A guide to Hyde Park style

I for one came to Leeds with a certain naivety and with an underdeveloped fashion sense; shaped by years of adhering to my school’s uniform and an overall lack of inspiration. I vividly remember my first day on campus. I wore a brown suede coat, cropped to the most unflattering length—right below my knee. A white tee and comedically baggy brown sweatpants. My compulsively dyed blonde hair paired perfectly with kohl eyeliner, ill-suited for my hooded eyes. Granted, I am speaking quite negatively about my style. I do harbour a special place in my heart for the youthful simplicity of it. Eighteen-year-old me felt confident in those baggy and uncoordinated outfits. Ultimately, one’s stylistic evolution is all a part of the process of growing up and cultivating your personal style.

It was not until I was comfortably settled into the heart of Hyde Park—located at the most extreme part of campus—that I began to assimilate with the infamous ‘Hyde Park style’. Hyde Park trumps as the most depressing landscape ever encountered, with its brick lane student houses, each adorned with awful graffiti. And yet, inside those bleak homes hold some of the most daring and unique fashion lovers.

Walking to and from university, a gentrified London chic aesthetic is highly encountered. For the most part, because although this university is in the Northern region of the UK, the Southerners are found in high numbers here. Like a wild pack of geese during their yearly immigration cycle, they flock to this university. Skims tight tank tops, camo pants, flared leggings, small scarves resembling chokers, animal print faux-fur jackets, UGG boots, True Religion Jeans, and Afghan coats to name a few. I attribute this style to the reincarnation of the 2000s, with IT girls like Bella Hadid and Devon Carlson inspiring many through their social feeds. Moreover, an androgynous spirit is observed which blends traditional masculine and feminine pieces, a style that is synonymous with Kate Moss’s Cool Britannia aesthetic.

Photo credits: @bellahadid via Instagram



The men who roam the streets of Hyde Park tend to fall into three categories. The first man you will encounter is ‘The Roadman’. Absolutely integral to British society, its blend of athleticism and streetwise swagger is one of the most prevalent styles in the country. To paint the picture, envision a matching Nike tracksuit with black Air Forces or any pair of grey sweatpants. In second place, we have the ‘Skater Boy’ who is covered from top to bottom in either Carhartt or Dickies. He exclusively listens to Brent Faiyaz and is distinguishable from his wide and lengthy stride. The skater boy may baffle onlookers as he stems from upper-class origins but emulates the lower class in his deliberately worn-out jeans and distressed shirts. The third and final man is part of a ‘Sport Society’ and he is distinguishable because he blends both of the previous styles mentioned, but for the most part, is seen sporting their respective society uniform, which has not been washed in a disturbingly long time.

Photo credits (left to right): Val Chrmerkovsky in Nike joggers/Gettyimages.com/Brooklyn Beckham in Carhatt/Splash news

What sets the ‘Hyde Park style’ apart from other universities? While many universities tend to embrace a blend of traditional British consumer wear, characterized by popular brands like Primark and Zara, and follow a predominantly neutral color palette, Leeds exudes a distinct flair akin to that of Pamela from ‘Saltburn’—known for her vibrant red hair and fashionably eclectic wardrobe. While some may perceive this unique style as unconventional, it undeniably reflects Leeds’ ethos of individuality.