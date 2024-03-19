A Winner in Our Books- Leeds celebrated as “best place to live in the north” by The Sunday Times



From Victorian style buildings and modern apartments overlooking river Aire to high-end luxury shopping and vibrant nightlife, it’s no wonder Leeds is the best city to live in the north of England.

The Sunday Times released its annual guide for the best cities in the UK a few days ago, and of course, Leeds is at the top of the list. Not only is this city home to the largest financial and legal centres outside of London – such as the likes of Deloitte, KPMG, and HSBC – but it’s also the only one to have its own theatre, ballet, and opera houses.

Culturally and economically, Leeds is thriving, being in the top 10 cities with the highest UK salaries, and a lot more development schemes on the horizon. The Leeds Council has disclosed plans to begin the construction of the long-awaited tram network linking the city centre to Bradford and St James’s Hospital as well as the Leeds Stadium in 2028. With a budget of £7.79 million, the Leeds Council is aiming to develop the walking and cycling routes around the city, building on its already impressive reputation.

The survey report that crowned Leeds as the best place to live in the north, assesses the job prospects, work-life balance, income, and transport. Leeds was ranked 12th overall out of 42 cities, but scored above average in all the categories, even outranking Manchester, Liverpool, and Newcastle. This comes as no surprise, considering that after the pandemic, Leeds City Council was given £85 million as part of the ‘Thinking Forward Scheme’ to boost the city’s economy, and they’ve clearly taken their mission seriously. The Sunday Times also reported that the best paying jobs out of London, ahead of Cambridge, Bristol, and Manchester, are right here.

With 5 universities scattered around the city, it’s no surprise where the vibrant and youthful energy comes from. Whether it’s disco night at Spoons, or a sold-out event at the O2 Academy, this city comes to life. It’s a flawless blend of city-life and the suburban dream, with people considering life in Leeds the perfect pace.

There’s never a dull moment on the streets of Leeds, with waves of students rushing to lectures and hurried strangers on their way to work, you’ll feel the life within the city.