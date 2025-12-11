Stereophonics Live in Sheffield: Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going

For many my age, Stereophonics are a key point in the early music education our parents drip-feed to us through car rides and family gatherings. Their late nineties and early noughties stardom produced cult classics which soundtracked many a seminal moment for our families. As such, Kelly Jones and co. live fondly in the memories of those now emerging into adulthood, their musicianship intertwined with their personal history.

This perception, combined with the 13 studio albums and the 30+ years of experience to their name, is an unfortunate double-edged sword. Famed and beloved? Absolutely. Tired and relics of a forlorn music landscape? That is the fear. Can Stereophonics keep up with the fast-paced whims of today’s music industry? Do their deep-cut anthems still ring true in this ever-changing modern world? Absolutely.

Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram)

Emerging from the shadowy background, there is swagger laced in every step the Welsh heroes take on their path to the vast Sheffield Utilita Arena stage. Fitted in those oh-so-chic clinging jeans and leather jackets, they appear ripped straight from the inner booklet of a 2000s CD case. Jones’ pristine voice blares out through the speakers. A fine-tuned siren, glossy at the edges and smooth as whiskey. Whilst it is my first visit to Sheffield’s titan coliseum, there’s something immediately familiar about the lofty ceilings and scattered sound equipment once the band are on stage.

‘Have a Nice Day’ is a true pinch me moment. My trusty camera grants me permission to voyage beyond the seemingly bulletproof barrier, allowing me to get up close and personal with the velvet sounds that nestle in the corners of many a fond memory of mine. 30 years of the Stereophonics have come and gone, yet the music sounds just as illustrious as the original recordings. The band seamlessly transition between anthems from the days of old and recent releases. The ageless element of their craft has never been more greatly on display, with fans warmly embracing songs from Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait (2025) to Word Gets Around (1997).

Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram)

Consistent with any era of the famed four-piece, Stereophonics are firmly for the people. Jones regales those in attendance with tales of the band’s origin, peeling back the curtain on the early days of working men’s club gigs, before launching into ‘I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio’. Jones continued these tendencies long through the night; extending ‘Maybe Tomorrow’ to let the fans release a choral roar for the titular lines, as well as performing a brief rendition of ‘Indian Summer’ upon a fan’s request, despite its original omission from the set list.

Of course, for any band to reach the acclaimed position of an arena tour, they must have a plethora of hits. Stereophonics, however, have a bag of tricks seemingly only matched in depth by Mary Poppins’. ‘Mr Writer’ sees its gritty growls ring around the arena with an hour of songs still to come, whilst ‘The Bartender and the Thief’ incites the obligatory encore trope. Despite my outspoken distaste for this all too regular moment of respite, the rate at which the band fired through their star-studded discography makes it seem more earned than it is for most.

Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram)

‘C’est la vie’ is a battering brute of energy that sees bright inflatable balls balloon around the room to the jubilant response of fans. Its passionate, its vibrant, its familiar, its Stereophonics at their best. Despite this warm reception, soon arrives the shining star that tops it all. The scintillating pulses crackle, the crowd roar, and the glimmering guitar notes of ‘Dakota’ plague the airwaves. Pure sonic beauty follows as the crowd and Jones in tandem belt out “You make me feel like the one”.

“I don’t know where we are going” rings a little too true for many that listen to ‘Dakota’, but as Stereophonics perform the UK fan favourite it all seems a little clearer. As Jones professed earlier, “everyone in this crowd is going through things, as are we”, but their hopes of giving everyone a night of reprieve from whatever may trouble them couldn’t have been achieved more spectacularly. Ageless as always, Stereophonics delivered a shimmering statement of their star power and reminded everyone in the Sheffield crowd just why many of their memories are so proudly soundtracked by the Welsh band’s beloved tunes.

Words and Images by Daniel Brown