“I Don’t Think of Myself as In Fashion”: Space Vintage’s Take on Sustainability, Vintage and Being an Independent

Image Credit: Space Vintage

Nestled in the entrancing plethora of independent-business delights, Space Vintage has recently joined the Corn Exchange. They stock quality women’s and men’s vintage clothing, retro homeware, and vintage watches and jewellery. So, I decided to investigate how they define, prioritise, and embody sustainability in an industry increasingly defined by disposable trends. Speaking to the store’s team, it became clear that vintage is not a niche aesthetic choice, but a deliberate rejection of what fashion has become.

“I don’t think of myself as in fashion,” they admit, pointing to the rise of fast fashion and its culture of endless, mindless consumption. Where contemporary fashion pushes constant dopamine-inducing novelty, Space Vintage prioritises longevity: garments designed to last, age, and exist beyond trend cycles. Vintage, they explain, is about “long-lasting classics, not dressing to trends and not looking like everyone else.” In this sense, sustainability is embedded not as a selling point, but as a principle.

Within the business, vintage is broadly defined as any item over 20 years old – though even that definition feels increasingly blurred. As the owner notes, fashion has “eaten itself”: it’s often difficult to distinguish something made in 2005 from something produced today. In contrast, pieces from the 1950s through to the 1970s remain instantly recognisable decades later, defined by distinct silhouettes, fabrics and construction. That recognisability speaks to a slower, more intentional approach to clothing production – one largely absent from today’s fashion landscape. These are ‘wow’ pieces, ones which you reach for over and over because their perfect fit and high quality always work.

This resistance to speed also shapes how Space Vintage operates within Leeds’ fashion scene. While many vintage shops have shifted toward stocking mostly 80s, 90s and even early 2000s pieces, Space Vintage occupies a different space. The owner makes no attempt to keep up with trends, arguing that this shift has simply created room for shops offering “true vintage”: genuinely older garments that prioritise quality over trend relevance.

Sustainability, for them, is unavoidable in any honest discussion about fashion. “Fashion as a whole is appalling,” they state bluntly, suggesting that much of the industry could disappear overnight with little loss. Vintage, however, operates outside that cycle. By not producing anything new and instead keeping garments in

circulation, shops like Space Vintage offer an alternative to constant production and waste.

That responsibility, they argue, extends to consumers – particularly students. Shopping locally and second-hand isn’t framed as a sacrifice, but as an ethical choice. “Every pound you spend is a vote for the kind of world you want,” they argue, suggesting that local and second-hand businesses survive only through active support. Put more simply: “use it or lose it.” In a city continually shaped by student culture and independent businesses, Space Vintage stands as a reminder that sustainability in fashion doesn’t require reinvention – just sustaining the spaces which actually reduce, re-use, and recycle. It’s more important than ever to support your local businesses, so head on down to the Corn Exchange next time you’re looking for the perfect piece!