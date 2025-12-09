The Fleeting Moments Of Snowfall In Hyde Park – Spotify Playlist

It’s that time of year, we’ve all been struck down by the winter blues and the curse of November. However, we are all holding onto the hope that we will see the Leeds snow that so gracefully sits on Hyde Park whilst we retire from our scheduled summertime meet ups on the grass.

So, whilst we wait, I present to you my list of gut-wrenching winter melodies. Whether your friends are slowly leaving one-by-one and you’re home alone, or you are on your way to your 9am seminar on a Thursday morning that you haven’t prepared for, or maybe you’re even trying to convince yourself that your Urban Outfitters jacket is actually going to keep you warm this time (I think we all need to invest in a proper winter jacket this year).

‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ – Phoebe Bridgers

I mean, do I need to explain myself on this one? I doubt it, you all get it. Bridgers’ vocals know how to twist the knife, and this cover really does the trick. I did say these songs won’t help, didn’t I?

‘Lilac Wine’ – Jeff Buckley

I LOVE THIS SONG! This song reminds me of the pits of November, fitting for this playlist I’d say. The melody puts me in a trance and all of a sudden, I’m dissociating on the Leeds to Burley train at 5pm after a treacherous time in Primark.

‘Blue Spanish Sky’ – Chris Isaak

Anything by Chris Isaak is going to make me sick to my stomach and this one does the very trick. Similar to Buckley’s song, I’m walking through the park as the sun sets, it is disgustingly cold and I regret not bringing my scarf to uni with me. I put my headphones in and accept defeat.

‘O Holy Night (From “Home Alone” Soundtrack)’ – John Williams

Put me in a room with a choir singing nostalgic Christmas carols, guaranteed tears in my eyes and a horrific ache in my chest that I cannot quite pinpoint.

‘From the Dining Table’ – Harry Styles

This one is for my housemate Ellie (hi diva), it is her favourite song by Mr. Styles. If you are knee-deep in the winter blues, there is no chance you haven’t had this come up in your Spotify suggested. If you say it hasn’t then you’re lying.

‘Mansion on the Hill’ – Bruce Springsteen

Whether you watched the film or not, we can all admit that the twang in Springsteen’s voice does wonders to the soul. The dusky and black and white imagery that plays in the mind during this song will have you walking through the park with a new lens on, trust me.

‘Pushing It Down and Praying – Live from AFAS, Amsterdam’ – Lizzy McAlpine

Yes, the live version is going to send you into oblivion. McAlpine’s story-telling lyrics are sooo sick and twisted. So for those of you at wits end in your current situationship, I’d say this one is for you.

‘Did I Make You Cry on Christmas Day? (Well, You Deserve It)’ – Peach Pit

As you may know, this is a cover of a Sufjan Stevens song, so you know it’s going to do the job. Though the instrumentals sound quite upbeat and animated, the lyrics are genius and get straight to the point.

‘Calgary’ – Bon Iver

To be completely honest, anything on his album is going to send you into a pit of despair. Bon Iver’s raw and deep vocals are transcending and is the perfect backing track to your 5pm walk back from Eddy B as you remember the Winter Tent is no longer up.

‘Neon Wilderness’ – The Verve

This song sends me into a haze, it is arguably one of my favourite songs by The Verve. There is such a wandering feeling to this, it pulls you in and has a way of taking you to a dreamlike universe where time just passes you by.

‘Together Again’ – Stephen Rennicks

An honourable mention goes to this song, and yes, it is from the Normal People (2020) soundtrack. If you’re busy working on your assessments due in January and need a melodic backing track, this entire album is for you.

‘Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call’ – Bleachers

Last but not least, we knew this one was coming up. Similar to Bridgers’, this song has that Christmas spirit but in the wrong way. The Christmassy sound and elements are deceiving as you are going to be in a significantly worse mood once listening to this, exactly what we want.

Have a look for the playlist on Spotify for all the songs I’ve mentioned, as well as recommendations from the lovely music writers here at the Gryphon! On a real note, do stay warm and wrapped up this winter and try to find the joy and whimsy amongst the hellish end of Semester One. Go and buy a box of Celebrations, Heroes, or Quality Street (don’t think for a second that I was about to mention Roses) and indulge over the holidays. We all deserve it.

Words by Emma-Jane Bennett