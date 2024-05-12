Forgotten Wars – What the Media Fails to Report

The global media landscape of late has undoubtedly been preoccupied with two clear focal

points; Russia’s ‘special operation’ in Ukraine and Israel’s asymmetric campaign in Gaza.

Ukraine’s media attention and overall significance hinges on the fact that it is a large-scale

conventional war being conducted on the peripheries of Europe. The brutality of the IDF’s

operations against a largely civilian population in Gaza combines with broader regional

implications and international outrage to simultaneously occupy large swathes of global

media output.



A cursory glance at mainstream news might suggest that Gaza and Ukraine are the only

places in the world that are in the midst of a protracted, brutal conflict. However, deeper

inspection of the shadowy corners of the internet and a selection of news outlets will reveal

that the world is riddled with conflicts of a comparable nature and level of violence. Whilst it

would be wrong to claim that these events are not being reported on, it is clear that these

issues occupy a lower portion of the mainstream news agenda and consequently, the global

policy agenda.



Myanmar 2021-present



In Myanmar, the fallout of military coup in 2021 has led to growth of a protracted civil war

that has been marked by mass killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, sexual violence, and other

abuses that ‘amount to crimes againsts humanity’, say the human rights watch. The military

junta has engaged in ethnic cleansing of local minorities and has been found to employ

‘scorched earth tactics’ which involves the burning of villages in the Magway and Sagaing

regions. an estimated 50,000 people have died since 2021, including 8,000 civilians,

numbers comparable to the death toll in Ukraine.



Sudan 2023-present



A ferocious civil war is underway in the north-east African country of Sudan, where

government forces are clashing with an independent military body, ‘the Rapid Support

Forces’ (RSF) following the buildup of tensions within the military. The use of high-explosive

weapons in populated areas has left the country facing a shortage of critical infrastructure,

and the death of civilians. 5.4 million people have been forcibly displaced and almost 10-

15,000 people have been killed.



Yemen 2022-present



Saudi and the UAE’s joint military coalition has been conducting military operations against

Houthi rebels that has further exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The

coalition has been accused of indiscriminately killing Yemeni civilians in their attempts to

destroy Houthi targets, destroying health care facilities, schools and bridges in the process.

More than 4 million people have been internally displaced due to food insecurity and over

233,000 people have died according to the UN.



These examples represent just some of the on-going conflicts that have resulted in large-

scale civilian death tolls. However, this list is not exhaustive, there are conflicts raging in

Ethiopia, the Congo and Syria and there is the potential for a globally devastating conflict in

Taiwan. The Global peace index reports that ‘the average level of global peacefulness

deteriorated for the ninth consecutive year’ in 2023 illustrating a downward trend towards an

increasingly violent and unstable world. Whilst the devastation in Ukraine and Gaza should

not be understated, mainstream media must play their part in informing, communicating and

educating global audiences of the true scale of global conflict.