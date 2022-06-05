Miles Kane, supported by Brooke Combe, takes the O2 Academy Leeds by storm

Miles Kane’s first support, Tom A. Smith, kicked things off with some classic indie rock; his charisma drew the crowd in and set things up nicely for Edinburgh singer-songwriter, Brooke Combe who followed. It was clear that Combe understood Kane’s crowd as she got them suitably warmed up with her cover of Arctic Monkey’s ‘Why Do You Only Call Me When You’re High’. Her warm vocals leant itself perfectly to the indie classic and got the crowd firmly on her side as she made her way through her singles, ‘A-Game’ and ‘Impress You’. The catchy bass on Combe’s final track, ‘Are You With Me?’, got the crowd fist-pumping and raring to go for Kane’s performance. I am sure I won’t be the only one in the audience who will be keeping an eye out for what Combe brings out next.

With his infectious energy, incredible band, and hit after hit, Miles Kane bought the house down on Sunday night at the O2 Academy.

Miles Kane started as he meant to go on as he opened with the riotous ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ from his latest album that is difficult to resist screaming along to at the top of your lungs. What followed was a mixture of hits, old and new, that left plenty of room for Kane to show off his showmanship. Kane made it clear why he has been in the game for over a decade as he treated the crowd to plenty of guitar solos as well as a special guest: Leeds-born Corinne Bailey Rae joined him on stage to sing their single, ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’. Scattered amongst his solo hits was a couple of The Last Shadow Puppet favourites, ‘Aviation’ and ‘Standing Next To Me’, that fit in nicely with the Motown influences of his latest album Change the Show. Kane was supported by an incredible band that matched his energy and stage presence as they helped him to rile up the crowd and get them on his side. A particular highlight was when Kane gave the stage to his sax-player and backing singer during ‘Never Get Tired of Dancing’ which showed the band off to their full capacity as they ensured that no one was too tired to have a boogie on a Sunday night. Another fantastic moment was Kane’s rendition of The Beatle’s classic ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ – a true celebration of the music of the North.

In short, Miles Kane is an artist who knows exactly what his crowd wants and isn’t afraid to give it to them: something to sing along so loud to, or stamp their feet so hard to, that they may just forget that Monday is just around the corner.