Body Language: Alexis, Angel D’Lite, And Savvy takeover Old Red Bus Station, 12 February 2022

Last Saturday night, Old Red Bus Station was our home for the night, with top shelf DJs captivating packed crowds in small rooms both upstairs and down. Their series of ‘Body Language’ events continued on the 12th with talent like Alexis, Angel D’Lite, and Savvy.

With plenty of students waving gun fingers in the air, the small dancefloor was packed with a tight-knit group of ravers lapping up every second. At some points there were perhaps only 50 people in the room, but each person connected to the next through the heavy hitting sounds of a remix of Overmono’s ‘So U Kno’ (which I tried to Shazam, to no avail).

The atmosphere throughout the night stayed consistent, as did the tracks. Scenes were lively across the board, with the smoking area full of lovely people up for a chat, and the speakers consistently dishing out quality high tempo breakbeat, jungle, and UK garage.

All three DJs provided their own unique sets which stunned the revered venue. By the time it got to 4am, time had flown by, and I was nursing my inevitable hangover with pints of water instead of beer. I was practically sober in the Uber back, which is probably why I can still remember the fantastic night so well. I crashed as soon as I got back, but over the past week have been reflecting on one of the best nights out of the year so far.

Old Red Bus Station continue their streak of incredible events tonight – we’re heading there to see Coco Bryce (whose making a return after his excellent set in October with Tim Reaper), so expect our thoughts shortly. Check out the venues calendar of events here!