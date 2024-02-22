We can’t go on like this, Labour must offer more than continued Tory austerity

Over the last fourteen years, the UK has undeniably been devastated by fourteen years of successive

Tory prime ministers. The country is now in crisis with crumbling public services, our welfare state

having been dismantled and with people all across the country facing an unprecedented squeeze in

living standards, all while the UK has become the most unequal country in Europe. The sad reality is

that while the Tories have overseen an unprecedented rise in child poverty and an explosion in food

bank use, the superrich in this country have never had it better. The wealth of billionaires in this

country has increased by £438 Billion over the last decade while ordinary people have never had it

so bad as real wages remain below the level they were at the time of the 2008 Financial Crisis in real

terms. The people of Britain are calling out for a transformative government that will deliver real

change and deal with the unprecedented economic, social and of course environmental crisis that

the country faces today, sadly the current Labour leadership offers the country nothing but

continued Tory decline.

To understand the extent to which our country has fallen apart over the last fourteen years, you

have to look no further than the study from the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health

which found that in the eight years prior to the coronavirus pandemic there were 330,000 excess

deaths as a result of Tory Governments . Now in the face of this devastation you would expect the

Labour Party to be opposing the current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans for a second-round pf

devastating cuts but Labour has made it clear that it will not deliver the investment that our public

services need. Of course Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves will use the excuses about

‘tough choices’, claiming that they can’t afford the change the country needs but is this really true?

The University of Greenwich found that a 1% wealth tax on the richest 1% would raise between

£70bn and £130bn per year, money which could go towards our NHS, our schools and towards

ambitious policies like abolishing tuition fees, free school meals and radical anti-poverty measures to

deal with the frankly appalling levels of destitution that we shamefully face as the sixth richest

country on Earth. A wealth tax would only be the tip of the ice berg when it comes to money that

can be raised for cost of living support and our public services, similarly raising capital gains in line

with income tax rates would raise £15 billion per year and this is before we come to the money that

could be raised from increasing income tax for the top 5% of earners or raising taxes on big business.

Yet Labour refuses to back policies like free school meals and refuses to reverse the shameful two

child cap on benefits implemented by the Tories, the two policies combined would cost £3bn a year,

a fraction of the sums that could be raised from a rebalancing of our tax system to deal with the

country’s inequality crisis. It’s clear that the tinkering around the edges of a broken system as Labour

currently proposes to do will not help alleviate the £500bn of lost spending as a result of Tory and

Lib Dem austerity.

It is important that we also deal with Labour’s recent abandonment of its £28 billion per year climate

investment pledge, cutting its policy to an abysmal extra £4.7 billion a year above Tory plans. In

abandoning what had been the party’s flagship policy, Labour couldn’t have given a clearer

statement that it does not care about our future. Environmental scientists have been clear how

difficult it will be to meet the UK’s climate commitments without a major increase in investment.

Even with the £28 billion that had previously been pledged, the UK’s investment spending would

remain well below that of comparable countries and the National Infrastructure Commission has

stated that Britain’s infrastructure spending needs to rise by at least £30 billion per year. Not only is

scrapping a commitment to a green industrial strategy environmentally destructive but both

economically and socially too. The scrapping of the policy will leave Britain behind both the US and

the EU in the race for green technology, sending hundreds of thousands of good quality

manufacturing jobs overseas that could have gone to areas devastated by the deindustrialisation of

Thatcher. It further leaves Labour without a plan for about reducing sky high energy bills, dealing

with the UK’s flatlined economy that has now entered a recession and of course leaves Labour

without a plan to end the longest squeeze on wages since the Napoleonic Wars.

Labour will almost certainly form the next government but from Labour’s sacking of shadow

ministers who voted for a ceasefire in Gaza, to Keir Starmer’s backing of transphobic policies from

the Tory government, Labour is clearly failing to offer a hopeful vision for the future. Young people

who are disillusioned by a Labour Party of middle managers offering nothing but Tory policies

shouldn’t have to accept that nothing will ever change and that things will continue getting worse. If

young people want to vote for a party that supports green investment in our economy, taxing the

rich to fund our public services, bringing energy, water and mail into public ownership, scrapping

tuition fees, bringing in rent controls and reversing Tory welfare policies then they can use the

elections coming up this year to vote Green. In the local elections in May, the Green Party is

currently second in Headingley and Hyde Park – within touching distance of adding to the green

councillors already on Leeda City Council. The greens are further second overall in three of the four

wards that will make up the new Leeds Central and Headingley parliamentary constituency for the

next general election likely to be held later this year. It’s clear that if you want real change and a

country that works for the many not the few Labour won’t deliver what’s needed.