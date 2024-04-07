daydreamers: A Shining Synth-Pop Single

Written by Gabriel Morrissey-Limb, Edited by Millie Cain.

After several weeks of teasing their debut track all over social media, new British Indie-pop band daydreamers have released ‘Call Me Up‘ a track drenched in inspiration from the synth-pop era of The 1975’s 2016 album ‘I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It‘, however with its catchy hook and lyrics that would catch even the most cynical zoomer’s ears; daydreamers have established themselves as exciting new prospects in the competitive British music scene.

The song is essentially a plea masquerading as a suggestion to a love interest, ‘let me meet you on the dark side of your bedroom’ and the repeated cries of call me up’ echo this sentiment. The song is bathed in the dreamlike indie-pop sound that British music has slowly embraced in the past 10 years.

The track begins with the previously mentioned indie-pop sound diving headfirst into the chorus with impressive vocals provided by lead singer Hugh. The song then details being bored by city living before posing subtle questions of How you keeping? and ‘How’s your weekend’ the feigned interest in small talk is something most people dealing with modern romance can relate to, the idea of the song is helped by the dream-like sound that the band has set itself upon using.

The second verse keeps up the ideas of being tired of modern life and people, comparing other people to the person this song is about simply isn’t possible. The pleading returns here as Hugh sings the suggestion of calling this person whilst their friends are in the bathroom, before sliding back into that catchy hook.

The musical qualities of the band absolutely shine on this track, serving as a very impressive debut, they have a talent for melodies and catchy song writing, Their lyrics are something that gen z can relate to, struggling with modern love and interpersonal relationships and with this track alone they have captured that feeling of love in an uncertain future. If this track is any indication, daydreamers are a band to keep your eye on.