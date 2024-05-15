The Arcs’ ‘Electrophonic Chronic’ – musical legacy & a cosmic journey through loss

Written by Erin Clark, Edited by Millie Cain

The Arcs’ Electrophonic Chronic (2023) shows the true nature of the camaraderie

involved in a band dynamic. After the unfortunate and untimely passing of bandmate

Richard Swift in 2018, the band have found solace in the shared union of song

writing and music production. The result is an intimate exploration into the notion of a

musical legacy and the overall healing power of music, wrapped up in an effortlessly

stylistic and fulfilling listening experience.

California-born Richard Swift, born Ricardo Ochoa, was a talented multi-

instrumentalist, songwriter producer and filmmaker. Since the Arcs’ conception in

2015 and until his passing in 2018, Swift was a key member of the effort, providing

percussion, keyboards and backing vocals on both of the band’s albums to date.

Swift’s untimely death came at the hands of medical following his battle with alcohol

addiction. Before his passing, Swift and the rest of the band wrapped on most of the

primary recording process on Electrophonic Chronic and so this exists as his last

earthly project. In the press release for the album, frontman Dan Auerbach described

to Pitchfork how the new record “is all about honouring Swift. It’s a way for us to say

goodbye to him, by revisiting him playing and laughing, singing. It was heavy at times, but I think it was really helpful to do it.” After his passing, Auerbach credited

him as “one of the most talented musicians I know”, and on this album, Swift’s

instrumental prowess undeniably shines.

Track Three, ‘Heaven is a Place’ reads as a spiritual stream of consciousness,

attempting to comprehend the passing of a friend. Every instrument on this track is

played with such intention and emotion, overarchingly accompanied by Auerbach’s

entrancing vocal. Despite being a talented multi-instrumentalist, few know their own

voice’s place as an instrument as well as Auerbach. The emotion is palpable in this

track, especially when paired with the colourfully cosmic music video depicting Swift

leaving the rest of the band members to embark on his own otherworldly journey to

the place ‘where all the lovers go’ in a ‘dove white Cadillac’.

I’m sure we’re all familiar with the feeling of listening to an album and as it reaches

just after midway through listening, it begins to feel like wading through waist high

treacle just to reach the end. Where Electrophonic Chronic succeeds is in subverting

this well-known feeling, as the album hits its stride significantly in the second half.

That is not to say that the first half of the album is lacking in some way – it’s just that

the second half is a different beast entirely. I haven’t heard an album that works so

coherently and cohesively as a polished end product – yet still has enough edge to

be something that is completely new – in a very long time. With the undisputed

captain of the project, The Black Keys’ frontman Dan Auerbach, being such a prolific

and four-time Grammy nominated producer with credits on projects from Cage the

Elephant’s ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ (2017) to Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ultraviolence’ (2014) is

undoubtedly a huge advantage, one which has resulted in an undeniably well-

rounded and tenacious end product.

Standouts from the record include track eight ‘Behind The Eyes’ which features

beautiful guitar tones and a chorus that packs a significant punch, and track eleven

‘Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ which effortlessly follows on from the brief speech

‘Sporting Girls Interlude’, boasting snappy percussion lines and impressive falsetto

vocals from Auerbach. The album is a neon-drenched cosmic journey into the

healing power of music, which doesn’t shy away from the darkness of life. The experience is wholly transformative, literally turning the bleakest moments into

colourful creativity. And I loved every second.