The Heart Part 5 – the momentous return of Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar returns with the latest instalment in The Heart series, providing a glimpse into his new sound and prevailing as one of the greatest lyricists of all time.

In April 2010, Kendrick proclaimed himself as ‘a born starter, in the game for real’ on the first instalment into The Heart series – full of ambition and vigour and with so much to prove to himself and to his peers. Now, 12 years have passed, 4 albums have been released, and Lamar has cemented himself as one of the greatest rappers of all time. With a Pulitzer Prize and 14 Grammy awards under his belt, the Compton rapper has excelled in his craft, keeping the world waiting for his next move. Now, Kendrick breaks silence with his long-awaited return to The Heart series, just ahead of the release of his 5th studio album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers. At over 5 minutes long, The Heart Part 5 does not waste a second, keeping fans captivated from start to finish.

The Heart Part 5 and its visuals are nothing short of enthralling, a double-edged sword that is packed with masterful storytelling and symbolism. Lyrics are dense and thought-provoking, as expected, with K.Dot introducing the persona of Oklama, an alias predicted to reign in his new album. Adopting personas for a new era is nothing new to Lamar. To Pimp a Butterfly was led by a rebellious, anarchist Kendrick; DAMN. saw Kung Fu Kenny with Kendrick at his most authentic; and Oklama is a voice of wisdom and morality, which is evident in The Heart Part 5. “I am. All of us”, signs off Oklama at the start of the video, a quote that quite literally comes to life, seen within the music video. “As I get a little older, I realise life is perspective” mutters Kendrick with the triumphant backdrop of a Marvin Gaye sample, infused with funk and verve.

Perspective is a swinging pendulum in The Heart Part 5. We witness Kendrick morph into prominent Black figures in entertainment and explore the issues that persist within “the culture”, a phrase that echoes throughout the track. Kendrick further exaggerates this notion in the second verse by interpolating Jay Z’s Izzo (H.O.V.A) – “I’d do this for my culture”. From OJ Simpson to Jussie Smollett, Kendrick utilises deepfake technology within the visual accompaniment to embody these new perspectives, scrutinising and criticising the industry he finds himself in. There is a certain empathy that rings throughout The Heart Part 5 as Kendrick pens “In the land where hurt people hurt more people, fuck calling it culture”. He calls for an amendment in how Black America is perceived, as complex social issues are to a degree personified in the icons he portrays within the video. Kendrick encompasses an understanding and consciousness in his lyrics, reflected in the clarity and confidence of his flow.

Lamar’s frustrations are clearly heard as he intrinsically speaks on his own grief – recalling being “In Argentina wiping my tears full of confusion” following news of Nipsey Hussle’s untimely passing. Building momentum with vivid lyrics and emotive imagery, the track reaches a climatic turning point as we arrive at the third verse. Prior to the final verse, Kendrick asks that the drums are removed and takes a deep breath in– almost preparing for his final metamorphosis of Nipsey Hussle. A deeply poignant verse, it is the most immersive transformation of all. “As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence. To my brother, to my kids, I’m in heaven”, proclaims the perspective of Nipsey, who passed in 2019 following a shooting in LA. Kendrick’s interpretation of the perspective also forgives Nipsey’s killer and displays a contentment with what he achieved in his career, exemplified in the moving line: “I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave. But fulfilled my days, my creator was pleased.”

It goes without saying: there is no other quite like Kendrick Lamar. Following the release of The Heart Part 5, there has been a clear absence in the rap scene. No one has driven into the lane he has left open for 5 years. The 34-year-old delivers a creativity and precision that has been so carefully cultivated since the beginning of his career and is heard in all its glory on The Heart Part 5. From lyricism to flow to accompanying visuals, Lamar’s meticulousness in his craft has a massive payoff and makes sure he is always in conversations regarding the greatest of all time. With fans hungry for more of Oklama’s wisdom and eager to hear the soundscape of the album, The Heart Part 5 has heightened the already palpable tension for the release of Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.