Kaiser Chiefs Return Home: A Night of Nostalgia and New Beginnings

Written by Joseph Nozedar, Edited by Millie Cain

Being a Leeds band with an incredibly devoted following and a string of legendary gigs, (including an immense performance at Leeds United’s Elland Road in 2008, a monumental moment for the band with several members being Leeds supporters) Kaiser Chiefs have become some of Leeds favourite sons. They join the ranks of The Wedding Present, alt-J and Gang of Four to name but a few of the alternative rock bands birthed from the rich West Yorkshire independent music scene.

But of all the Leeds bands, perhaps none have graced the sticky floors of indie discos and Hyde Park house parties more than the Kaiser Chiefs. The post Britpop five piece originally known as Parva, quickly found favour on the local gig circuit. However, it was after rebranding themselves as Kaiser Chiefs that the Leeds lads found mainstream success. The band’s Mercury nominated debut, Employment (2005), sold over 2 million copies and its number 1 follow up, Yours Truly, Angry Mob (2007), went twice-platinum in the UK alone. The band has since achieved 3 Brit Awards, selling over 8 million albums, not surprising with their irresistible sound and relentless energy.

With the release of their eighth studio album titled, Easy Eighth Album (2024), a monumental achievement for any band, and their subsequent UK tour all but sold out, it was announced by Crash Records that the band looked to test the waters with an intimate album launch show. Taking place at one of Leeds’s newest music venues, Project House, it seemed like a no brainer to be there.

Upon arrival, I encountered a bustling atmosphere surrounding the sold-out Project House on Armley Road. Fans formed a serpentine queue, stretching with a winding grace around the venue and entwining the surrounding industrial estate. Joining the back of the meandering line my anticipation began to build as the queue was quickly and efficiently whittled into the venue.

It was my first time at the venue, and I was impressed by the clean, minimalist design and excellent facilities, including a great stage, bar, and toilets. A sea of Leeds shirts underscored the strong bond between the city and the band. Amidst the white Leeds United apparel, a few fans stood out in tangerine Kaiser Chiefs Football Club shirts. The club, one of Africa’s biggest teams, subtly nodded to the band’s origin story and the inspiration behind their name.

As the loyal masses gathered, their dedication to the band was unmistakable, it created an elbows-out, territorial atmosphere that spoke volumes about the deep-rooted connection between the Kaiser Chiefs and their hometown. After a few pints of the aptly named house larger I took my place amongst the faithful and stood in collective anticipation. Slightly later than expected the lights dimmed and the opening riff of Dire Straits’ ‘Money for Nothing’ rang out through the PA.

As it came to a crescendo, the band, led by the ever-charismatic Ricky Wilson, entered the stage and wasted no time jumping straight into their new synthpop tune ‘How To Dance’, the first single from album eight. With Daft Punk influence and catchy pop hook, it immediately warmed up the crowd. Next up was the raucous track “Every Day” from their debut album, just one of the hits that those lucky enough to bag a ticket were treated to.

The set continued with a stream of new tunes, starting with the somewhat forgettable “Beautiful Girl” and the elegant pop ballad “Burning in Flames“, featuring rising strings that captivated the audience. However, the standout was “The Job Centre Shuffle“, my personal favourite among the new tracks. With politically charged lyrics and a groovy bass line from bassist Simon Rix, it skilfully bridged the gap between the band’s early albums and their current musical exploration. This genre-bending anthem instantly resonated with the crowd, becoming a hit in the moment.

Overall, the new songs went down well, yet amid the new material, there lingered a sense of detachment from frontman Ricky Wilson. Quoted earlier this year expressing his priorities as a parent: “I’m not 20 years old anymore and, it sounds bad, but it’s not my main priority because I’ve got kids.” With a couple of the new songs missing their mark with the crowd and Wilson’s occasional reliance on lyric sheets and candid admission that he hadn’t fully mastered the new lyrics, it underscored the challenges faced by a band navigating the evolving landscape of the music industry.

Yet, as the night unfolded, the timeless hits like their infamous UK number one “Ruby” demonstrated that Wilson’s emotive delivery and passion for the classics has never wavered. The crowd revelled in nostalgia, swaying, and bouncing to the familiar tunes. “Never Miss a Beat”, “I Predict a Riot”… before a brilliantly elongated… rendition of “Oh My God” that sent the crowd home with a lasting impression of an unforgettable intimate performance that defined the Kaiser Chiefs’ journey over the past two decades.

As an ardent indie listener and a devoted fan of the Kaiser Chiefs older albums, the evolution of their sound on the latest release brings about a touch of melancholy. Yet amidst their eighth album and nearly twenty years in the industry, it’s entirely reasonable for a band like the Kaisers to seek a breath of fresh air. Collaborations with legendary hitmaker Nile Rodgers and producer Amir Amor have undoubtedly injected new life into their musical journey. In an era dominated by streaming services, shuffled playlists, and a TikTok culture that favours catchy hooks over complete album experiences, the Kaiser Chiefs are bravely navigating the changing currents of the music industry. As they continue to defy the conventional boundaries of age in rock, they stand as a reminder that growth, both personal and artistic, is an integral part of a band’s longevity.

The newest tracks, while perhaps not an instant match for the cherished tunes of yesteryear, hold much promise. With a bit more time to delve into the intricacies of these evolving compositions, there is a chance for the album to metamorphose into a resounding success.

Following the gig -a great evening extended beyond the confines of the stage, with an enjoyable afterparty that solidified the sense of community shared among the fans. DJ’s mixing 7-inch vinyl singles, an abundance of house lager, all enjoyed amongst the friendly staff at Project House ensured that the celebration continued late into the night. A brilliant selection of tunes, including hits from the Kaisers, created the perfect conclusion to a memorable night, leaving everyone immersed in the spirit of Leeds and the enduring legacy of Kaiser Chiefs.