A chat with The Goa Express ahead of their first headline tour of the UK

Originally formed as teenagers in Burnley, The Goa Express have since been claimed by every music scene from Manchester to West Yorkshire, their unique brand of psychedelic, garage-punk influenced indie music gaining them a sizeable following. The group have been steadily rising in popularity since their initial release, ‘Reincarnation of the Lizard Queen’, in 2016 and are now set for their first headline tour around the UK – including a date at Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds on the 18th May. I spoke to lead singer James Clarke, and his brother Joe who plays keys in the group, to get their thoughts going into the tour and find out a little more about The Goa Express.

The Burnley quintet includes two brothers – James and Joe – James states boredom as a predominant reason for the formation of the group, “We came together largely through not having that much to do in Burnley and largely through meeting in school. We all met in school, always to hung out together and then didn’t really have that much to do other than going to each other’s houses and muck around, there’s limited opportunities in small towns”. Speaking of small towns, though, The Goa Express has been heavily tied to the rising scene in the Calder Valley. Todmorden and Hebden Bridge seem to be breeding grounds for great groups at the moment, with the likes of Working Men’s Club, The Orielles and The Lounge Society putting these towns on the map. At the epicentre of this scene is The Golden Lion, a pub and independent venue established in 2015 which now also operates as a record label (Golden Lion Sounds), releasing records for artists such as Henge, The Lounge Society, and even Jarvis Cocker! Asked about this thriving local music scene, James explained, “Waka – Richard Walker – who runs the Golden Lion with Gig, we’re both from Todmorden so we’ve grown up there, we know the faces quite familiarly, we’ve just known him for ages. Although it seems like quite an unsuspecting place and a, sort of, little hidden little town in the middle of nowhere it’s probably not that unsuspecting when you’re there. It’s full of crazy characters and wacky people. Golden Lion was a bit of a refuge for us growing up, when we didn’t have anything else to do, anywhere to go, anywhere to listen to the sort of stuff we wanted to listen to”. The Golden Lion is a prime example of the absolute importance of independent venues for the development of new artists and music scenes, and the existence of bands like The Goa Express would surely support that claim!

Thus far, releases from The Goa Express have all come from independent labels, with early singles on Wrong Way and Eli Records and their recent singles on Ra-Ra Rok Records. The single ‘Be My Friend’, which received praise from Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music, featured on the Counter Culture 20 compilation by Rough Trade. The Goa Express are an undeniably independent band, Joe detailed the benefits of this approach for the band, “Luckily we’ve still managed to maintain a good level of control over what we do and the people we meet and what trajectory you want to go down. I think eventually we won’t be against having the support of a label but we’re trying to do that on our own terms and keep as much control as possible”, he went on to explain “We’re not gonna spend our entire music careers being independent but it works for now and we’ve not needed anything else. It’s quite difficult coming from no involvement in the music industry to just all of a sudden having a shit ton of deals in front of you, managers and lawyers and all this kind of thing. It’s been nice for us to take it slowly and build up trust with different avenues”. The band are currently witnessing a great deal of success being signed to Ra-Ra Rok Records so, presumably, there are already a few major labels sniffing around – watch this space!

Blending psychedelia, pop, garage rock and indie, The Goa Express have a fantastic and thankfully non-generic sound to them. Asked about their influences, James lists, “A lot of Spiritualized, a lot of Brian Jonestown Massacre, a lot of stuff that was revivalist of 60s stuff but came later on in the 90s. Obviously your generic Britpop stuff and things that were dead catchy but largely the stuff that remained a little bit underground and revived certain movements that were lost in a bit more of a contemporary way”, before adding, “As well as all the classic shit that everyone listens to”. The psychedelic influences were definitely more noticeable on the bands earlier tracks, and that is something the group will admit to, “We’re less psychedelic now, none of us like that track [Reincarnation of the Lizard Queen] at all, we probably borderline hate that track. It’s funny to look back on and thing that that long ago we were still trying to get our stuff out there”. Describing the reasons for the development in sound, the band said, “We’re a bit more selective, the sound has just kind of evolved gradually, it’s never been coordinated to end up in a certain genre”.

Speaking to the Goa Express brothers it was refreshing to see their lack of pretentiousness in their approach to music and their band, perhaps it’s their Northern roots or the fact that they are fairly early on in their trajectory of success – either way, it is clear to see that The Goa Express exist largely through a simple love of good music between close friends. Prior to setting off on tour, which began in Nottingham on the 10th May, I asked the brothers about how they would approach their first headline tour, “Just go and enjoy it and embrace it. This time around, considering it’s our own and it’s a headliner, just try and make a good impression and not take things that seriously. If one show is wicked that good, if one show is bad and no one shows up then so be it, who cares?”. The two highlighted the Leeds gig at Hyde Park Book Club (which you can purchase tickets for here) as one they were particularly looking forward to. The group were supposed to play on the Oporto stage at Live at Leeds last year but had to pull out the night before, if the disappointment felt within those attending the festival is anything to go by then the Leeds gig is sure to be a good one, and James assured us “We’ll be there on time and in top form”.