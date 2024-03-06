Depeche Mode bring Memento Mori to Manchester

Written by Eszter Vida, edited by Millie Cain

After a fascinating and expectedly dark comeback with their 14th album Memento Mori as well as a period of lament over the passing of keyboardist Andy Fletcher; Dave Gahan and Martin Gore prove they are still the biggest alternative synth-pop duo that the 1980s new wave scene ever produced. Contrary to the statement behind their album’s title, translated as ‘remember you must die’, Depeche Mode also remember their history as a group, playing a setlist that only strengthens their musical legacy for their diverse range of fans.

I attended the concert with my older brother, with whom our formative musical worlds as two very different musicians were deeply influenced by the group’s ominous sounds and flamboyant dancing, courtesy of a great frontman like Gahan. For me, they have always been a band close to home, having blasted the entirety of Black Celebration during late night road-trips, or better put, carpool concerts as well as receiving Facebook birthday posts from my parents, who would then tag the song ‘Little 15’ to match the appropriate age I was turning. This band has penetrated my upbringing in all sorts of ways.

Before I was even born, their music connected my Hungarian parents, going to the same new wave club nights where they eventually met one another at the local youth disco ‘Petofi Csarnok’ in 1980s Budapest. Due to the Soviet’s censorship laws preventing Western music entering the borders of Hungary, the 1980s new wave scene was a glimpse at liberation, with Depeche Mode trailblazing as the kings of the genre. People like my parents were desperate to get their hands on catching up with the new romantic trends of rock and synth-pop. In short, Depeche Mode became one of these symbols of freedom for the 80s youth. There is now even a bar called ‘101 Klub’ dedicated to the legacy of fan clubs that were set up for the band, with the current owner being a long-time friend of my dad’s (great for discounted pints, but not that you’d need that when visiting Eastern Europe).

You might say I’ve always had a ‘Strangelove’ for them, or that it was inherited by blood to listen to them. Therefore, after seeing their other contemporaries such as OMD, New Order and The Cure live with my family, to finally see them live was a full circle moment. We got there in time to catch the support Nadine Shah, a set that felt fitting for a support with the lead singer’s sultry and enchanting stage presence. As frontman Dave Gahan took to the stage, the entire room resonated upon the first note he sang; it was genuinely incredible.

Despite not being the most vocally trained singer, his voice is so distinct that it really wouldn’t be Depeche Mode without him. There is always a tone of surrender and carpe diem in their music and these messages that progressed throughout the decades are aptly depicted from the extravagances set up on stage. The looming M as their stage design acted almost as a Big Brother of their discography, as they took us through all their different eras. Embellishing the rest of the display was the dual synthesisers and drums, the only instruments arguably necessary.

The breadth of talent and artistic albums they had produced over their career is astounding to keep up with. Whether it’s the early refreshing sounds of synth-pop with Speak and Spell, my personal favourite dark ambience of Black Celebration or the heavy grungier Ultra, Depeche Mode are the producer’s musician and pioneers in the age of the synthesiser.

Ironically, I hadn’t really considered just how dark yet strangely versatile all of Depeche Mode’s songs are. Martin Gore’s solo moment singing ‘Somebody’ brought a tear to my eye. For a band that’s so disguised by flashy synths, this and the special stripped back rendition of ‘Strangelove’ bore so much vulnerability and pure emotion. This also includes the remaining member’s duet of ‘Waiting for the Night’, (pictured above) as they extend their intimacy by reaching for the hands of their fans and connection.

The fun in Depeche Mode is that they will always carry a legacy that represents experimentation and artistic freedom. The indescribable feeling of singing ‘Enjoy The Silence’ together with thousands of other people is unmatched, transporting us back a decade that will forever be remembered as one the synth-pioneering band ruled and continue to rule beyond.