A Call for Support and Solidarity: Leeds University student facing deportation if asylum appeal fails

Co-authored by Leenei Masterson and Em O’Riley

University of Leeds student Huseynali Bayramil, who goes by Hans Berkowitz, is threatened with deportation to Azerbaijan following the rejection of his application for asylum in the UK. Hans, an International Relations student, is appealing the rejection and is currently on immigration bail. This status has strong implications on his quality of life as he is barred from working or studying.

Needless to say, action must be taken. Hans and his friends are building a case to appeal his rejection, but there are many other things that can be done in support. His journey underscores the challenges and injustices faced by asylum seekers. Through supporting Hans in any way we can, our community takes a step in the direction of justice and solidarity.

Hans’ situation:

Hans’ ordeal began amidst the Azerbaijani government’s crackdown on freedom of political expression. The think-tank Freedom House rated Azerbaijan as “not free” in terms of political rights and civil liberties such as freedom of expression. In 2019, the Azerbaijani government passed a law allowing it to exercise a higher degree of control over citizens, both abroad and domestically, including prosecution for expressing political opinions. Political turmoil resulted in his father being threatened and harassed by officials, and this then extended to Hans himself.

Hans sought asylum in the UK because he possessed information on the abuse of governmental positions by officials, and about the ‘Azerbaijani laundromat’. This is a corruption scheme which an international group of trusted journalists investigated, reporting that over $2.9bn USD was being laundered through four UK-based shell companies over two years (Organised Crime and and Corruption Reporting Project). The Azerbaijani government’s treatment of political activists posed a direct threat to Hans and his family, compelling him to seek asylum in the UK.

Hans’ asylum case takes place against a wider context of anti-asylum seeker rhetoric and actions in the United Kingdom. The current Conservative government has repeatedly launched attacks on asylum seekers, which Labour has criticised as an example of ‘scapegoating’ asylum seekers for myriad other issues in the UK. Their cornerstone Rwanda policy, which Amnesty International labelled “an assault on the rule of law and the protection of human rights in this country” and was deemed ‘unlawful’ by the UK Supreme Court, demonstrates the rightward shift in immigration policy. This is alongside divisive rhetoric which isolates those seeking asylum in the UK.

Hans’ case demonstrates how the highly complex, expensive asylum process excludes and harms many in need of refuge in the UK. According to the Refugee Council, the majority of asylum cases are eventually successful (75% in 2022), but they say the process is very challenging, with lengthy delays and complex document requirements. His rejection letter cites insufficient evidence and inconsistencies as grounds for denying his asylum claim. This is despite Hans providing substantiated reports about suspected Azerbaijani corruption to his lawyers. However, it appears that a failure to translate and present this information to the Home Office significantly undermined his case.

Image: the grounds for rejection of Hans’ case which lead him to believe the lawyers did not provide his supporting documents to the Home Office.

Furthermore, the Home Office said that Hans’ visa ran out in 2019 and used this as grounds to say he was only applying for asylum to extend his stay beyond his visa. This is despite Hans already having another visa that was valid until 2022. On the basis of this, Hans says that the Home Office’s rejection letter is contradictory.

Image: the section of the rejection which Hans believes to be contradictory as he had a valid visa until 2022.

Each day of delay and uncertainty has severe impacts on the life and wellbeing of the person seeking asylum. In some ways, Hans is one of the ‘lucky ones’ because he has a strong support network helping him, has so far been able to access the necessary resources, and is a fully fluent English speaker. It is difficult to imagine how this process would be navigated by a vulnerable person who does not have these resources available to them.

The impacts of this highly-bureaucratised asylum process may have grave implications for the safety of both Hans and his family. The current solution is immigration bail, which is a form of temporary leave to remain when you are liable to be detained. It is not a real solution for Hans, due to the constant uncertainty of this status and because in its terms it says he is not allowed to work or study. As an asylum seeker, Hans is classed as an ‘overseas’ student so pays international fees and is not eligible for student finance like a maintenance loan. If he cannot work, his only source of income is gone, majorly disrupting his quality of life. Moreover, this disruption extends to his family, as he will be unable to continue sending money to them in Azerbaijan.

If this continues he will be unable to finish his degree or work to support himself. This threatens the life Hans has worked so hard to build in the UK. Already the bail status is negatively impacting Hans well-being as he cannot attend university and is forced to miss out on important social interaction.

A statement from Hans:

“My name is Huseynali Bayramli. However, that’s not the name my parents gave me: my friends, work colleagues, and university staff know me as Hans Berkowitz.

I was born into a family that was struggling in Azerbaijan, a post-soviet country with high inequality and a slew of documented human rights violations. I spent the first 10 years of my life moving in between Azerbaijan and Dubai as my father had an international business. I received my education in Dubai, growing up with English as my first language and was taught in an American school, which impressed upon my personal and ideological values. In 2011, I moved back to Azerbaijan with my mother and sister after my parents divorced.

This period was incredibly difficult; moving to a country that I have familial ties to, yet feel no connection to, a country whose language I didn’t speak, and knew nothing about. My parents did not maintain contact, so I went nearly 10 years without speaking to my father. In 2017 I came to England, and already had a strong interest in politics having participated in Model United Nations, Model European Union, Model US Senate and debate competitions. My interest in politics also applied to exploring the political climate of Azerbaijan.

Researching this, I felt strongly that the history of the country being taught in state education services had been altered by ultra-nationalist influences. Organisations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty have found that the country abuses human rights and has committed multiple political rights violations, which are covered up in the education system. I experienced this manipulation and attempted brainwashing first-hand when I was conscripted to part time military service between ages 16 and 18. In 2018, I came to the University of Leeds and completed a foundation year in sociology. Following this I was offered a place on an International Relations and Politics course.

When Covid-19 happened, the Azerbaijani government issued a new law which allowed them to have sweeping state security powers granted under the emergency situation. However, as Human Rights Watch and the US Department of State have confirmed, these measures were then used to silence and suppress political opposition. This posed a threat to me as my dissent was noted in school and military conscription. Furthermore, I have been involved in translating and voicing documentaries that the UK, EU, and US governments have used as evidence of human rights abuses in Azerbaijan. When these measures were passed, my father advised me to claim asylum in the UK. Whilst I was being monitored personally, it came to light that my father had experienced scrutiny previously. He was investigated in 2003 by the Azerbaijani government, and in 2008 they seized his means and assets. My father has records of his money being used to launder money by Azerbaijani government officials. Following this, my family suffered extreme poverty, legal stress and my parents divorced due to these reasons. My father withheld this information from me and my family for our safety so this information could not be used as a bargaining chip over us.

The rights guaranteed by my student visa changed after I sought asylum in the UK. The right to work and study were rescinded, and I was placed into a migrant processing and detention centre in Newcastle which had prison-like conditions: only allowed to walk within the premises under permission, not allowed to leave the grounds at any time, and no outside contact. These conditions were extremely difficult, which was compounded by my floormate and friend Romeo Nguasse committing suicide in the detention centre. I was then moved to government housing in Sheffield, and had some rights reinstated. However, I was living off just £30 a week in benefits during Covid which was incredibly difficult and I lived in isolation for 2 years without friends around me.

This had an extreme effect on my mental health and wellbeing. It is extremely difficult to live off £30 a week as a teenager, working part-time to send all your money to your struggling family. There were days where I was the only healthy member of my family, and the stress of having to provide for my mother and sister caused me to consider suicide. Hans Berkowitz

Eventually, I managed to earn a sanctuary scholarship to return to Leeds and continue my studies. Back in what I consider to be my home, I established communities, friends, and relationships. Having left Azerbaijan at 17 and never properly integrating into the country, my whole life is in Leeds. When a man walks into a room, he brings his whole life with him. My whole life doesn’t have a family home or a state. My life doesn’t have the security and stability which most people take as guaranteed.

I created that for myself in Leeds. From this, I assumed I could plan my future here and finish my studies with some sense of stability. However as of the 27th of March 2024 my asylum claim has been rejected by the Home Office, who claim inconsistent reasoning and speculative claims. My previous legal representatives did not translate and submit any of my evidence, and therefore I believe they failed to handle my case properly. I’m no longer entitled to free legal aid and my work and study rights have been rescinded. I believe this is a gross mishandling of a legal case and runs contrary to the ideals and morals ingrained into British Society. I have spent my time in Leeds, studying and building a future for myself and those around me. On top of full-time study, I work over the recommended hours to pay for my mother’s medical expenses and my sister’s school fees.

Since my asylum claim has been rejected, I am at risk of deportation if I do not submit an appeal before the 10th of April 2024. I am no longer entitled to free legal aid, so my appeal case is currently being written by myself and friends. If this fails, I am at risk of deportation, and possibly prosecution in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, I may be from Azerbaijan, but my home is in Leeds. If I am deported I would be losing the only life I have.”

-Hans Berkowitz, 31st March 2024

(This statement has been edited for brevity).

A statement from friends of Hans:

“Hans is a valued member of the community of Leeds. He is a strong asset to the University of Leeds, with excellent academic achievements and is a highly-driven individual. Hans consistently provides intelligent and original opinions that are a breath of fresh air. His friends consider him a comforting, thoughtful person, and there are few people who are as caring as he is. With hobbies such as skating and poetry, Hans is a pivotal person in his social circles, valued for his kind nature and extensive skill set. He is very dearly loved, and if there is anybody who deserves to live in safety and comfort, it is him. Hans has worked hard to create a life for himself in Leeds that he would not have in Azerbaijan. Not only this, but Hans’ safety is at risk if he was forced to return.”

Supporting Hans:

Fortunately, there are various ways the university community can support Hans.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, which can be accessed by the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise-money-for-hanss-asylum-appeal

Funds raised will contribute to legal consultation, the cost of appeal and translation services, as well as basic costs of living for Hans himself, as he is not allowed to work or study.

Alongside this, Hans’ friends are writing an open community letter addressed to MPs Hilary Benn and Alex Sobel arguing for these restrictions to be lifted while Hans waits for his appeal. When possible, the link to sign this letter will be attached to this article.

Any support will make a difference, so please consider standing in solidarity with Hans.