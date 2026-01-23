Vehicle: Classic British Invasion Pop to Save your Soul from Silliness

For those consumed with the anxiety that comes with the turn of the year, arrives a track timeless in its influences and fervent in its execution, settling the stomach yet kickstarting the senses for the unknown ahead in ‘26. Vehicle return with ‘You Are Not A Cowboy’ via Esco Romanesco records.

A playful frolic with an acidic bite, ‘You Are Not A Cowboy’ rests in the familiar nest of Kinks and Stones tunes of yore, one which precariously lies atop garish saxophones and muddied guitars. Garage-rock marries guitar-pop in a brash yet apt union, kicking up nostalgic flutters of sixties magic and noughties nuance in the listener’s stomach. Fit with all the jangling riffs and writhing whistles of classic British invasion pop, ‘You Are Not A Cowboy’ sits comfortably in its dewy-eyed delivery, reminiscent of an era begging for a revival, however there it stays. The formula, whilst tried and tested to unimaginable avail, is not challenged in the latest offering from Vehicle, and there is a faint wanting for a gear shift which remains unanswered. Alas, the sharp pace at which this track zips along keeps all its elements potent throughout.

Vehicle’s vehement rock n’ roll romp is lightly laden with giddy imagery of swallowing the sea and leaping from airborne planes, briefly wobbling your senses on an otherwise wicked road to salvation. The crux of this salvation? You simply are not a cowboy; a swearing off of silliness, dull in its delivery and true in its intent. Whilst the Yorkshire four-piece could spin a tawdry tale and roll out the red carpet for you, they ultimately opt to beat you over the head with the blunt and apathetic truth. This rampant message drives the track forward with an unrelenting and much needed through line lyric which not long calcifies through its repetition. The band are well aware of what and who they are, confident and precise in their presence. Its rigorous approach, whilst somewhat reluctant to push the needle, signifies the band are on their way to being a stalwart in the ever-exciting emerging Leeds music scene.

Vehicle jumpstart their 2026 with this release of ‘You Are Not a Cowboy’ on January 23rd and an appearance at the upcoming ‘Regtown! All Weekend Long’ festival at the turn of the same month.

Words By Daniel Brown