Earth Day: Leeds vintage store offers free hole repairs

Tråd Collective is offering free small hole repairs on Earth Day, April 22nd, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Leeds City Centre.

By mending already-used clothing, James Fenwick and Josephine Wanner—founders of Tråd Collective—hope to change the way people consume fashion.

“We want to move the world away from buying disposable clothing towards garments that last,” says James, encouraging people to repair tears instead of repurchasing items.

Leading the Leeds community in the right direction, away from landfills, the shop’s sewing team will fix any hole smaller than 2cm in diameter for free, no matter the type of garment.

“There’s a misconception that being sustainable is expensive,” says Jo—co-owner of Tråd Collective. She explains that the most sustainable choice a person can make is wearing what they already own, making this possible with their repair service.

“It’s better for the planet and much cheaper than buying a new garment,” adds Jo.

Repairs at Tråd Collective are not limited to Earth Day. Guests are welcomed seven days a week, and they can bring damaged clothing for in-house repair starting at £8, in a Scandinavian-inspired environment surrounded by up-cycled, vintage clothing and accessories.

Photo credits: Jo Wanner and James Fenwick / Inside of Tråd Collective in Leeds city centre.

The shop is reaping the benefits of relocating to Vicar Lane but also faced challenges after leaving their loyal, local community in Headingley. In their mission to make sustainable clothing more accessible, moving to Leeds city centre felt savvy to Jo and James.

“We’re the only vintage store in Leeds, maybe the whole country, offering repairs and encouraging our customers to make their clothes last longer,” says James.

Revitalising customers’ clothing on Earth Day supports the environment while allowing the Leeds community to step into the transformation of Tråd Collective and its new venue—paradoxical, to say the least.

Celebrate Tråd Collectives initiative by attending the event at 80 Vicar Lane, Leeds, on the 22nd of April.

Photo credits: Jo Wanner and James Fenwick / Exterior of Tråd Collective on Vicar Lane.