also face the similar issue where even though one applies for university accommodation in the month of February or March, listing down all the requirements, the confirmation mail starts coming from the end of July or start of August. This left us panicked as the residential contract is a must need for the immigration. We decided not to wait anymore and booked a private accommodation after which we received a confirmation, where none of our requirements were met. Also, the Gryphon published in December had a section where there was a mention of the students at Clarence dock village facing heating issues for months. Furthermore, we the international students pay 2.5 times the fee compared to the home students. Hence, we can Claim our Comfort by getting a 50% off on bus passes to travel to the university.

Nidhi: International students often face challenges such as cultural adjustment, language barriers, homesickness, and navigating complex visa and immigration processes. Additionally, they may encounter financial difficulties due to higher tuition fees and living expenses. Creating a supportive environment that addresses these challenges is essential for their success and well-being.

Tushita: The hardest part about being an international student is the sense of isolation that comes from feeling like you are the only one struggling, while everyone else puts on a facade. It is frustrating that nobody is really honest about their suffering. Everything is different: the air you breathe, the way people walk, the sounds, the smells. You feel as though you cannot comfortably confide in others because they would not truly understand. There is an everlasting fear that lives in an international student, and it takes a long time to control that fear and attempt to adjust to a new life. The word ‘homesick’ does not quite capture the depth of this feeling. Engaging socially and academically during an international student’s first year is extremely difficult while facing these new and complex feelings. The support provided by the university needs to be more transparent and based on empathy.

Vidhya: The increase in international student enrollment brings forth various challenges. Cultural adjustment, language barriers, and unfamiliar academic norms pose hurdles to student’s integration. Social isolation and feelings of homesickness are prevalent. Adapting academically to new teaching methods and assessment criteria, alongside concerns about language proficiency, presents significant difficulties. Financial pressures, visa complexities, and the quest for suitable housing add to the stress. Accessing healthcare services and navigating insurance systems further compound matters. Limited job prospects due to visa restrictions and language barriers impede financial stability and career advancement. Universities must prioritize inclusive support services, including orientation, academic assistance, cultural integration initiatives, and financial aid, to ensure the well-being and success of international students.

Felix: Loneliness and Social Isolation: The prevalence of loneliness among students is taking a toll on the students affecting academic performance, physical health, and mental well-being.

Access to University Services: Despite the array of services provided by the university, including financial assistance, transportation options, Socials and discounts, many students may not be fully aware of them.

Timely Access to Medical Care: Lengthy wait times for medical care can exacerbate health issues and contribute to unnecessary stress among students.

Deepesh: Keeping all students safe is the main challenge. the attention and services provided to every student from the first few days of their enrollment, including transportation from the airport to the institution. The student’s mental health is balanced with various forms of assistance from wellness societies, physicians, therapists, and healthy environments on campus and in classes. This can be difficult at times, but in the end, the student needs to gain knowledge and experience from the diverse representation of the university. This can be accomplished if the university has a well-thought-out plan, includes all stakeholders in decision-making, and solicits their input.

Do you think postgrads feel included in campus life?

Nibedita: To begin with, I believe there are three sections of postgrads. Firstly, the home students, who are familiar with the surroundings, how things work here and have got friends. Next comes the international postgrads who have done their undergrads from here and have got acquainted. Last comes we, the international postgraduate students, who are completely new here. If asked within campus, the biggest challenge we face is to make friends or get at least one friend (this is what I faced myself, being an introvert). Instead of clusters, students roaming around individually is what I noticed the most here. Also, I personally felt that there needs to be a bridge of communication to be built between the home students and the international students which lacks severely, to make the international students feel more accepted. Embracing each other and the diversity of culture should be the motto within the campus to make the campus life wholesome and beautiful.

Nidhi: Postgraduates may sometimes feel excluded from campus life due to the demands of their studies or the financial burden. However, by organizing inclusive events tailored to their interests and providing networking opportunities, we can foster a sense of belonging and ensure they feel valued members of the university community.

Tushita: Postgraduate students primarily devote their time to learning taught content or conducting research, leaving them with limited opportunity to engage with on-campus activities. There are very few existing activities and spaces within university grounds for postgraduate students, making it less appealing for them to interact with. A significant number of postgraduate students are also international students, which poses its own set of complex challenges throughout their university experience. Postgraduate students deserve equal priority and representation as undergraduate students, ensuring they receive tailored opportunities that guide their career paths and promote personal well-being. Furthermore, LUU should have separate delegates on the committee for international and postgraduate students to allow for more focused support.

Vidhya: In some cases, I feel postgrads are less included in the campus life. To make them interact with undergraduate students mostly those who are in second and third year during the induction programme. It enables one to know more about the university from scratch when undergrads share their experiences in and around the University. Providing specialized support services and resources for postgraduate students, such as mentoring programs, and workshops on academic and career development tailored to their unique needs. Organizing interdisciplinary seminars to facilitate peer interaction and collaboration. To ensure that campus policies and programs are inclusive of postgraduate student’s needs and perspectives, we need to have representation in student organizations, advisory boards, and campus governance structures.

Felix: While postgraduates are highly regarded by the University, evidenced by the provision of organized lecture rooms, Recreation activities, workshops, departmental lounges, supportive reading resources in libraries, Union self-care spaces and inclusion in leadership and decision-making bodies, there still may be a sense of exclusion from campus life. The lack of awareness among students about available services and opportunities poses a significant barrier to a good experience. Without knowledge of these resources, postgraduates may underutilize them, hindering their integration into campus life. Urgent attention is required to address this. Additionally, the absence of a GP clinic within the University warrants prompt consideration to enhance the overall well-being and healthcare accessibility for postgraduates and the broader campus community.

Deepesh: The goal of a student to understand global views when they enroll at Leeds University can only be satisfied if there is a reduction in the distance between foreign and local students. I honestly believe that there is a lack of a sense of unity because, from the perspective of the globe, students always wanted to remain within their own countries people due to exclusion from other cultures, cultural shock, and a low degree of adaptation and acceptance. In certain cases, they discover that doors are closed, which prompts others to close their doors and miss the essence of learning, developing new perspectives, and experiencing diversity. It is crucial to educate people about other cultures and provide a forum where all voices may be heard in order to address this issue. The common ground is a location where individuals may communicate, but department-level training and workshops like personal and interpersonal development skills are needed to help students improve their leadership and enthusiasm.

Going for: Wellbeing Officer

(From left to right: Freshta Amiry; Hannah Catterall; Sam Cooke; Roz Monaghan; Annabel Martin)

What does ‘wellbeing’ mean to you?

Freshta: A person or student being well treated and having a good health both in terms of mental and physical health.

Hannah: To me, wellbeing encompasses everything – it is your overall health and happiness. At the end of the day, all you have is your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. As current Wellbeing Officer, even I find that I sometimes neglect these aspects of my health. My friends will point out the irony of this and say ‘that’s not very wellbeing of you’…and they’re so right. You can’t pour from an empty cup. I have to remember to take care of myself first, so I can continue taking care of others. For me, feeling happy, safe, loved, and like you belong is the foundation of what makes us human and we have to encourage each other to nurture ourselves well <3

Sam: Wellbeing is the promotion of your physical, mental and emotional health, and that of those around you. This can include how freshers flu often means that someone can be ill for 2-3 months at a time, limiting their ability to connect with their friends and stay on top of their studies.

Roz: It means a lot of things. But really I think it boils down to a general and sustained ability to feel and experience life. Gratification from being out in the world, and being in a state where your thoughts are alive and whirring, reactive to your environment and events. Not an absence of sadness – in fact, I’d say sadness can be a good signpost of a healthy mind. But the ability to feel proportionately to your surroundings. And unfortunately achieving this is not an easy road. But it is achievable, and everyone deserves to experience it.

Annabel: To me, wellbeing concerns being able to live your life in the best way possible. It’s about learning things about your mind and body to form the best and most coherent relationship with yourself possible.

How do you thinking recent events (Cost of Living crisis, Climate crisis, COVID, strikes) have affected student mental health?

Freshta: These events have impacted many students life eg: loss of parents, partners or even children. This may put them down in their career path.

Hannah: I think they’ve affected students’ mental health in a huge way. I began university in 2020 during a lockdown, and I graduated without a finalised degree in July…I only received my degree certificate about two weeks ago in the mail.

My entire student experience felt warped my lockdown, online teaching, strikes, academic pressure, personal grief, and the transition back to ‘normal’ in my second year. The best part of my job is feeling like I’m helping my younger self, who really struggled during my 3 year undergrad degree. It is a very challenging time to be a student or a young adult, all while studying, renting or working.

The cost of student life and the state of the planet makes me feel worried and unconfident in my future, and I know I’m not alone in that. But I believe that a problem shared is a problem halved, and we can work together to create a stronger future for ourselves. All of my personal experiences and emotions have informed my work now, and I hope to continue to make a difference in the Leeds student community!

Sam: From my own experience, there seems to have been a huge increase in pressure of ‘making the most’ from things, post-pandemic. A realisation that we are in this fragile situation, and we have to be grateful for everything we come across, one aspect of which being the ‘student experience’. Not only has this perpetuated a habit to not focus on some really horrible things that we are all going through, but also puts down a lot of the disproportionately poor aspects for students as a part of this ‘student experience’. A lack of acknowledgement for the situation some of our most vulnerable citizens in just further sustains loneliness and isolation with us all.

Roz: They’ve all obviously had a huge impact on student mental health. This feels quite intangible; but I reckon the worst effect is the general sense that times are bad, and the future does not look bright. It is hard to carry on when it things seem this way. And culturally, these have all impacted how we relate to each other; money strains contribute highly to stress and sadness, but also to a restriction on generosity – do we feel less willing to give to charity, or to the homeless, when we have to look out for ourselves more? The Climate Crisis too, is a major source of stress – but also implicates anger, and distrust of those who came before us, and didn’t deal with it when it could be dealt with. COVID too, was an awful time, and I’d say we are still feeling the effects of long-term isolation, and isolationism; less willing to work together, interact with strangers, more anxious…all of this contributes heavily to poor social cohesion and individual malaise.

Annabel: I feel confident saying that we have all taken a hit in different ways recent times, yet I do understand some students may be more effected than others. Financial, housing, social and climate concerns are completely valid contributors to effecting wellbeing in students and particularly detrimental when endured individually. The University should be supporting all students through a combination of preventive and supportive measures. These issues are very real for us all, and although we may not be able to fix it, we can help each other through it.

Do you think there needs to be improvements to student services?

Freshta: Definitely some changes need to be brought.

Hannah: I think there can always be improvements, especially if students give us feedback that they’ve encountered an issue with a service. For example, the Financial Assistance Fund can be inaccessible due to eligibility and lack of awareness that it exists. In response, we have have created ‘Essentials’, a new cost of living project in a physical space in LUU, which allows any student to receive financial support, whether that be through taking food and toiletries, or having hands-on support with applying to the Fund. We recognise how financial insecurity and food scarcity can hugely impact mental health, and a student’s ability to focus on their studies and truly enjoy their student experience. This is just one example of how I’ve been able to act on based on student feedback, along with the current Student Exec team. I’m always actively seeking input from students, and I’m grateful to work alongside other staff members to help existing services evolve, and new ones be introduced – all based on what our students need!

Sam: I cannot count how many times I have felt let down by student services, either for myself or on behalf of others. Improvements to students services are a requirement to continue functioning as a student society. Amongst the many crises we are facing right now, we need support more than ever.

Roz: I do. I’ve known people who’ve been at real crisis point, and been denied access to public mental health services, and their only alternative is suicide hotlines and 3 counselling sessions. Anyone who knows mental illness knows that this is not enough. And it sets people on the path to worsening mental health. I don’t think the onus should be on the suffering to try and keep themselves alive – we know that illness makes this a lot harder. We need services that actively check up on people, that provide them with the kind of support that helps them get better, and gives them the tools to actually thrive, not just survive. We are adults, but we’re kids too; and we need help – there is no shame in this.

Annabel: I think the Union already provides a brilliant foundation with their support services, however they are not yet entirely strong enough to support a large amount of students at once. They are also extremely difficult to navigate, and even to find in the first place. I think to support students in the most effective way possible, we need to ensure correct training is provided to student staff working in wellbeing roles, as well as opening up training to society committees and making services as accessible as possible.

Going for: Activities & Opportunities Officer

(From left to right: Liv Lees; Mridula Rajesh Hemalatha (Mri); Tom Appleton; Lydia Shale also including answers Gabby Hrymajlo)

What is the benefit of joining a club/society?

Liv: Clubs and societies are the backbone of the university, they provide people with a sense of community, bring together people from a wide variety of background, allow people to pursue their passions in sports and the arts and provide a chance to belong. Speaking from personal experience, joining a society changed my life. The friends I’ve made through volleyball have supported me through one of my darkest periods, and I honestly believe I wouldn’t be where I am without them. Having friends in a variety of different socities has also introduced me to people I may not have met otherwise, and I get to enjoy their passions through this network by supporting them at their own events.

Mridula: The main benefits of joining clubs and societies are:

1) Skill Development

2) Networking

3) Growth and Upgradation in one’s career

4) Enhance leadership skills

5) Developing contacts with different communities and people

6) Improves the standard of one’ resume or CV

7) Wide range of resources available for learning

8) Support

9) Enhance Socializing skills

10) Build confidence in Public Speaking Therefore joining clubs and societies will enhance and enrich one’s professional and personal life from the experience that they gain from the opportunities that they explore.

Tom: Clubs and Societies are quite literally the game changer in regards to making the student experience not just fun but the best three years of your life!! Everyone comes to uni with having had different opportunities and experiences. Before I came to Leeds I struggled to find a sport, club or hobby in which I could enjoy, thrive and be supported in, this in part was due to not feeling as if I didn’t fit into sporting and recreational groups. LUU changed this. In my first year I got involved with several clubs and societies where I met lots of like-minded people, and most notably found a sense of belonging through participating in a rewarding hobby in LUUHC (the Hiking club). I am not going to pretend that Hiking is for everyone, but I truly believe that there is something for everyone in LUU clubs and societies. As your Activities & Opportunities Officer I will make it my mission to promote the value of all our clubs and societies to ensure that every student has the ability to find a home within a LUU club or society.

Lydia: Joining a society is genuinely the biggest factor in me not dropping out of university. It gave me a purpose, structure, friends for life, and a break from the stress of deadlines and tasks.

I didn’t anticipate at first the effect it would have on me, but it very quickly became one of my number 1 priorities. I gained lots of new experiences, had opportunities to network with students and staff from other universities, and eventually lead onto me becoming a coach to develop my learning in a new way.



While not everyone will have the exact same experiences, ultimately, the vast majority of students will reflect on their journey and highlight the same take-away: friendships, empowerment and transferable skills that benefit them greatly as they progress into careers. Being in a society doesn’t just end after your training session, match or meet up, as you have a whole new community built around you that ends up becoming a really significant part of your life. If you decide to push yourself further, there is the option to apply for committee roles which will undoubtedly leave you better equipped for life after university.

Gabby: Joining a club/society has genuinely changed my life and my whole uni experience in more ways that I could have ever imagined. I think there’s a lot to be said about the power of clubs and societies. From surrounding yourself with like-minded people with a common interest to being a part of a community that clubs and societies provide, this has undoubtedly made both mine and my peers’ time at Leeds an unforgettable experience. This is why I would love the opportunity to give something back to the student community at Leeds which this role will allow me to do.

Have you been part of any clubs or societies?

Liv: I’ve been in Volleyball for 2 years, and I’m currently their Social Secretary. Having said this, I’m terrible at the sport which I think everyone in the society could agree on, but it doesn’t matter. For me, volleyball has been so much more than a sport, it’s been a community and it’s transformed my university experience as I felt quite lost in first year but found myself through this society. I’ve also been able to give back to the society which has been incredibly rewarding. Before I became social sec volleyball didn’t have great social engagement, but I’ve managed to change that with weekly socials which had brought everyone together and allowed new members to join more easily. On top of this I’ve not forgotten our past, as sober socials continue to be a part of our societies experience.

Mridula: I am member of the University’s Table Tennis Women Team

Tom: Yes, I have. In my first year, I was in the Geography Society, Kayaking and the Hiking club. This year I have focused my time and effort on the Hiking Club, as Trip Secretary I have been fortunate to introduce students to the outdoors, hill walking and mountaineering. My role has involved overseeing the planning and organising of all of our trips (we go on a trip every week!), it has been very rewarding getting to work with other students and LUU. Having been so involved with one of LUU’s largest outdoors societies, I recognise that so many of our groups feel ignored by LUU; Arts, Outdoors, Sports I hear you!! It’s time for an LUU where every club and society can thrive. This is why I will create a more open dialogue between LUU and Societies by having an open-door policy, a dedicated forum for each category of LUU society with the relevant activities exec rep, and a streamlined Activities Office. We have to encourage more students to get involved too, that’s why I am keen to review the current Give-It-A-Go structure to see how we can increase the incentive for student participation.

Lydia: I joined LUUWAFC in my first year of university. I only went to training a handful of times as I hadn’t played football since I was 14, so the thought of restarting was pretty daunting. I gradually started to integrate into the social side which was a turning point for me. From here, I got talking to the club captain who pushed me onto the Leeds Sport Coaching Scholarship. This felt like an opportunity I couldn’t turn down, so I decided to push myself out of my comfort zone and give it a go.



I can wholeheartedly say that that was one of the best decisions of my life. I have had the chance to coach for two years now with players that are my closest friends, qualifications that have opened up new doors for me, and a skill set that has improved drastically. Recently, I’ve had the chance to work with Leeds Sport to set up social football sessions; I was keen to do this as more students are taking on coaching roles, and more students are taking a step out of their comfort zone to give football a go – it really feels like a full circle moment.

Gabby: I have been part of Women’s Rugby Union since I came to Leeds and I have honestly loved every minute. I have been so empowered by playing rugby and have made friends for life and think clubs and societies are such a large part of culture and the student community at Leeds and it what makes LUU so special and I want to be a part of it’s future.

If elected, what changes (if any) would you make to club and society funding opportunities?

Liv: Being in a less recognised sport society myself, and having friends across a number of different societies such as dance has made me realise that societies, especially smaller ones, do not get the funding they deserve to perform. If elected, I will lobby for better funding for societies and fairer allocation of funding so all societies have a chance to achieve and surpass their potential. I also want to offer more support to treasures so they can better allocate their budget and continue to make the society experience enjoyable for all their members.

Mridula: If I get elected I would enforce the following changes:

1) Equitable Allocation: In order to guarantee that all the clubs and societies have equitable access to financial resources, I would examine the present funding allocation procedure. This could entail defining precise guidelines for allocating funds, like taking into account the size of the group, how often it meets its objectives, and its proven need.

2) Support for Innovative ideas: If money were available, I would give it first priority to creative ideas and activities that fit the objectives and preferences of the club or society’s members. This could be arranging for community outreach initiatives, providing financing for research projects, or offering support for artistic endeavours.

3) Training and Resources: To assist club and society leaders in efficiently handling their money, creating budgets, and looking for new funding sources, I would offer training and resources. Equipping club leaders with the requisite abilities and information can contribute to the long-term viability of clubs and societies as well as the prudent use of funds.

Tom: I want LUU to recognise the cost of running all club and society events, not just those competitive events. If elected I will champion all societies as I know the value these groups bring to students, I am prepared to make big decisions and I am willing to reorganise the Gryphon fun so that funds can be more equitably distributed. I will introduce a new levy to account for the recent increase in society costs from insurance so societies that get out and about are not punished for their contribution to the student experience. To get more students involved with LUU societies I will create more awareness of the Plus Programme, which will also support income for societies.

Lydia: If I was elected this role, I would urge larger clubs to use their popularity in a way that makes them self-sustainable. This will give the committee a more logistical role and challenge, but it would then mean they have more control over how their funding is spent, giving them more financial independence.



From this, money from the union can be distributed in a way that will help smaller, less popular societies thrive by giving them an initial financial boost. This will relieve a lot of stresses and will hopefully help the committees direct their time into advertising to increase their popularity. Eventually, these clubs will become self-sustainable, which will restart the process of funding smaller societies.



At an individual level, I have stated in my manifesto that I want to make bursaries and funding more accessible to students. I personally wouldn’t have been able to do half the stuff I have done at university had it not been for some of this funding, but I’m aware that only a very small number of people know about it. It’s not being used to its full potential, and I want to change that.

Gabby: I have experienced first-hand the cost-related struggles for clubs and societies especially in the current cost-of-living crisis. I am passionate about working with the university for increased funding for clubs and societies to allow them to fully thrive and prosper. I endeavour to increase awareness and engagement about the current funding opportunities available such as the activities grant which I know from my experience as sports rep within the student exec team has provided vital funding to many different initiatives within a wide range of clubs and societies. Furthermore I will also strive to lobby the university into a review of what it means to be a ‘Gryphon Club’ – something that is outdated and limits the growth and opportunities for a number of clubs which I’m dedicated to change.

Going for: Equality & Liberation Officer

(From left to right: Nicola Omar Ali; GP (Gayathri Payyanadan); Surbhi Thakur; Amara Relf also with answers from Olivia Ek)

What experience do you have that makes you right for this role?

Nicola: I have had a variety of experiences in my 51 years, the good the bad and the ugly, I have advocated, protested, marched, and agitated my way through the social wrongs in life, I’m not afraid to fight and I never walk away, Equality Liberty and fraternity are continually part of my life and part of me, I believe that equality on campus will be achieved together, Peacemaker Changemaker and Troublemaker is who I am.

Olivia: As a language student, a lot of my degree focuses on the importance and richness of culture. As such, I have direct experience how much mattes such as a decolonised curriculum, change perspectives. I believe that in sharing our experiences, and being receptive to other’s stories, we can break prejudice and thus move towards a more equal and liberated campus. On a personal level, I’m queer and chronically ill — so LGBTQ+ and disabled rights are questions that mean a lot to me and that I want to make part of my work in LUU. I want to create a campus that encourages space for intersectional identities and allows different voices to be heard. Most importantly, I have a passion for the matters at hand and for equal rights. While such passion has been enriched by my personal experiences and through my degree, I always strive to learn more, to do better and make lasting change.

GP: I majored in Political Science for my undergrad and am pursuing it for my postgrad as well. I always wondered how I could convey my knowledge in the subject beyond my classroom and here I am, running for the post of Equality & Liberation Officer, a very political role, at one of the largest student unions in UK.

I have my fair share of experience working in the field of human rights; I was a volunteer for the National Service Scheme in my home-country India, I worked for an NGO there, ‘The Red Cycle’, that is committed to the cause of health and socio-economic rights of the country’s menstruators and I have contributed as a writer to ‘Youth-Ki-Awaaz’, a digital platform where the Indian youth talks about politics, rights and democracy.

I would be lying if I said my experience as a postgraduate student in UK has been smooth. The cost-of-living crisis and the difficulties of acquiring a part-time job have hit many international students like me hard; cultural barriers make many students apprehensive of a whole-hearted engagement in academic spaces; and the experiences can be all the more unsettling if you belong to an under-represented or a disadvantaged group.

Such realities of life are desperate prompts for me to consistently advocate for equality, justice & liberation. And hence I firmly believe that I can do true justice to this position.

Surbhi: As a passionate advocate for equality and human rights, I bring a vibrant mix of experience to the role of Equality and Liberation Officer. With a solid foundation in Political Science from my undergraduate studies, I have delved into community development and sustainability, leading initiatives at Go Dharmic that tackle food poverty, education, and health disparities with creativity and impact. From buzzing startup NGOs to prestigious global summits, I have been on a whirlwind journey championing positive change on a global scale. Volunteering with Free Pads for India, PHIA Foundation, and Child Rights and You has deepened my understanding of the challenges faced by marginalised communities. If entrusted with the role of Equality and Liberation Officer, I pledge to harness my diverse background and unwavering dedication to foster an inclusive campus environment. Through collaborative efforts and open dialogue, I will champion policies that empower every individual to drive real progress. Together, let’s make our university community a beacon of equality and justice.

Amara: I have an academic background in Law and Social Justice, which has given me a deep understanding of systemic inequalities and the policies to address them. I have also personally experienced various forms of discrimination, which have had a profound impact on my life. These experiences have instilled in me a determination to combat discrimination in all its manifestations. I am driven by a strong belief in the inherent dignity and equality of all individuals, and I am dedicated to dismantling the structures that perpetuate injustice. My passion for equality and liberation extends to challenging entrenched norms and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities. I believe that my combination of academic knowledge, personal experiences, and unwavering dedication make me well-suited to tackle discrimination and advance the cause of equality and liberation with diligence and integrity. Think of yourself, Vote for Relf!

It seems as if society is becoming more divided. How would you prevent this on campus?

Nicola: I will engage with all societies and groups on campus, there needs to be more contact, respect and dialogue, if we can come together on campus through shared understanding, imagine what we can do for the world. PEACEMAKER CHANGEMAKER TROUBLEMAKER Xx

Olivia: Division in our society comes from the lack of understanding of others, whether that is by choice or ignorance. There is a sense of both isolation and individualism that drives these further. Furthermore, I think a lack of access to resources and of communal spaces to converse worsens this echo chamber. For me, an Equal and Liberating student union is therefore: Accessible — we all know that LUU is a confusing building to navigate. I believe that if we review accessibility in LUU, and ensure that the right measures are taken, we can direct efforts directly to the right places. In doing so, we can create more room for connection between students, especially if all feel able to use the space with maximum ease. Approachable — the Liberation Groups should be at the forefront of what we do, and this needs to be communicated better to students — so that students actively can take part and engage with what the Union is doing. Engaging —engaging with student needs and concerns directly, is key to the Union’s mission. I want to see a system where abuse can be reported within the Union, to ensure that it is dealt with carefully and quickly.

GP: As I previously mentioned, we don’t live in perfect democracies. But does that mean we stop working towards that dream? The horrible realities of the world should inspire us to do otherwise. And where better for change to spring than campuses?

‘Breathe’: This is a project for providing economic support to students who are struggling with the cost-of living crisis. It would involve lobbying with the university for providing more job-training opportunities through partnerships with third-party employers since many of us do not have previous work experiences and if the university can train us for a certain period in stead of rejecting us outright for this reason, that would be a huge relief for students. Subsidized food in the refectory and other outlets and more water-refilling and food-heating points also come under this.

‘Libre’: A Project for comprehensive support to under-represented & marginalized groups, this would ensure that students encountering experiences of harassment and discrimination have access to speedy and uncomplicated counselling and grievance redressal. It involves lobbying with the university for a separate app that students can use to easily and directly put in their complaints with the concerned authorities. I would also ensure that the existing well-being services are advertised more with the students and more financial resources are allocated in this direction. Better promotion of disability services like Sign Language support also comes under this.

‘Must-Talks’: This project aims to create safe community spaces for people (both stakeholders and non-stakeholders) to talk about their experiences with discrimination, harassment and repression. These will be managed by trained staff/student volunteers to ensure healthy conversations. Communication is a super-powerful tool and when it involves everyone, in contrast to one-to-ones, it creates awareness about the issues that we are all surrounded with. It is an effective tool that can help with policy-formulation too.

So, yes, vote for your best and fastest GP in town! 😉

Surbhi: 1. Diversity Fiesta: Host a lively event celebrating different cultures with music, dance, food, and interactive activities where students can learn about each other’s backgrounds.

2. Empathy Workshops: Offer engaging workshops where students participate in fun activities and games that promote empathy and understanding of different perspectives.

3. Community Game Nights: Organize regular game nights where students can come together to play board games, card games, or video games, fostering casual interactions and friendships across diverse groups.

4. Collaborative Service Projects: Coordinate community service projects that allow students to work together towards a common goal, such as cleaning up a local park or volunteering at a soup kitchen, fostering a sense of unity and purpose.

Amara: Breaking Barriers: Actively work to break down barriers that separate different groups on campus. This could involve organising events and initiatives that bring together students from diverse backgrounds, encouraging collaboration across departments and student organisations, and fostering relationships between students who may not typically interact.

Fixing the CIStem: Addressing systemic issues within the campus community is crucial. This involves examining institutional policies and practices to identify and dismantle barriers that perpetuate inequality and discrimination. Implementing inclusive policies, providing training on diversity and inclusion, and creating spaces for marginalized voices to be heard are all important steps in fixing the CIStem.

Empowering Voices: It’s essential to empower marginalized voices on campus and provide platforms for them to speak out against injustice and advocate for change. This could include supporting student-led initiatives, amplifying the voices of underrepresented groups through campus media outlets, and creating opportunities for students to engage in activism and advocacy.

Together we can work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable campus community where all students feel valued, respected, and empowered to contribute to positive change to Union and University life.

What does ‘equality and liberation’ mean to you?

Nicola: Equality and Liberation for me, means that everyone is supported, listened to, believed in, involved with, engaged with, being part of a community, bringing everyone to the table celebrating beauty and diversity on campus and in society as a whole, every voice must be heard and every student deserves to be included, no one should be left behind, discriminated against, ignored and alone.

Olivia: In building our community for the future, equality is the single most important thing. Equality, as it stands, is that everyone is given the same opportunities, despite their background. Likewise, equality is the absence of discrimination. It comes down to fundamental human rights. For me, equality is also about access, to the same resources and to the same goals. We have a wide body of students at Leeds, but currently there are great disparities and not all have access to an equal experience. Liberation feeds off equality. It directs resources to ensure that those groups most affected by discrimination, structural or otherwise, are liberated from these. It is active work against these structures, to dismantle and rebuild the system for all to gain from. No one is liberated until all are. In order to rebuild systems to become more equal, as well as in our day-to-day life, it is extremely important to accept responsibility for any wrongdoings and holding oneself accountable. This is something that can be difficult at times, but is the most constructive in creating a better campus. Differences in opinion, further, can never be on the expense of people’s rights or real experiences.

GP: My father often tells me that my education wouldn’t be worth anything if it didn’t open my eyes to oppression. We do not live in perfect democracies. Every other day we wake up to stories of humans suffering because they were born or like to identify themselves a certain way- a Jew, a Muslim, a transgender or a person of colour.

I understand equality as an equal chance of all human beings to acquire material resources, opportunities and excellent physical and mental health irrespective of their gender, religion, ethnicity, class, caste and so on. Liberation, the other side of the same coin, is freedom from oppression, discrimination and pain that thwart people’s fundamental right to a healthy and productive personal and social life. There is no liberation without equality and vice versa. We are all humans above all identities and we are morally entitled and obliged to be treated and to treat each other, with love and respect no matter what.

Surbhi: In my opinion, equality and liberation are like throwing a massive party where everyone is invited, and each person can be themselves without fear or judgment. Equality means giving everyone a fair shot, regardless of their background or identity. It’s about starting a game where every player is on the same square, with no unfair advantages. Liberation goes further—it’s about breaking free from unfair rules that hold people back and playing your own game. Just imagine a world where everyone can be themselves without worrying about what others think. I want to create that kind of world, where everyone feels included, respected, and truly belongs. As a candidate, I’m committed to levelling the playing field and celebrating the uniqueness of each person. Together, we can make this world a place where everyone can shine brightly and live their best lives. Let’s make the world a better place for all!

Amara: To me, equality and liberation represent fundamental human rights and values that transcend barriers of race, gender, sexuality, religion, or any other characteristic. Equality means that every individual should have the same opportunities, rights, and treatment, regardless of who they are or where they come from. It’s about leveling the playing field and ensuring that no one is disadvantaged or discriminated against due to factors beyond their control.

Liberation, on the other hand, goes beyond equality. It’s about breaking the barriers put up by oppressive systems and structures that limit people’s freedom and potential. It means challenging societal norms, prejudices, and power dynamics that perpetuate injustice and marginalization. Liberation is about empowering individuals and communities to live authentically, without fear or constraint.

In essence, equality and liberation are interconnected ideals that demand ongoing action and advocacy. They require breaking barriers, empowering voices, and creating inclusive spaces where everyone can thrive. It’s about building a world where all individuals are respected, valued, and able to fulfill their potential.

Going for: Gryphon Editor

(From left to right; Erin Clark; Joe Brittain; Eve Moat; Mia Stapleton)

In your eyes, what’s the role of The Gryphon on campus? Isn’t print journalism dead?

Erin: In my eyes, the Gryphon’s current role on campus is somewhat different to what the Gryphon has the capacity to become in both a campus-wide and city-wide sense. The Gryphon currently exists as informative piece of media which reflects somewhat on student needs, views and opinions. The writer and editor base of the Gryphon provides an effective and collaborative community which fosters belonging and joy for so many students. I believe that the Gryphon can build on what it currently thrives at, to become a more dynamic and reflective publication which is actively representative of the wider student body.

Print journalism is far from dead. Perhaps archaic and ‘traditional’ print journalism is, but the Gryphon is not and does not have to conform to this. Consider smaller publications such as Super Friendz, Wisecrack or CRACK magazine – who all actively thrive in printed format. By strengthening connections to and collaborating with smaller local publications, as well as distributing further afield than campus, the Gryphon can be a testament to print journalism’s lasting power.

Joe: I think it’s got more challenging to stay in regular print, but I still think our physical copies play an important role on campus. Having our copies visible reminds students that there is a voice representing us and breeds a sense of community in this way. They’re student-led, you can pick them up, and you can put them back for the next person. You can also keep our physical copies which I think is an important thing. A reminder of your time at university is always nice. I still have the first-ever Gryphon I contributed to, and I’d imagine that a copy of the edition you are reading this in will be under my bed in twenty years’ time.

Eve: The Gryphon is beating heart of the student community and I aim to increase the importance of this. The Gryphon provides a voice for the students of Leeds, acts as a driver for change, and gives students opportunities to collaborate, be represented and express themselves, their work and their opinions. The Gryphon should be the first point of call for student reporting, and should work with students, societies and groups to connect everyone in our student community. Also, print journalism is definitely not dead! I believe The Gryphon proves that: copies of The Gryphon are always taken and distributed between students across campus. Having writers know their work will be going in print makes them enthusiastic about writing, and when their work goes into print, the excitement and enjoyment they get from this is a feeling that is hard to describe.

Mia:

The Gryphon is a hub for all things that matter! Whilst The Gryphon is the ‘student voice’ and is student-led, it is not JUST for students! We publish news, strive for change, and provide a voice for underrepresented students on campus. We entertain, encourage, and provide joy. The Gryphon isn’t your typical newspaper, and I love that it isn’t. Whilst keeping traditional charm, it is flourishing into something far from ‘old.’ Next year, I hope that we can adapt even further, and develop alongside the ever-changing media climate. Even before choosing my course, I was already fixated with The Gryphon, a chance to write for a ‘real newspaper!’ The Gryphon has become such a welcoming, diverse community alike no other. It can only get better.

Not only is print journalism not dead, it will not die (I must say, I’m a bit of a print fanatic). The Gryphon has so much potential in terms of pushing the boundaries of what print has to offer. I have observed The Gryphon as both a writer, and an editor. And whilst the need for change is clear, I know that by improving we won’t be saying goodbye to our beloved student paper anytime soon.

Why are you the person for the job?

Erin: I fundamentally believe that I am the person for the job as the passion I have displayed for this role is palpable. Through creating and implementing the hugely successful regular section ‘Talk of the Town,’ I have effectively platformed local talent and increased reader engagement. As the only print editor of the Music & Clubs section, I have devoted a lot of time and effort to make the section as visually engaging as possible, producing what I hope is a visual difference to past iterations of the section. I have continuously been on hand as a source of section and personal support for our writer base, in an attempt to demystify and humanise the somewhat imposing ‘mothership’ of the Gryphon! Above all, I am so fundamentally passionate about what the Gryphon is, and what it has the capacity to become under my potential leadership. And, being called ‘the best interviewer in the game’ by the Murder Capital isn’t too bad of an endorsement too!

Joe: I’m the candidate with the most experience. I’ve spent two years as The Gryphon’s sports editor and three as a contributor. I’ve dedicated a lot of my university experience to this paper, and I know it inside out. I know what we do well, and I know what could be improved. Check out @joe4gryphon on Instagram to learn more!

Eve: As Music Editor, I have learnt how to edit on a wider scale and in more depth. It has also shown me how determined I can be to make sure articles look and sound good, as well as pushing for more press than we have had for local and up-and-coming music artists in recent memory. As President of Women’s Football, I have shown leadership and working in a large team, which will help me to run The Gryphon, as well as learning how to delegate tasks and how to deal with problems on a day to day basis. Running my own radio show for 2 years has also connected me directly to the media societies, and not only shows my passion and drive for media, but also how I understand the mechanisms of the media network inside out. I am also strong-willed and ready for anything The Gryphon and its connections throws at me.

Mia:

I know the city and its culture like the back of my hand. I was born and raised in Leeds, and still live here now! I know what the people want to hear, not only on campus, but all around us! I know that as your Editor, I would be a perfect match, bringing life to The Gryphon!

I not only know how to manage a team, but to inspire a team also! I have been freelancing professionally for nearly 5 years alongside my Journalism degree, as a Writer, Editor, PR manager, and Social Media manager, for over 6+ different publications! With one of my favourite memories being my time as Press at London Film Festival (and getting to see Florence Pugh in real life. Yes, I cried) Through these experiences, I have gained many industry contacts within every genre you can imagine, and I am well known as an email-addict. Recently awarded LSR’s ‘Most-Committed Committee Member’ as Head of Sport, for my impact on the station’s success, this highlights my total commitment and passion towards every aspect of student media!

As a hopeful future Editor- In- Chief, I know that I could make this The Gryphon’s best year yet.

What have you enjoyed most about writing/editing for the paper?

Erin: I think one of the most rewarding things about being the Music & Clubs print editor this year has been to see the writer’s community grow, seeing regular faces at writer’s meetings and social events, and the renewed zest that new ideas have brought to the section. Running my ‘Talk of the Town’ section has been a intensely rewarding process, and seeing the gratitude from artists, as well as the tangible effects of my work in the form of increased attendance at gigs and increased follower counts has brought me a lot of joy. On top of this, I have greatly enjoyed reading all of the fantastic articles that get submitted to us, and have relished the opportunity of recognising and celebrating our writer’s talents. I am so proud to say that the Music & Clubs section is now home to the best regional article at the SPA awards, as per my nomination!

Joe: I think it’d be the days I’ve spent out on ‘official’ Gryphon business. Last year, I spent the day in Sheffield interviewing the Team GB Paralympic table tennis team. That was a particular highlight. They were a very inspiring group of people and we had a really great laugh. Varsity is always fun to cover too, although my mates always try to leech me for free tickets.

I also really enjoy reading the stories that get submitted, and they’ve taught me a lot about sports. In first year, I didn’t have a clue about cricket; now I spent my Saturday nights chewing off strangers’ ears about the ways in which Bazball has revolutionised test matches. I owe a lot of this new-found knowledge to the articles that I’ve had to edit for The Gryphon.

Eve: I love the creative freedom that we have as writers, being able to express our thoughts, opinions and experiences. As an editor, I have loved connecting with other societies and the local community for press, interviews and events. Being able to experience live music first hand is a feeling like no other, and then being able to make a difference with reviews and thoughts through The Gryphon is a whole new experience too. I also love working in a team where I can have my own individual ideas and make a difference to the paper, students and the wider local community, music scene and student journalism.

Mia:

I truly love this paper for what it stands for. We provide opportunities for people with dreams. Whether that is standing up for what you believe in as a writer, developing skills, or just as a fun little hobby. The Gryphon has become a community alike no other.

I have had the pleasure of both writing and editing for The Gryphon! This year, as a hybrid editor (Online and in Print!) for the Arts and Culture section, I have challenged myself, whilst also stretching the potential of The Gryphon. Fronting the arts section has been busy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. As Editor, working on student articles has increased my overall awareness of serious topics, but also general fun culture! I cannot wait to be able to pass this on to other writers and readers and give back what The Gryphon has given to me. I have also brought back many social aspects of The Gryphon, such as cinema nights, which have been so heartwarming.

The best experience however, by far, has been welcoming new writers into this little crazy publication. It can feel scary writing for the first time, I love helping people along their journey.

So, that’s what they had to say!

For the full list of candidates visit: https://www.luu.org.uk/lead-luu/candidates/

Voting opens 26th February 2024