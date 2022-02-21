Formula 1: MaFIA and the Politics of Motorsport

The politics and power-plays of Formula 1 were laid bare during the 2021 championship weekend. Irrespective of the Verstappen verdict itself, controversy was rife. In the words of both Hamilton and Raikkonen, money talks in F1. Indeed, this sport is deeply focused on money and attracting sponsors, as suggested by the venue choice of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and the contentious Kingspan and Mercedes deal. Yet whether F1 is too political is a divergent question, one which was sharply exposed by the racial abuse perpetuated by F1 fans throughout 2021, and indeed throughout sports more widely.

Saudi Arabia LGBTQ+ controversy

Being consistently ranked one of the lowest countries for human rights worldwide, Saudi Arabia is also the only country to have banned women from driving. This restriction was lifted in June 2018, but the leaders of the campaign were immediately arrested, tortured, and detained. International human rights organisations such as Amnesty urged a humanitarian approach, but this was overlooked. What is more, the formal right to drive is severely limited by deeply entrenched social practices. In Saudi Arabia, a woman must have male permission to travel outside the home meaning women are still unjustly subordinated. Furthermore, homosexuality is punishable by imprisonment, corporal punishment, and even capital punishment, meaning members of the LGBTQ+ community could face the death sentence merely due to their sexuality. It is clear that the human rights record of Saudi Arabia cannot be defended or ignored.

During the Jeddah and Qatar (Losail) races, Hamilton wore a helmet dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and declared his discomfort with the venue. Highlighting the importance of awareness, Hamilton challenged the purported ‘destination venue’ of Saudi Arabia, politicising rather than blindly promoting its hospitality and tourism.

It is undoubtable that money talks. According to FIA President Jean Todt, F1 “should not get involved in political matters.” Formula 1 has been fiercely criticised for this stance by notable organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. Given the wider context of human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia, F1’s decision to prioritise the race’s economic benefits is an unsettling justification. A financial motive is clear, and this is not necessarily to be condemned. Money is essential to successfully maintaining the thrill and advancement of motorsport racing, but political involvement is not a matter of choice. Not only must awareness be raised, but oppressive and totalitarian regimes such as the House of Saud must not be ignored.

Power Dynamics: Mercedes versus FIA and Kingspan

Mercedes’ power struggle during the tail-end of the 2021 championship most acutely exposes the internal politics of F1. Following the Verstappen verdict, Mercedes pressured the FIA to remove Michael Masi as race director. The speculation remains over whether Masi will be replaced for the 2022 season, but regardless of the result, the domination was clear. Mercedes did not pursue an appeal into the contentious Jeddah race on the key condition of a full-scale investigation. The influence exerted here was substantial, highly impactful, and purely political. Perhaps Masi will retain his role, but the intra-relational politics were aired so harshly here that the internal warfare of rivalling teams is undeniable. Money, and its innate link to power, certainly spoke amidst these decisions.

Formula 1 is equally vulnerable to external politics, with Kingspan’s sponsorship of Mercedes involving the UK Government itself. Due to their involvement in insulating Grenfell Tower, this deal with Kingspan garnered overwhelming opposition. Michael Gove, the Housing and Communities Minister, urged Toto Wolff, the Team Principal of Mercedes, to reconsider the association. Following both this and an open letter addressed to him and the Mercedes’ shareholders, Wolff met with the families of the bereaved. Not only did he apologise for any hurt caused, but Mercedes eventually terminated the deal on 8th December 2021. Despite Mercedes’ best attempts to pursue a financial deal, politics fatally intervened. Money cannot be everything if a well-suited sponsorship is abandoned in favour of a more morally equitable decision.

Politicising Race

Perhaps sports has become too political, but whether this can be justified is purely situational. The Euro 2020 final (which took place in 2021) unearthed overwhelmingly racist commentaries following missed penalties by Rashford, Sancho and Saka, three England players who happened to be Black. Following a collision with Verstappen at the Silverstone Grand Prix, Hamilton received similarly racist abuse, just a few weeks after the Euro final. There are several instances of activists politicising sports to fight for basic human rights, as sport provides a platform for publicity, as well as amplifying any unequal treatment of those involved. This activism is essential, as the abuse following these events demonstrate how deeply entrenched racism and prejudice are within our society.

Considering this wider context, F1 cannot be judged as being too political. Homosexuality still incites the death sentence in certain countries, and sports events are often perceived as an endorsement of the regime behind such measures. Many foreign investors flew into Jeddah for the F1 weekend, and President Macron was also visiting Jeddah as part of a wider tour of the Gulf region. Twenty-seven deals were signed between French and Saudi companies following Macron’s visit, showing the influence of whichever venue is chosen. Although the F1 racing weekend was clearly not an outright endorsement of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, it did encourage business deals and investments in the area. Very little awareness was raised about these controversies, with key players in F1 such as the FIA remaining silent. In addition to Hamilton’s rainbow helmet, Vettel organised an all-female karting event, but official discourse over the controversy was non-existent.

A Situational Summary

It is incontestable that money talks in Formula 1. The sport is also undeniably political. In some cases, this manifests as a gross display of power with Mercedes pressuring the FIA to fire Masi, which is deservedly criticised. It is less straightforward when considering external politics. The Kingspan deal fell through due to humanitarian pressure, but a similar effect was not achieved when selecting Saudi Arabia as a venue. Politicising sport is not divisively good or bad, but a situational approach must be adopted.

Header Image Credit: Pixabay