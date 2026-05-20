Talk Of The Town: Gorse

Based in Leeds, newcomers Gorse have bloomed onto the city’s vibrant student music scene. Formed between students at Leeds Conversatoire and the University of Leeds, the alt-rock five-piece show great promise of becoming gigging regulars at venues around the city, with origins tracing back to university societies and open mic nights at the Fenton. While earlier attempts at starting a band in their first semester had fizzled out due to clashing schedules, a new configuration (composed of Aoife as lead-singer, George on bass, Fin and Sol on guitars, and Oscar on drums) quickly proved different. “We had the first session and by the end of it we had pretty much a song that we still like”. They played their first gig back in March at the Packhorse as part of University of Leeds Union Music Library’s “Strange Parade”, where I had the opportunity to see them and also ask a few questions.

The group, named after a wild flowering plant that resonates with the band’s organic growth, played a short set featuring four original songs and a cover of ‘Wild Horses’ by Basht. Despite being new to the scene and coming from different music backgrounds (from jazz and session work to classic rock, grunge, and midwest emo), they had a well-rounded sound that was as difficult to compare to others as it was intriguing. Their individuality emerged as a fusion of their influences, something distinctly their own.

It was clear that songwriting comes naturally to them, with the band group writing and rehearsing regularly (when they’re all in Leeds) and often producing new material in a single session. They shared how their process begins with a riff, ideas being jammed out, and lyrics (curated and assembled by lead-singer Aoife from her own lyric notebook) then layered on top. “Having a full band is definitely a proper catalyst”, they explained, noting that their dynamic thrives on honesty, collaboration, and, occasionally, a post-rehearsal pint.

With four songs already in their rotation and undoubtedly more on the way, Gorse are now looking towards experimenting with recording and expanding their live presence, with venues like the Brudenell and Hyde Park Book Club firmly in their sights. For a band still in its early days, they are definitely ones to watch.

Words by Anya Fernihough