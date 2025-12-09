West End Grief: The Breakdown of a Marriage in 45 Minutes 

Written in only ten days, Lily Allen’s new album West End Girl stormed its way into the charts in its first week. Released on 24th October 2025, Allen takes us on a journey through the slow unravelling of a marriage, allegedly inspired by the collapse of her own marriage to Stranger Things actor, David Harbour. Her first album in seven years, she remains as we remember her: witty, honest, unapologetically herself, with a more mature tone.

After being an avid listener of her podcast “Miss Me?”, I’d almost forgotten her musical roots. Then, on Friday evening, I sat cross-legged on my bed with my laptop in front of me, listening to the songs bleed into each other from beginning to end. At forty-five minutes, the album is best understood in one sitting. It feels like your best friend is sitting beside you, finally mustering up the courage to tell you the devastating truth about her relationship.

It opens with the titular track, ‘West End Girl’ a quintessentially Lily Allen track, an excitable melody about leaving London for the Big Apple with a seemingly loving partner. Doubts begin to creep in, the kind you don’t realise until you’re knee-deep. Financial burdens and a not-so supportive partner enclose her. The song is abruptly cut by a one-sided phone call, the message of the call is largely ambiguous aside from hearing the pain in her voice.

Then comes my personal favourite song on the album, in case you were wondering, ‘Ruminating’, the glitchy and hyperpop element, reminiscent of Charli XCX’s “Brat” (2024). The lyrics and melody combine to layer the maddening spiral of replaying conversations, trapped in her own imagination. Infidelity and betrayal become clear as one line loops in her head like an obsession, “If it has to happen baby, do you want to know?”. Suddenly, the anger is no longer just hers, but also yours. ‘Sleepwalking’ follows, continuing the same paranoia, haunted by her partner’s words.

‘Just Enough’, the tenth track on the album, is where the lyrics really cut deep. It’s heartbreaking and pertinent, pain runs deeply through her. The words are so brutally sincere that it almost feels like you’re eavesdropping from another room. Allen sings as though she’s lying on the floor next to you, tears pouring as she questions “Is she having your baby?”, a line that gives me goosebumps every time.

Across the album, Allen glides effortlessly through genres: indie, pop and R&B. Her voice is angry, sad but also incredibly funny. Online, listeners have given the album high praise, track five ‘Madeline’ sparking a trend using the line “and who the fuck is Madeline?”. Allen even dressed up as the children’s book character “Madeline” for Halloween, a delightfully petty act.

West End Girl stands hand in hand alongside heartbreak classics: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours (Super Deluxe 1977), Adele’s 21(2011), Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (2024) and, Back to Black (2006) by Amy Winehouse. They can’t fix you, but they do hold your hand while you cry and navigate heartbreak. Albums that show you that you’re not alone. We find pieces of our pain in their music.

By the time we get to the final track, ‘Fruityloop’, she’s done hurting. She takes a deep breath and the grief loosens, the clarity of “it’s not me it’s you” ricochets through the song. She’s at peace with what she gave in the relationship, no longer deep in the rabbit hole of obsession.

Allen stated in an interview that “heartbreak is a fucking gift” and this album is the ribbon tied around it.

Thank you and welcome back Lily Allen.

Words by Charlotte Sollars