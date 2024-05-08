This is Big Cinema: The Howlers in Interview

Written by Maddie Nash, Edited by Millie Cain.

Based in London and traversing a musical soundscape ranging from the Wild West

to the mod scene of the North, The Howlers are far from your average rock band.

After months of painstaking teasing, the release of their EP ‘I Need Your Love’ as a

prelude to their upcoming debut album ‘What You’ve Got to Lose to Win It All’ is

causing a storm of feverish anticipation. I sat down with the self-professed desert

rockers to discuss their explosive new album, genre-bending style and how their

unique bond as a band influences their music.

It’s lovely to meet you, this is very exciting stuff so thanks for sitting down to

talk to us. One of the main things I want to talk to you about is you’ve had

quite a lot of success already before you’ve even released a debut album. How

has that been so far?



Adam: No of course, we love meeting and speaking to anybody, no matter what

you’re doing and the university papers are just as important as anything else out

there, so thank you for wanting to speak with us really. I mean, success is relative,

yeah, we’ve had successes and things like that, but to the people that we look up to

and we work with, you know, they’re vastly more successful than us and so what we

kind of always say is that it doesn’t matter what achievements you get in this

career, you can always be better. You can always work harder and you should

always strive for that. The next big thing. And that’s kind of what’s kept us pushing

forward and going and yeah, even though the things that we get that you know we

should celebrate, the more we get them it’s a great what’s next sort of thing. I think

that’s just our work ethic, but it’s nice. It’s nice to have that little bit of gratification

when you get an accolade or something or someone to write up about you or you

end up going to tour the band that you love.



You’ve described older movements such as Northern Soul, exceptional taste,

by the way, in your inspirations as well as kind of newer bands like the

Vaccines, and I was wondering, how do you like to play around with blending

the old and the new together in your music?



Adam: So what we say is that we’re kind of like a three-way Venn diagram, a little bit

like, you know, the old John Bonham logo. We all have the things that we love and

we all crossover with each other in different ways, but there’s also stuff that we like

that nobody else likes and that little sweet spot in the middle is where the band is

and it’s where our sound comes from. Being able to not be so dialled in on one

influence or another, I think it’s really good, because you need to be open to

influences and new production techniques, and looking backwards at music that

came before modern techniques, that’s where true musicianship is. And I think

looking at those musicians and seeing what they did and how they learned their craft

and how they honed it is more important than just taking the shortcuts that you can do now because music access is so readily available. I grew up listening to Northern

Soul and I would go down the Doc Soul Club and stuff when I turned 18. I’m from the

South, and Northern Soul was massive up north and particularly in London. I mean

I’m from a very working-class city on South Coast, it was a really small subculture

down here, so I kind of learned by hanging around with older people so to speak. But

yeah, it’s just figuring out something you love, and finding a way to make it your own.

We always say you can’t reinvent the wheel. You just can’t. Everything’s been done

before you. All you can do is put a few more spokes on it, and so it’s figuring out a

way to make something you love yours, I guess.



No, for sure, I find that’s such a good philosophy. I get it because I want to get

into music as well, but it’s always one of those things where I’m like, oh, how

can you possibly come up with anything original? But like, it’s just reworking?

Adam: Oh yeah, I rip off people all the time like. I do it all the time, but it’s the art of

being a musician and looking at the jazz world, not being pretentious in the fact that

you’ve taken influence from somewhere. If I love a song, I’ll look up the chords and

go oh, that’s interesting because I wouldn’t have thought it was those chords, and I’ll

kind of deconstruct it and play it differently, I have a very unique playing style

because I’m self-taught, so I don’t play properly. So yeah, it’s just making something

your own, and if you do it with enough conviction and passion, then it works.

I also read that you guys formed as a group while you were at uni, and as most

of the people who read this will be at uni I was just wondering if there’s any

way this has influenced your music or maybe your formation as a band, or if

you have any advice for people that are trying to break into the music industry

coming from university bands?

Adam: Yeah, I mean, like I think the biggest thing that we took away from it was that

we spent our entire time at uni not being a band, going out and drinking and partying

and doing whatever, and people would always come up to us and be like, alright, so

when you playing your first gig and we were like yeah, soon, soon. It wasn’t until we

both graduated that we thought we probably should start to do this properly. It’s just

using that time more effectively, I guess. But there’s no right or wrong way, and I

think university is such a great melting pot of ideas and different backgrounds, it’s a

chance to take in everything around you. I think if you close yourself off to that,

especially if you want to get into the arts, it’s never going to be that successful

because. you need to understand the people that you’re trying to sell your art to. And

university is designed to be a place where people come together and discuss things

and try things out. It’s a forum for making mistakes, and we’ve made plenty, but

there’s no right or wrong way to do anything. You just have to take a leap of faith.

You just have to go for it, and not be afraid to learn as well, I think is the biggest

thing. If you’re a university student then you obviously have this too, the desire to

learn and better your life in a way where you’re more academic, and I think like that

applies to the arts as well. Like make mistakes, learn from them, develop them, try

things out. And yeah, it’s there’s no, well, wrong really. It’s just trial and error.

No, for sure. I definitely feel like I’m very grateful for all of the so many

different kinds of people that I’ve met since I’ve been at uni, much more than

you can possibly meet at home. I’m also curious about your new album that’s

coming out in May, a very exciting release. What can we expect from this? Is

there any themes or songs that you particularly enjoy is exploring or writing

while you were creating this?

Adam: As a band we’ve been through a lot more trauma and pain and really bad

experiences than any other band that we know, and they probably wouldn’t have

survived the amount of stuff we’ve been through. I almost died twice. In the space of

this band’s four-year career, which is mostly in the pandemic, we’ve lost between us

five family members, four of them were mine, and I’ve lost two personal friends in

that short period. It’s been a horrendously tough thing to pull through and keep the

band alive through. If it hadn’t been for each other, then we probably wouldn’t be

here. And the album is kind of reflective of that. It’s reflective of that period, we just

wanted to make an album that spoke to everything we’ve been through. But also, we

didn’t want to make a political album. We didn’t want to do anything like that. The

easy route in music these days is to be a post punk artist or be new wave or

something like that, or be noise rock and we just didn’t want to do that because it’s

just a little bit cliche. We wanted to give people a bit of escapism. We all love

cinema, and we wanted to make an album that had the depth of a cinematic

landscape, and has the elements of a film score in it. Whether it’s a record that you

can put on in the background and ignore, or record that you can listen to and

understand the emotion and pain in it. So that’s kind of the record. Personally, I

didn’t enjoy writing it because it was about the experiences that we went through.

Every song was like a cathartic experience. ‘Cowboys Don’t Cry’ is a prime example

of that. It was written during a really, really tough period and we rarely play it live,

even though it’s one of the best songs on the album. But we rarely play it live

because it is too emotional sometimes to play, when you understand the backstory

of it and the time it was written. But we’re so proud of this record, it’s like nothing else

out there, it won’t sound like anything you’ve heard.

How would how would you define it then or define your style?



Adam: I would say it’s cinematic, that’s what I would say. If you think of bands like or

artists like Dan Auerbach from The Black Keys and bands like Black Honey, who are

good friend of ours, and there’s a band called The Blue Stones, they’re amazing, if

you never heard of them, but they’re bands that combine elements of soul and

spaghetti Western soundtracks like Sergio Leone and Morriconi and stuff like that. I

don’t know. I hate having to describe our music. I don’t actually have a definitive

answer. It’s like one of those things, you release music and people go well, what

genre is it? And we have to say it’s alternative or it’s rock because it’s not like the

days of iTunes where you can put your own genre in. Yeah, it’s weird. All I would say

is, if you like escapism and you like big films, you like being lost in in an art form,

then it’s the album for you, really. Yeah, I mean it’s obviously difficult for us on a in a

live sense, because we can’t just slip into the seam. When we gig and when we tour

it’s very difficult for us to find bands to tour with or gig with because we are basically starting our own thing. We’ve never played a festival like, ever in our in our career,

which blows people’s minds. But it’s because we’ve just always been overlooked for

popular genres, and it doesn’t mean that our gigs aren’t sold out or busy because

they are, it’s just one of those things. I think there’s a lot to be said for our tenacity

and our vision of doing our thing and not wanting to just fit in.

For good, or for better or for worse, really.

That sounds so exciting, I’ll be listening for sure. I mean, the fact that you’ve

got an album at the end of this after everything you’ve been through is very

impressive.



Adam: Yeah, we owe a lot to Black Honey as a band, especially Chris and Tommy

and Al. Actually, Al played on this record as well. And Izzy, Izzy is great, she’s been

great to me, me and her are very similar. But yeah, Chris and Tommy, particularly

Chris pulled us through all these really bad moments because they produced the

album and they helped work on the songs and things like that. There was a point

where we didn’t know if the band would actually survive, and they kind of sat us

down and went. Absolutely not. You’re doing this record. It’s too good. This song

you’ve written is too good not to go out there. And we’re going to be with you and

we’re going to put all this time and effort into the band with you. And they still do that

to this day, so if anyone reading this is a big fan of Black Honey then they’ll love this

record because there is so many bits and pieces that we nicked from them. There’re

loads of samples from their past albums that we just slapped on there. When we

were making this record, if we couldn’t get the sound effects right, Chris just looked

through his computer and he was like, oh, I’ve got this from the written and directed

album, oh, yeah Carl Barrett recorded this for us, so we’re going to nick that. We’ll

slap that on this album. They pulled us through a lot.

My next question, considering that you said you didn’t enjoy writing the album

you might not enjoy this one, I was just wondering about your writing process

as a band. Is there one of you or is it more of a collective?



Adam: I’m the songwriter basically, but how we write is I’ll write a song and I’ll send it

to Chris as a voice note, and then me and him sit down on zoom and we kind of

structure it and flesh it out. And then I take it to the boys and we kind of go, right,

here’s the bare bones of the song, what do you think? And then they basically write

their parts into the song. So, it’s kind of both. Gus is an amazing all-round musician

and bass player and he’s playing the bass, and he’s playing lead guitar, which is

amazing. And Tom is incredible drummer who plays for the song. He doesn’t try and

overdo it. He knows when to flare and when to not and that’s a really rare thing to

find in a drummer. We bring the skeleton into a room and then they put the flesh on

the bones so to speak. And the songs sound the way they do because of our

individual input in it. You know, if there’s a baseline already in the song and Gus

goes oh, I kind of like that but I could develop it, I might do this instead. It’s a very

collaborative process in that regard, but it all starts in my weird little brain.



Yeah, I’m guessing that’s how you get all the cool little unique influences you

were talking about. And then we kind of covered this a little bit earlier with that you saying everything you’ve been through in the last years, but I was just wondering what shapes you as a band?



Adam: I think the biggest thing is our experience at life, I guess. We’re all in our 20s

and we’ve been through a lot, and I think those experiences shape you and mold you

into somebody you weren’t before. Particularly the grief, the amount of grief that

we’ve been through, both personal and collective, you feel each other’s pain and

understand when they need space and when they need support. I always say that

with grief, you never actually lose it. You never stop grieving for someone, you just

grow around that. So, the grief stays the same, you just become a bigger person,

and I think that has a major part in it because it’s a continual state, particularly when

you lose loved ones and you lose close friends. We’ve always had each other’s

backs and we always support each other no matter what. When people have said,

oh, I’m quitting this job because I want to focus on the band, but it means I’m going

to be more skint, you’re like OK, man, whatever you need. It’s the experience that

that defines us as a band, being able to roll with the punches of each other. You

know, sometimes being autistic I lose my shit on tour over the smallest thing, I’ll calm

down, I’ll apologize, but without the boys understanding how my brain works, then

that could quite easily explode into a major argument. It’s just it’s understanding each

other and being earnest and honest and authentic. We don’t walk out on stage like

we’re hot shit, we just walk out on stage like three people that make music and if

people dig it and they enjoy it that’s all that matters.



It sounds like you guys have something really special there with you with all of

you.



Adam: We try, we try, you know, nothing’s perfect but perfection is imperfect. There

is no such thing as being perfect. There is imperfection in everything, and it’s about

embracing them and understanding that. But music is one of the best forms of the

arts to do that.



It is, yeah, for sure. Anytime I want to have a big cry, I just put on my sad

playlist



Adam: Exactly. Like, you know, I met someone recently who genuinely said they

didn’t like music, and I was like, well, what do you, what do you listening to? And

they’re like I listen to podcasts and I just said that’s crazy. But yeah, I guess it’s just

experience and things like that and trying to live out your experience in musical form

It’s clear there’s no slowing down for this genre-bending powerhouse of a trio;

starting off the marks with such an eclectic sound and a stream of success under

their belts already, the future is looking bright on the highway to stardom. Don’t miss

out on the frenzy of their highly anticipated debut album ‘What You’ve Got to Lose to

Win It All’, streaming on the 17th May.