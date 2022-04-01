Skiddle launches candles that smell just like your favourite festival

Ever sat at home watching daytime TV, rain pelting against the window, reminiscing about your favourite festivals you haven’t been able to attend for the last TWO years? Fear not! The limited edition festival candle from Skiddle, appropriately named ‘Festiv’eau’, has just dropped.



The first in Skiddle’s new line of ‘Live e’scents’ candles , Festiv’eau launches today (April 1st), and is jam-packed with all of the unique, but not always agreeable, scents any festival-lover will need to transport themselves into the field of their dreams.



A limited number of the candles have been released today, retailing at £30 each, with all proceeds donated to Macmillan Cancer Support, the brand’s long-term charity partner.



Name a more iconic festival partnership than the smell of grass stains, pints, burger vans and… portaloos? As the candle starts to burn, those lucky enough to get their hands on one will feel transported to the grounds of their favourite festival. Imagine…



It’s the morning, the sun is shining, everyone is buzzing with excitement and the smell of freshly trimmed grass is wafting through the air. As the day goes on, your stomach starts to rumble. A familiar smell of sizzling, hot, fresh burgers cooking tempts you over to the van. When the sun starts to dip over the horizon, you find yourself queuing up at the bar, chatting to your friends before ordering a pint of lager. And the next morning, when you pop your head outside your tent and you’re ready to take on the day, you notice a smell lingering in your nostrils. It’s not particularly pleasant, but you can’t quite put your finger on what it is… Until you pass the portaloos.



With 30 hours of burn time, there will be plenty of time to enjoy the candle and be transported through the different phases of everyone’s favourite festival experiences.



Skiddle has confirmed that they are also working on two new scents that will drop later this year. Smells like Teen Spirit, will evoke the memories of student nights, with scents of sickly sweet drinks, burnt pizza, latex, and a slight whiff of puke; and Eau’asis – Cigarettes & Alcohol will transport users to their favourite indie gigs, with smells of stale cider, cigarette fumes, sweat, ending in a taxi ride home (new car smell).



Made in collaboration with Leeds based company, Flaming Crap, Skiddle’s limited edition candles are made from vegan soy wax and recycled materials and are in the company’s iconic recyclable paint tin style. So as well as being a statement piece, the candle is great for the environment.



Jamie Scahill, head of marketing at Skiddle, commented: “We all missed live events over the last couple of years, and we wanted to give fans a new way to celebrate them, all from the comfort of their own home.”



“We’re getting ready for festival season at Skiddle, so as we eagerly await, it felt only right to release Festiv’eau first, the first limited edition product in our new candle range ‘Live e’scents’. From the satisfying tempting smells of burgers and pints of lager, to the unpleasant, yet strangely pleasing wafts of grass and portaloos, the ‘Festiv’eau’ candle has everything anyone needs to get in the festival spirit.”



Purchase the first Live Event Scent, ‘Festiv’eau’ candle from Skiddle’s website here, from 1st April at 12pm.