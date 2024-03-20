The Knife Angel: When The Touring Monument Made Its Stop in Leeds

Olivia Marshall visits The Knife Angel on it’s tour of Leeds, sharing her thoughts on the exhibition, and raising awareness.

The Knife Angel was certified as the National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, which means it tours the UK and raises awareness of knife crime as it travels. The tour began in 2018, and in February 2024, it made its stop in Leeds. From the 1st to the 29th of February, the Knife Angel could be spotted at the Royal Armouries, just a 22-minute walk from the city centre. As the national museum of arms and armour, the Royal Armouries was a fitting destination for the Knife Angel to reside.

(Image Credit: Olivia Marshall)



Within the UK, knife crime is considered a persistent problem that plagues society. With fatal incidents being frequently reported in the media, knife crime has been deemed a national concern. However, various campaigns have worked across the UK to tackle this nationwide issue. This includes the 2014 ‘Save a Life: Surrender Your Knife’, campaign, which produced the Knife Angel. An entirely philanthropic project, the Knife Angel actively stands against knife crime in the UK and intends to provoke social change.

Made from 100,000 blades seized from UK streets, the Knife Angel is a sculpture that advocates for anti-violence and anti-aggression. Once used as weapons for violent purposes, the blades that form the angel were given a new purpose: to protest against the illegal and dangerous use of knives. The project involved the Home Office and all 43 police constabularies, making the formation of the Knife Angel a nationwide effort.

Situated outside of the Royal Armouries, the 27ft and 3.5 tonnes sculpture is unmissable upon approach. The size and scale of the sculpture are impressive, but the origins of its creation are equally notable. In 2014, the concept of the Knife Angel was created by Clive Knowles, the Chairman of the British Ironwork Centre. After noticing how prevalent knife crime was in the media, Clive developed the project in hopes of reducing violent crime in the UK. Although conceptualised by Knowles, it was the talented sculptor, Alfie Bradley, who brought the Knife Angel to life.

(The Making of the Knife Angel. Image credit: The British Ironwork Center)



Within the Knife Angel, there are hidden details that add further meaning to the project. For example, many of the blades used to form the angel are engraved with messages from those who supported the project. This included the 80 or so families of victims who bravely inscribed messages of grief, love, and even forgiveness. Interestingly, even some ex-offenders took their time to inscribe messages of regret onto the knives. The intimate messages on the blades are a moving detail that makes the figure personal to those directly affected by knife crime. The intricate and thoughtful design of the Knife Angel functions to convey an important message: the UK does not tolerate knife crime.



The Knife Angel tours also encourage opportunities for education on knife crime. Through the Ironwork’s Agreement of Conscience, every hosting destination is required to hold 30 days of educational programmes for young people in the community. These programmes give the youth of today important information about how knife crime can affect people. Through educating people from a younger age, we can start moving towards a society that is much safer in the future. However, it is not just young people who are being made to think about knife crime. The Leeds City Council have already claimed that conversations about knife crime in Leeds have been sparked amongst the community by the Knife Angel’s visit.



Although the Knife Angel is a form of social protest, the monument is also a figure of remembrance for victims of knife crime. With many lives claimed the Knife Angel has a purpose of commemorating and remembering those who were victims of fatal attacks. As a memorial, the Knife Angel is a powerful way for members of the public to pay respect to victims. The British Ironwork Centre emphasises that the Knife Angel intends to provoke emotion and this is certainly achieved.



I would encourage anyone who can visit the Knife Angel to do so. Whether that’s in Leeds, or if it makes a stop at a destination close to you. The Knife Angel encapsulates a plaguing issue in the UK, which the public is forced to reflect on and address upon viewing the monument. Visiting the sculpture is a moving experience as victims are remembered and memorialised by the public. However, it is also immensely educational and vital for engaging with an important campaign. Spreading messages of anti-violence and anti-aggression, the Knife Angel is a powerful catalyst for social change, which is an absolute must-see.

Words by Olivia Marshall