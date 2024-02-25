Dua Lipa: Global Star’s Evolution into Fashion Icon

From global Pop-star to fashion it girl, Dua Lipa has established herself as one of the leading women in both the entertainment and the fashion industry.

Dua, of Albanian heritage, was born in London and began her music career by posting covers at the age of 14. By the age of 22 she had a hit single on her hands, with “New Rules”. For many new artists there is a fear of becoming a one hit wonder, a temporary phenomenon. However, Dua’s musical genius repressed that entity as she continues to produce hit song after hit song. Her latest album, with its paradoxical title “Future Nostalgia,” has topped every chart, has been played across every radio station, and is still being used on social media platforms. In 2022, she had accumulated such a formidable fan base that she set of on her first World Tour. The tour was a success, showcasing to not only the thousands of attendees but also to the world her vocal prowess and her distinctive sense of style.

Dua Lipa in Balenciaga / Future Nostalgia Tour / Photo by: Jason Koerner via Getty Images

Future Nostalgia’s world tour went viral on social media, in large part due to her innovative looks that highlighted the singer’s beautiful features. Across the cities, she wore various Maison Mugler looks. Mugler is renown as a powerhouse of futuristic fashion that focuses on bold and innovative pieces. She first debuted her growing relationship with Mugler in 2021 wearing various edgy yet elegant custom pieces. In her words, “It’s the Mugler baby, it does things to me”. Her style began to consistently gain traction online, with Mugler coincidentally garnering a lot of media attention that same year. She was recently photographed wearing yet another Mugler piece for the 2024 Grammy Awards, with black leather details. Additionally, Dua has been featured in promotional campaigns and editorials for Mugler, emphasizing her close rapport with the brand.

Their various collaborations are a triumph both commercially and artistically, with artists like Miley Cyrus and Megan the Stallion wearing Mugler after it went viral. During this time, Dua began to post more fashion orientated pictures, showcasing her daringly chic aesthetic, with a variation of brands like Jacquemus or Bottega Veneta. Moreover, she has graced the covers of numerous fashion magazines and has become a fixture at high-profile events such as fashion weeks and award shows.

In 2023, Dua lipa and Versace co-designed a summer line called “La Vacanza”, with holiday-inspired pieces adorning the runway. The collection was reminiscent both in style and catwalk, of Versace outfits from 1995’s. The looks were a love letter to Italian summers, with Versace’s iconic butterfly print and light silhouettes materializing on the runway. This collaboration was a long time coming, seeing that Dua had frequently attended red carpets in Atelier Versace pieces. Dua posted over social media the production process demonstrating her intense workmanship. Brands are very conscious of the financial profit that associating themselves with a superstar can engender. Therefore, Dua will have many more prestigious brands yearning for her collaboration in the future.

Over the course of the last few years, it is clear that Dua has developed a keen sense of fashion, both out in public and on her tours. Some of my most favourite looks from 2023/24 include her Chanel look for the Academy Museum Gala, featuring black lace detailing. Essentially, every look she sported in Tokyo and her grey and white pinstripe suit for the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles. For those who need fashion inspiration, I highly recommend closely following Dua Lipa’s Instagram, where she is consistently showcases amazing sense of style. Although she has deleted most of her posts on Instagram (to market her newest song “Houdini”), the internet is vast. So, browse Pinterest or Safari if need be.

Dua is an influential figure in the entertainment society and is laying the foundation for her presence in the fashion community. Across the board, other well-known artists are similarly embracing this crossover between music and fashion. Like Blackpink’s Lisa, who collaborates frequently with Celine, or Pharrell Williams with Moncler. Perhaps this growing phenomenon has been empowered by social media and its ability to showcase photos and videos to a much larger audience.