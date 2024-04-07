Love in Leeds: Top Spots for a First Date

Today’s dating scene seems in perilous despair – arguably attributed to the soul-sucking epidemic known as Hinge. Regardless of how you’ve met your potential new beau, however, a first date should be nothing more than an initial screening. Even if you knew this person before, this date might be the first time that you’re viewing them in a romantic context. As such, these are my top spots in Leeds City Centre and Hyde Park for a fun, relaxed, or intimate rendezvous.

Image Credit: The East Village

My number one recommendation for this preliminary interrogation will always be a casual drink in a public setting. There’s no faff of waiting for food, no awkward bill splitting, and, of course, it provides a little liquid courage. Plus, you can easily escape after one drink. While you could just go to a pub, other cuter classic spots are Victoria Social, Hyde Park Book Club, and Belgrave Music Hall. The winner, though (probably coming at no surprise), is The East Village. This perfect little cocktail bar has a warm and ambient interior, stocked with board games for some cheeky competition. If you fancy an al fresco situation, outside are intimate booths where you can sample the rather dangerous yet delicious 2 for 1 cocktails. This place has rightly so earned its reputation as a hub for dates, even providing tarot reading and ice breaker cards every Monday.

If you prefer something less alcohol-orientated, I would propose an activity based first date. This relieves the pressure from conversation and provides a key talking point. To fully impress, there is no better recommendation than The Domino Club. With a barber shop facade, this speakeasy hosts live jazz, blues, and soul music every night – an intriguing mix of intimacy and secrecy.

For something a little more dynamic, Flight Club have somehow updated darts to be… fun? Coined “social darts”, they’ve created a range of technological, competitive games to choose from and take joy at destroying your date in. While flirty fighting talk is always welcome, don’t be too cocky or risk facing extreme embarrassment – courtesy of the winning action shot videos that Flight Club email to you afterwards. These gifted me with the particularly evil joy of bragging rights as I somehow won all 5 games, which I am definitely still bragging about now.

Image Credit: Flight Club Leeds

While I would suggest an evening date – where the guise of darkness culminates a more relaxed vibe- if you fancy a daytime spot, the free Leeds Art Gallery could be ideal. It’s the perfect space to wander about and have a little chit chat. After you’ve (potentially) succeeded in attempting to dazzle your date with some culture, there’s also a beautiful café to get some easy grub in.

This final idea is courtesy of my housemate, who was victim to a Tenpin Tuesday fanatic. Here, Tuesdays bring bargain bowling that she would “100% recommend for a first date”, due to the fun and lively nature. Yet, when asked if she would get the ick if a date used the ramp or bumpers, the answer was a resounding “yes, without a doubt” – so heed this warning.

Image Credit: merrioncentre.co.uk

By reflecting on my questionable wealth of dating knowledge, and having been victim to a hinge situationship, I can certainly endorse some classic spots within Leeds and determine whether they’d be first date friendly. I am, however, not liable for any awkward silences or bill etiquette.

Nevertheless, if this article has sparked a few ideas in your head and made you think of a certain someone, then this is the (possibly delusional?) sign to go forth and ask that person out. What’s the worst that could happen?