Boiler Room is HOT (and its only getting hotter)

Written by Thomas Anderson Edited by Eve Moat

It had been almost three years since Boiler Room had come to Leeds, with their Open Dancefloors post-COVID UK tour in September 2021, so when their Instagram account announced a return show in February 2024, the excitement across the city was palpable.

Boiler Room, now one of the most recognisable event promoters and broadcasters in the whole world of music, has humble origins that stick true to the name. From the first show in 2010, which was broadcast using a duct-taped webcam in an idle boiler room, to the upcoming Worldwide Party Series, their biggest global tour yet that will span 25 cities, the company remains as committed as ever to their focus on quality underground music. Their popularisation of the 360-degree decks setup and online streaming format with the artist and their music front and centre, alongside the centrality of inclusivity and intimacy on the dancefloor, has gripped not only underground music lovers, but also the events industry itself, dragging it into a new digitalised era shaped by authenticity, inclusivity and good vibes.

As a leading, northern hub for electronic music, Leeds is home to world-class venues such as Mint Warehouse, Wire Club and the legendary Beaver Works, which was chosen to host the highly anticipated night. Even though the line-up hadn’t been announced prior to tickets releasing on 1st December, they sold out in hours, after an enormous amount of pre-sale sign-ups, which prompted the events promoter to add a surprise second stop in the city, for a follow-up night on Saturday 24th February, due to “overwhelming demand”. Leeds and Beaver Works itself are both synonymous with high energy, underground UK garage, jungle, drum and bass, and breaks – which the star-studded line-up reflected once it dropped. It included Grammy-winning MC Flowdan, Leeds local star Soul Mass Transit System, jungle wizards 4am Kru, the genre-bending, Leicester-based duo, Y U QT, and a rich list of some of the UK’s most celebrated, roof raising, selectors.

Whilst already an industry-defining events company, the virality of Fred again..’s London 2022 set, which has currently accumulated over 30 million views, exploded Boiler Room into another stratosphere – the mainstream. Their reputation preceded them and I subsequently expected one of the best produced events and parties that I had ever attended. Boy did they deliver that.

The night began with metal scanners on the door, which instantly put everyone at ease and created a safe and carefree environment. Tick one. A fast-moving queue, with friendly security guards and ticket scanners, tick two. Just like that, I was in and ready to dance. The main room had been transformed into ‘Stage One’ – the left-hand side of the room was extended and the main 360-degree decks set up was illuminated by the instantly recognisable and iconic red hue of the Boiler Room logo. Every room was decorated like never before, the Tall Room was looking better than ever with an incredible light set-up that shone especially bright as 4am Kru proved that jungle really is massive, closing the room with high-powered breaks and jungle spirit – I even saw Johnny in the crowd! Dr Dubplate was followed by Breaka in the ‘Other Room’, both of whom had the crowd two-stepping along to their sharp basslines and deep rhythms.

It’s undeniable that Stage One was the main attraction of the night. Lady Passion’s set of fast but soulful garage warmed dancers up for the first headlining act, which began at midnight: Soul Mass Transit System. Over the last few years, the Yorkshire native has made huge waves in the UKG scene and there is no doubt that his energetic performance did too. It wasn’t just the room that was filled to the brim, as his set was packed with hard-hitting basslines and melodic percussion, which sent the crowd wild for every drop. SMTS’s connection to Leeds was evident, as he championed local producers such as ODF, playing his bootleg of Tim Reaper’s remix of Pull Up by Special Request. It’s safe to say that SMTS is beloved by his hometown and headlining Boiler Room must have felt like a full-circle moment for him.

Flowdan was next up, as anticipation on the night reached its climax for the Grammy-award-winning MC’s set. The Roll Deep Co-founder and grime scene legend gassed up the crowd with his baritone bars, spitting over the heavy dubstep, drum and bass, and garage beats that have become synonymous with his voice over his 20-plus-year career. These combinations have, in recent years, evolved into a smash formula for guaranteed hits and crowd frenzies, which translated on the night, when the rammed main room erupted song after song, as DJ Neffa T, dropped certified riddims and fan favourites that made Beaver Works Rumble, including tracks Baddadan and Shella Verse.

The act that I was licking my sweaty and dehydrated lips for the most was Y U QT, who were closing the night on Stage One at 3-4 am. The Leicester-based duo holds a special place in my heart, as they represent my hometown and high school in Lutterworth. Known for their high-intensity and carefree sets, the duo can always be seen with ear-to-ear grins on their faces, dancing just as hard as the delighted crowd, who are almost always two-stepping and going berzerk to their hip-hop inspired dubs and genre-bending, often bass loaded, original tunes. This approach to electronic dance music has cemented themselves as up-and-coming stars in the underground music scene, especially after a huge 2023 that included an electric DJ Mag set in November and the instant success of their track ‘Y’all Ready for Dis’, which has amassed over 1 million streams across Spotify and Soundcloud to date. Even though ravers had been on their feet grooving for over 4 hours, they were still completely captivated and immersed in the bouncy basslines and the signatory, expertly sourced samples that lace the duo’s dubs. Ecstatic faces filled the room as the pair played to the crowd faultlessly, even providing a sneak peek at what may be to come this year as they debuted unreleased IDs, specifically ‘It Hurts When (One More Time)’.

The night reached a personal apotheosis when the Leicester partnership mixed in their ‘Apricots’ dub, an edit of Bicep’s iconic, ethereal, synth-based track. As the elegant instrumentation built and the Malawain-inspired vocals kicked in, excitement for the whole night culminated as the lights cut and their signature Y U QT tag played. What I experienced next can only be described as pure bliss. The greatest drop of an electronic music track that I have ever heard, graced my ears. Angelic white lights suddenly pierced the darkness in absolute unison with the relentlessly chopped-up vocals and a new, devilishly deep bassline pattern. Light met dark, white met black and angels met the devil in an other-worldly collision that transcended the room into a state of unparalleled euphoria. The contrast and dichotomy between the different musical elements blended into a beautiful cacophony. Faces around me were awe-struck for mere seconds, before all hands flung into the air and sweaty bass faces were unleashed. For me, that moment was the pinnacle of electronic music and consummated the show as the best party that I’ve been to. The rest of their set continued to amaze me and concluded an exemplary night that was overflowing with talent, awe-inspiring mixing and top-tier tune selection.

Boiler Room has cultivated a reputation for throwing some of the most intimate, enjoyable and quality events that showcase and celebrate the finest underground music around. The first show of their two-night takeover of the esteemed Beaver Works demonstrated exactly why the brand has become so revered, representing the gold standard in music events and acting as the barometer for exemplary nightlife.