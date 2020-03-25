Don’t Spend A Bunch On Brunch

Share Post To:











Let’s be honest brunch is expensive, with most places charging £8 for some avocado on toast! But it doesn’t have to be. You can make an amazing budget friendly brunch at home, and the best part is you can eat it in your pyjamas. Listed below are some delicious brunch ideas, that will definitely impress your brunch pals.

Frittata

This Italian omelette is extremely easy to make, and much easier than a fancy French omelette. The basis of the frittata is slow-fried beaten egg, but you can throw anything into the mix to make it extra tasty. A frittata is a great way to use up leftovers so why not try adding cheese, boiled potato, asparagus, or even sweet potato? Great served with salad and even toast. Not only is this dish extremely budget friendly, but a great dish to share!

Loaded Toast

Why buy toast from a restaurant when you can make it so easily? Honestly, I’m not a big fan of avocado unless it’s encased with other flavours. Therefore, my favourite way to eat avocado on toast is to use a tub of guacamole, and to top it with a fried egg and some chilli flakes, to make an instantly flavoursome avocado on toast. Alternatively, why not try toast topped with hummus, cracked black pepper, cucumber slices, and some rocket.

Crepes

Once you nail how to make crepes you will always have an impressive dish. My recipe: whisk together 2 eggs, and 360ml oat milk, then add 8 heaped tablespoons of plain flour one at a time until fully combined. The mixture should lightly coat the back of a spoon. Cook in an oiled hot pan and be patient with them. The best thing about crepes is that they use 3 ingredients that you probably already have, and you can top them with anything from sweet to savoury. I like to add cinnamon to the batter, and topped with maple syrup, bananas and whipped cream.

French toast

For us brits French toast is more well known as eggy bread, which frankly makes it sound gross. But I think it’s highly underrated. French toast can be made with very few ingredients, all of which are cheap and probably already in your kitchen. Soak your bread in a mixture of egg and milk, and feel free to add vanilla and cinnamon if you want it sweet. Fry the bread in a pan and it’ll be done in minutes! Top with anything you have, or if you really want to impress your brunch pals then whisk up some ricotta, icing sugar, and vanilla, with some chopped strawberries to make an impressive sweet topping.

Anushka Searle