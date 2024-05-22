Unlocking the Love of Literature with Leeds Book Club Society

The University of Leeds is home to over 300 student-led clubs and societies. One of them is the Book Club Society, an innovative and engaging book club that has become a home for thought-provoking discussions with an inviting atmosphere that welcomes readers of all types. I sat down with the committee members, Emily, Emma, and Molly, to discuss reading, being part of a book club and what they think about trends among young readers.

Emily emphasised their preference for books under 250 pages, tackling deeper societal issues. This ensures the diversity of subjects talked about and voices being represented. The society hosts bi-weekly Wednesday night discussions in the Common Ground of the Union. They also organise events like bowling nights or mystery-solving during off-weeks, creating a dynamic space for literary enthusiasts.

The girls encourage everyone to come to the book club meetings, even if they haven’t finished the book or they didn’t like it. “We don’t necessarily want people to love them, we want to bring interesting conversations to the table,” Emma said. Every session starts with a quick quiz on the book and the winner receives a prize at the end. Afterwards, the discussion begins, aided by questions asked by the girls. This is a great way to share your opinions and find different perspectives on what you read.

Attending these regular book club sessions has consistently been a source of intellectual stimulation for me, extending beyond the literary content discussed. Everyone is incredibly welcoming and it’s always interesting to talk about something you’ve read with someone who may not have received it the same way. As Molly pointed out, it’s these diverse opinions that make conversations more engaging and insightful.

When discussing the role of books in today’s digital age, the girls were quick to acknowledge the impact of platforms like TikTok. They believe that TikTok has significantly helped the publishing industry by promoting books in an entertaining and accessible manner. However, they also recognize that the constant influx of online book recommendations can lead to a sense of competition and anxiety about not reading enough.

In the context of the Leeds Book Club Society’s commitment to maintaining a vibrant reading culture, it’s crucial to reconsider prevailing assumptions about attention spans, especially in the age of digital distractions. Recent research challenges the commonly held belief of universally diminishing attention spans, revealing a more nuanced reality. A study conducted by the University of California, Irvine, and published in the journal Nature demonstrated that fluctuations in attention spans are influenced by various factors, including age, culture, and the nature of specific tasks. This insight counters the narrative of a one-size-fits-all decline in attention spans, emphasising the importance of considering diverse factors when evaluating cognitive abilities in the modern era. By fostering an inclusive environment and encouraging discussions on a variety of literary genres, the Book Club aligns with the notion that attention spans are not inherently shrinking but are shaped by a multitude of factors, highlighting the multifaceted nature of contemporary reading experiences. The girls recognise the fact that Tik Tok has had a huge impact on our generation’s reading habits through the vast recommendation videos. However, these communities can sometimes foster negative opinions about certain genres. The girls expressed that in the end reading is reading and that there is no need to judge people’s preferences.

In this regard, the Leeds Book Club Society seeks to counteract this pressure by creating an inviting atmosphere. They encourage people to attend even if they haven’t finished or read the book, fostering a sense of inclusivity and acceptance. By doing so, they create a space where everyone can contribute and learn from one another, regardless of their familiarity with the book in question.

Where reading is often regarded as a solitary activity, the Leeds Book Club Society is a catalyst of communal intellectual exploration. Their motto, “Come and unlock your love of literature with book club,” encapsulates the essence of their mission. The club provides a space for like-minded individuals and curious readers to come together, share their thoughts, and expand their horizons through the power of literature. It’s not just a book club; it’s a community that celebrates the beauty of reading and the rich discussions that follow.

As the world continues to evolve in the digital age, the Leeds Book Club Society remains a steadfast advocate for the joys of reading and the depth of thought that literature can inspire. They invite anyone with a curiosity for books and a desire for engaging discussions to join them so come and unlock your love of literature with the Leeds Book Club Society!