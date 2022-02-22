In Luv With The Coco Pt.3: Coco Bryce and FFF show us the Dutch can control a crowd at Old Red Bus Station, 19 February 2022

Last Friday, Coco Bryce made his incredible return to Leeds’ very own, iconic music venue, the Old Red Bus Station, with his ‘In Luv With The Coco Pt.3’ hosted event. From 10pm till 4am it was non-stop action.

After one of our writers managed to catch his excellent appearance with Tim Reaper in October last year, I’m glad I managed to see him myself this time round. He brought along Netherlands talent FFF, the producer and DJ who put on a mind-bending set of his own. Born Tommy de Roos, and based in Rotterdam, he spun his way through a spellbinding mix of breakcore tracks, it’s easy to see how he had such control over the crowd – learning to DJ at age 12 in the 90s, he’s been at it for a bloody while, and his passion showed.

With room-shaking breaks and hectic jungle, Coco Bryce dominated his set. Also hailing from the Netherlands, he showed us the Dutch clearly know how to put on a show. Bringing a rave-ready atmosphere to the intimate venue, the crowd ate it up as Bryce kept the stakes high. From the moment we stumbled into Old Red, the music was vibrating around the building – the atmosphere was intense, from gritty, darker tunes to euphoric, melodic highs, there was never a dull moment from the sound system that night.

With frequent trips to the smoking area after sweating packed in to the top floor, it was a constant scene of high energy music. I can barely remember the taxi home and ending up in my bed safely, but that’s always one sign of a good night.

After having an amazing time at their Body Language event just one week before, let's see what this Friday brings with Y U QT – here's hoping for a three-peat for the Vicar Lane club.