Djerf Avenue: consider me influenced￼

Meet Matilda Djerf. The 25-year-old has amassed over 2.3 million Instagram followers and gained the admiration of fashion girlies across the globe – me included. Straight out of a Pinterest board, Matilda has cemented her signature Scandinavian look and has influenced masses to achieve her ‘it girl’ vibe. Known for her effortlessly cool-girl aesthetic and that fabulous bouncy hair, her brand Djerf Avenue has rocketed in popularity as the demand for slow fashion has been amplified by TikTok trends surrounding the ‘clean girl’ image. Characterised by minimal, glowy makeup paired with a neutral toned baggy suit, the classic Matilda look has been made easily achievable with her fashion brand, Djerf Avenue.

Scandinavian fashion and the simplicity of a well-curated capsule wardrobe are nothing new. Breezy silhouettes and comfy, chunky trainers are a fool-proof pairing for achieving the Scandi style. Brands such as Acne Studios, Ganni, Norse Projects, Eytys and CMMN SWDN are prominent names in the Scandinavian fashion scene, promoting timeless, durable pieces to add to your wardrobe. However, Djerf Avenue has brought a new accessibility to the look – the influencer angle. It’s common knowledge that influencers have played a crucial part in fast fashion and propagating microtrends over the years. On the flipside, Matilda’s signature look has stood the test of time, sustaining the Scandi style throughout her entire 7-year career. As trends come and go, the blazer, baggy pant and comfy shoe combo is evidentially undying, and a great alternative to following less sustainable fads. Image Credits: @eytys on Instagram

Djerf Avenue was established in 2019, with a focus on non-seasonal, chic pieces from its origins. By utilising high quality fabrics, Djerf Avenue supplies ready-to-wear garments that are built to last. With a sustainable ethos, all clothes are made with “natural, organic, regenerated, or recycled fibres” (see https://djerfavenue.com/uk/about-us/). Production of garments is based in Portugal, to ensure that the high quality is not at the sacrifice of working conditions – Portuguese factories follow European laws on labour practices.

So, what does Djerf Avenue have to offer? From the signature Rainbow Headband to the iconic Forever Blazer, an array of staple garments in a range of muted tones occupy the website. Though the price tag that comes alongside the pieces are undeniably hefty, they are great conscious investment pieces to add to your collection. Flowy shirts, simple mini skirts and basic vests are all available at Djerf Avenue, all of which are in high demand. Image Credits: @djerfavenue on Instagram

Clean and tailored, each individual piece can be styled in numerous fashions, ensuring that the designs will never go out of style. Djerf Avenue has achieved a perfect blend of masculine and feminine silhouettes, meshing to create the faultless, proportionally balanced look that Matilda highlights on her personal Instagram time and time again. With each capsule drop, sought-after pieces are rapidly swept up, exemplified by the Breezy collection selling out time and time again.

Set to release on June 2nd, a new Breezy drop is underway, consisting of gorgeous shorts, shirts and pants just in time for the Summer. The price list has been unveiled over on @djerfavenue:

Breezy Shirt: £99

Breezy Shorts: £79

Breezy Pants: £109

Image Credits: @djerfavenue on Instagram

As the new collection looms, maybe it’s time to invest in some more conscious, sustainable pieces – built to last whilst achieving the everlasting, effortless look. Shop now at https://djerfavenue.com.