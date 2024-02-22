The UK and Conscription: How do the public and Leeds students compare?

A wave of debate and speculation has dominated our newsfeeds following a recent

statement made by General Sanders, a top British army chief, regarding the need to place

the United Kingdom on a “war footing” in the context of mounting tensions with Russia over

the conflict in Ukraine.



Despite government officials reassuring the British public that this is not a precursor to the

implementation of conscription law, the speculation surrounding the statement has revealed

an interesting insight into the attitudes of British citizens to the idea of state-mandated

enlistment in the event of war. Conscription, despite appearing to some as a relic of our

parents and grandparents war-time generations, still exists in many countries around the

world where the threat of invasion or large-scale conflict remains an omnipresent reality of

life. Conscription in the UK was abolished in 1963 and since, the United Kingdom has relied

on a well-trained, volunteer army. As we move from a period of relative global stability to one

of relative turbulence, commentators, politicians and military leaders have begun to pose the

question: “are we ready for what is to come?” Whilst conscription may or may not be the

answer to this, it is something that is beginning to re-enter public discourse.



A survey carried out to reveal the attitudes, both of British citizens and Leeds students,

towards the possibility of conscription revealed a clear objection to the idea, even in the case

of war with Russia, with just 24.3% of respondents claiming that they would be inclined to

fight for the United Kingdom. That figure was even lower amongst Leeds University students

at just 21.1% overall.



When confronted with the hypothetical scenario of an imminent invasion of the British Isles

by a foreign military force, British citizens, it seems, would feel slightly more inclined to take

up arms, with 32.4% of respondents answering “yes”. The prospect of invasion seemed to

leave the rugged students of Leeds slightly more unphased with just 21.1% of respondents

saying they would volunteer to join the armed forces. Indeed, with Hyde Park as our refuge

and our fortress, it may well be business as usual for us in Leeds in any case.



In the event of article 5 of NATO’s collective defence treaty being triggered (I.e. an eastern

European country is invaded by Russia) and the constituent states of NATO are required to

act in defence of the country being attacked, it appears there would be even less enthusiasm

to volunteer from students and the wider population alike. Just 10% of respondents across

both demographics answered yes to this question. Undoubtedly, it remains to be seen

whether conscription would be enacted in this event but with the British regular army’s total

troop numbers dwindling at around 75,000 men, an expeditionary force sent to eastern

Europe may struggle, critics have argued, to achieve its operational requirements,

particularly over an extended conflict.



Respondents were then faced with a difficult final question. The survey asked; ‘if a law was

passed requiring all military aged citizens to be conscripted to the military or face criminal

conviction, what would you do?’ The prospect of facing your own country’s judiciary or facing

an enemy’s weaponry appears to leave British people slightly more divided, with 42.9%

agreeing to conscription and 57.1% agreeing to face criminal conviction. The UK

government may need to address Britain’s, already overpopulated, prison system before

enacting any conscription law, it appears.



The survey’s results reveal two things about Leeds students and the wider British population;

the first is that conscription, if enforced, will be met with widespread rejection and protest by

the British public, particularly by the younger generation, and the second is that in the event of article 5 being triggered, General Sanders would have to rely on what he’s got to achieve

his military objectives.