Women’s Football: The Quality of Equality

In the vibrant landscape of English professional football, do we currently find ourselves at a juncture where there is parity between male and female athletes? This question not only delves into the state of gender equality within the sport but also prompts an exploration of the media’s coverage of women’s football, reflecting broader societal attitudes.

Significant strides towards equality in recent times have narrowed various gaps between professional players of both sexes, including financial, social biases and media coverage. These advancements signify commendable steps forward in an area where public issues and misogyny persistently challenge progress. Sport, unlike many other areas of gender equality progress, maintains distinct divisions as the sexes often compete on separate teams and in different leagues. Despite this, progress is evident, albeit juxtaposed with persistent challenges, emphasising the ongoing duality of advancement and ongoing misogyny.

Throughout the 20th century and into the present day, female players have faced a profusion of challenges, perpetuated by deeply ingrained gender biases and discriminatory practices. The persisting gender disparities are evident across various stages of life. Gender stereotypes, endured from early childhood, deter girls from engaging in sports, with only 30% of parents prioritising sports for their daughters compared to 41% for their sons. This has served to marginalise women’s involvement in grassroots football, let alone at the professional level.

The print media has acknowledged challenges related to the quality of training conditions for female football players. Yet, marked by its inauguration on October 18, 2023, the Carrington training facility for Manchester United Women’s team stands as a compelling example of football’s progression in this aspect.

Carrington’s cutting-edge facilities enable a new era to unfold; one where the culture transcends mere physical training, serving as a catalyst for enhanced social practices and performances on the pitch. The amenities play a pivotal role in empowering young female athletes, granting them equal access to a top-tier environment for fostering camaraderie and positive social connections. This not only galvanises a team but also raises the stature of female athletes to match their male counterparts, positioning them as exemplary figures for the next generation. Carrington stands as a testament to football’s evolving landscape, where every player, regardless of gender, emerges as a beacon of excellence.

Young children witnessing the Lionesses’ victory in the European Championships and the subsequent extensive mass media coverage in the days following the tournament outline how women’s football is seamlessly integrating itself into society. The current scenario surrounding TV coverage reflects this, featuring more Women’s Super League (WSL) games on television than ever before. SkyShowcase has broadcasted 35 WSL matches throughout the 23/24 season, reflecting a notable increase from previous years. With viewership experiencing a remarkable 45 per cent surge compared to the 2021/22 campaign, millions more are poised to discover the captivating essence of the Women’s Super League. This growing interest is highlighted by Arsenal FC Women, who, for the second consecutive year, broke the attendance record for a Women’s Super League game, drawing 59,042 fans to the Emirates Stadium on December 10, 2023.

However, it is crucial to recognise that while the mass media has played a pivotal role in promoting women’s football and showcasing its excellence, it also highlights the reverberating public issues that female athletes deplorably continue to face.

The reprehensible incident involving Luis Rubiales on 20th August 2023, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, serves as a glaring example. Rubiales’ inappropriate actions, seemingly forcefully kissing Spanish World Cup-winning captain Jenni Hermoso during the Women’s World Cup final trophy ceremony – were not only a violation of personal boundaries, but an alarming reflection of the persistent injustices and hardships women still battle as athletes.

Controversial ex-professional footballer Joey Barton made inflammatory comments on X last December, asserting that women should not speak with authority on men’s football. His remarks reveal a troubling mindset that perpetuates gender stereotypes and undermines the progress made in diversifying both Television and Radio hosting, punditry and commentary within in professional football broadcasting. Barton’s specific criticism of a female broadcaster’s performance during a Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea, substantiates his disregard for the capabilities of women in the field, dismissing her contributions as awkward and factually wrong. This motivated him to make an erroneous sweeping generalisation that women should not warrant serious consideration in any capacity in the men’s arena.

Even as recently as this year, the persistent deluge of sexism in football continues to permeate the sporting landscape. In a recent incident, Izzy Christiansen faced unwarranted dismissal again from Barton of her insightful commentary on men’s football solely because of her gender. His disparaging tweet, referring to Christiansen as a “Cabbage patch kid” and questioning her authority to discuss men’s football, further emphasises the toxic attitudes prevalent in the sport. This underscores the urgent need to confront entrenched sexism within contemporary professional football.

Sociological issues are still interweaved within the sport, where women continue to grapple with unequal treatment, both on and off the pitch. Collective efforts of individuals, institutions, and wider society are crucial in dismantling barriers and fostering an environment where talent knows no gender.

The journey towards equality in football is ongoing. With each moment of recognition, each policy shift and each passing game, we move closer to a future where football truly belongs to everyone, irrespective of gender.