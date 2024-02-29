Outfit check or body check? Yet another unhealthy fashion trend

The Toxicity of Body Checking

Body checking is the hyperawareness of our bodies that has become an undeniable aspect of daily life. Whether it’s comparing how clothes fit, fixating on a weighing scale, or constantly mirror-checking from every angle, this heightened consciousness floods our thoughts and actions. This pervasive behaviour has serious implications for mental health and self-esteem.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the fashion industry, the pursuit of the ‘ideal’ body has long been a subject of intense scrutiny. From promoting images of bulking and muscle pumps to strict dieting and ‘intermediate fasting,’ unrealistic body expectations have become ingrained in the fabric of fashion culture. This toxic trend not only perpetuates unattainable beauty standards but also normalises the harmful practice of body checking. At the heart of this phenomenon lies the negative influence of social media, where body checking has become a hyper fixation. The relentless pursuit of perfection has shaped not only how we perceive ourselves but also how we interact with the world around us.

Body checking has found a new platform for proliferation: TikTok. Disguised as innocent ‘outfit checks,’ this practice has permeated fashion trends, continuing a toxic cycle of comparison and self-doubt. Driven by the constant exposure to curated images and unattainable body standards on social media, individuals find themselves hyper-aware of their own bodies. Compelled to compare themselves against petite and slim models or influencers, users are in a relentless pursuit of an idealised self-image.

According to Healthline, “body checking is the habit of seeking information about your body’s weight, shape, size, or appearance.” Often manifesting as a compulsive and anxious check-and-check-again behaviour loop, it represents a problematic and unhealthy continuum.

The TikTok Effect

TikTok, hailed as a platform for creativity and self-expression, has also become a breeding ground for toxic body checking trends. One particularly harmful trend is the hourglass challenge, where users flaunt their pixar female figures in oversized clothing. This trend has led to an influx of negative comments online, exacerbating unhealthy body obsessions. Harmful remarks such as, “Looks like I’m not eating today,” or comments insinuating that the individual must be starving themselves to achieve their appearance, have become alarmingly common and spurred a toxic culture of comparison amongst hundreds of girls.

An anonymous TikTok user said, “Seeing itty bitty waists idolised online made me feel like I wasn’t good enough. It’s like a constant reminder that I need to look a certain way to be accepted.” “It’s scary how quickly it turned into a competition, with everyone trying to outdo each other. It’s exhausting!” she added.

TikTok’s “My name is Bella Hadid” trend has sparked concern for its impact on youth, fueling unhealthy body checking habits among adolescent girls. With 124.9k videos, the hashtag showcases unhealthy eating habits or actively engages body checking behaviors that reflect the early 2000s skinny body ideal. This trend, associated with model Bella Hadid, glorifies thinness and promotes diet culture. TikTok inadvertently fosters a breeding ground for eating disorders and body image issues.

Photo from @bellahadid via Instagram

The impact of TikTok’s body checking culture extends far beyond the screen, infiltrating the psyche of impressionable users. It’s imperative to address these issues head-on, advocating for a more inclusive and empowering online environment where self-acceptance outweighs unrealistic standards of beauty.

Challenging Fashion’s Standards

In addressing the widespread problem of body checking, it becomes essential to question the fashion industry’s role in advocating detrimental beauty ideals. Although many brands can be seen gradually promoting healthier attitudes towards body image, there are trends that continue to idolise thin, petite women, leaving body positivity seemingly fleeting. Women’s bodies are not trends; however, social media algorithms favor influencers with small frames, reinforcing the cycle. Fashion brands’ reliance on these influencers inadvertently promotes body checking among users, who compare themselves to these perceived ideals. In reality, true body positivity goes beyond mere representation; it requires a fundamental shift in attitudes and practices within the industry. Brands must prioritise inclusivity and diversity, not just as a marketing strategy but as a core value.

Embracing Genuine Body Positivity

The body positivity movement encourages self-acceptance and loving your body, yet social media, particularly TikTok, has a mixed impact. While some promote self-love, TikTok also feeds toxic trends, identifying more and more insecurities further harming young users’ mental health. TikTok’s role in body positivity has failed, turning it into a mockery. The platform offers visibility and inclusivity but undermines these ideals with trends that ridicule flaws. Success relies on creators rejecting trends perpetuating mockery and stigma. Embracing differences is crucial for the movement’s genuine progress and impact in fostering body acceptance and self-confidence.

If you or someone you know is struggling with body image issues, please reach out to https://www.eatingdisorderssupport.co.uk/ for support and resources. Remember, you are not alone.