Mastering the Art of Sleep: A Deep Dive into Sleep Hygiene
Sleeping is one of the most important aspects for good physical health. We need sleep to survive and thrive.
In the quest for quality sleep, mastering sleep hygiene is key. This term covers the array of habits and practices that promote optimal rest. Extensive research has delved into crafting effective guidelines and tips to ensure a rejuvenating night’s sleep.
Health professionals advise teenagers to aim for 8-10 hours of sleep each night, while adults should strive for 7-9 hours. Yet, as many can attest, achieving these targets can be a challenge. Anything less than 4 hours of sleep per night falls short of satisfying rest.
Embarking on the journey towards improved sleep hygiene involves adopting habits conducive to relaxation and restoration. By understanding and implementing these principles, you can pave the way for a more restful and revitalising sleep experience.
A good night’s sleep can: improve your mood, lower your risk of developing serious health problems, fuel you for the day, help you maintain a balanced weight, improve concentration and memory, and help your body fight off illnesses whilst helping your body heal and grow.
One of the main issues with sleep is that some people really are not good at it. Bad mental health and stress can cause sleep issues. Notably, some people also can suffer from sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apneas, parasomnia and restless legs syndromes.
Oversleeping is another issue that can lead people to feel more tired. This is a significant problem among students and teenagers who enjoy sleeping a bit too much for it to be considered healthy. Oversleeping is typically defined as sleeping more than 9 hours a night.
However, there are many ways one can improve their sleep patterns and maintain a good rest overnight.
- The best tip for a good night’s sleep is sticking to a good routine. Try to go to bed at the same time each day and wake up at the same time each day. This sets a body clock, and the regular rhythm will help you maintain a good night’s sleep. If you are a person who struggles with getting regular sleep, then it is recommended, even on weekends, to stick to the sleep routine of the weekday.
- Try not to use your bed for anything else other than sleeping. You do not want your mind to associate your bed with work, studies or eating. The bed needs to be associated with relaxation and rest.
- Do not watch the clock. That will just stress you out. If your clock has a light on it then that will make you wake up if you check it in the night.
- Get comfy! Make sure you have your favourite duvet covers, pillow, and cuddly toys if you want them. Making your bed a comfort space is essential for a great night’s sleep.
- Do not look at bright lights before bedtime. When you’re winding down, reading a book is a much better option than scrolling through TikTok or Instagram! Try to find an alternative instead of going on your phone to minimise keeping your mind alert.
- Avoid nicotine and caffeine before bedtime. Stop consuming caffeine at least 4 hours before you need to go to sleep.
- Avoid alcohol 4-6 hours before going to bed. This may be hard for students or social people, but research shows that sleeping with alcohol in your system causes bad quality sleep.
- Go to sleep when you actually feel tired. If you cannot sleep, then do something dull and boring for 20 minutes and try again.
- Avoid taking naps. If a nap is needed then ensure it is for less than an hour and not close to bedtime.
- Drinking Chamomile Tea is helpful. Chamomile Tea is one of the best herbal teas before bedtime because it is caffeine-free and contains sleep-inducing ingredients.
- Having a bath 1-2 hours before bedtime can be useful to relax the body. Also, after the bath your body temperature will drop which can make you feel sleepy.
- Exercise. This is important for many health reasons but can also help you to feel tired when it is time to sleep.
- Eat right. A balanced diet is known to have many health benefits. Do not go to bed on an empty stomach. Do not go to bed on a completely full stomach. A warm glass of milk before bed can be helpful because it contains tryptophan, which is a natural sleep inducer.
- Keep a sleep journal to track your progress.
- If you have just read this before bed then turn off your light, relax your mind, and sleep well!