Stealing Signs steal lives in latest music video for new single ‘Care’

Succeeding four years of song writing in Paris, experimenting with eclectic production, and recapturing the indie soundtracks of their childhood, Stealing Signs’ new album Somewhere Between is ready to drop in March of this year. Produced by Tom Peters, Stealing Signs relate how this album is “a culmination of our twisting and turning life as a band”. Praise from the likes of Clash Magazine and NME, along with their success in reaching the final of The Pilton Stage competition has set the scene for the band’s biggest year of their career to date.

The Essex-based band is made up of Nick Acton (vocals/guitar), Will Daly (drums), Steve Wheate (bass) and George Wood (lead guitar). Stealing Signs’ sound has been described by Clash Magazine as “leaping, chaotic, joyous indie rock”, and NME admit that they kept the “rock hybrid” music “hooked on repeat for half an hour”. Pretty impressive effect for just one single. After listening to their latest single ‘Care’ released this month, it’s clear to hear the potential of this emerging indie quartet.

The opening glissandi calls for immediate attention as listeners are pulled into an incredibly catchy indie rock riff. Interjections of repeated notes continues to place focus on these riffs that precede a pre-chorus reminiscent of a classic indie sound: the crescendo towards an explosion of vocals and drums launches you into a memorably melodic chorus. The descending stepwise movement mirrors the lyrics of the single, “care enough to say that it’s not fair”. It gives the song an undertone of defeat that is effectively disguised by the upbeat nature of the music, largely due to the leaps to a vocal outburst when expressing the lyrics “care” and “fair”. The rock interlude drives home the angst of the song and provides a contrast to the indie-pop that dominates. It is this element that elevates Stealing Signs as the unique pop-rock hybrid band identified by NME. The “indie melodies, quirky math rock riffs, grooving bass lines and explosive drums” the band were hoping to achieve are prominent and make for an uplifting single to carry you through the tediousness of everyday life.

The single was released via music video, which was comically questionable to say the least. Directed by Nick’s older brother Chris Acton, Stealing Signs confirm the intended dark comedy of the production. However, the graphic performance of the protagonist murdering his co-workers after not being invited to a company picnic was unexpected to say the least. This bizarre contradiction to the rest of the mundane office setting was slightly disturbing, but the level of pettiness was immaculate. The presentation of the monotony of working life checked the relatability box, and the eccentricity of Will’s facial expressions especially as the band play in a boxed-up garage brings on an irresistible smile. The band’s name itself conveys a playful nature with an edge; this is embodied in the act of stealing a sign and in the compositional choices of ‘Care’. Their music video of office politics, a picnic, and knights with a vengeance present the band perfectly to any first-time listeners. They are all about a group of mates having fun with music.

This one was a family affair. The video was written and directed by Nick’s older brother Chris (@RTPtweet) and was actually filmed in their parents’ garage back in their childhood home in South Woodham Ferrers. Massive love & thanks to Chris for all his hard work on this one! pic.twitter.com/kEW4fMQpDt — Stealing Signs (@stealingsigns) February 11, 2022

With ‘Somewhere Between’ on the horizon, the release of the catchy ‘Care’, and the chance to perform at legendary Glastonbury Festival, Stealing Signs are a band on the rise and ones to keep on your eye on in 2022.