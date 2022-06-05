New York rap personality Wiki set to play Headrow House in July

By now, the New York rap personality should need no introduction, with as much personality as an Action Bronson or an ODB. Wiki was one half of the cult-underground, abstract Hip Hop trio Ratking, who pushed boundaries with tracks like Canal. They emerged amongst the aggressive, hungry, innovative Hip Hop resurgence, amongst iconic supergroups like Odd Future, A$AP Mob, Black Hippy, and Pro Era – in what was surely Hip Hop’s second golden era. Wiki is coming to Headrow House in Leeds on 25th July, for what should be one hell of a show. He’s always shown love to the UK, featuring a lesser-known King Krule on the classic Ratking track So Sick Stories, and also featuring Jesse James Solomon, and Obongjayar on solo tracks. So, we welcome him to Leeds with open arms, ready to hear his stories behind the mic in the intimate venue.

After an incredible 2021, which begun with the severely underrated, overlooked side project with NAH, Telephonebooth – one of the grimiest, dirtiest portrayals of New York since Mobb Deep’s The Infamous, but only a brief, 21-minute glimpse into the dark alleyways and gritty underbelly of NYC.

His year only continued with a surprisingly even better LP, Half God, with production across the tracklist from Navy Blue (who also put on quite a show at Headrow House this year). With Wiki’s lyrical displays and gobby inflections, he shows off an almost New Yorkified Slowthai style delivery, or rather maybe, Slowthai mirrors an abrasive, even more chaotic, British version of Wiki…

Earl Sweatshirt collaborator, Navy Blue – the LA based pro skateboarder, model, rapper, and producer extraordinaire with an already vast discography up his sleeve from over just two years, seems to have mellowed Wiki out – with Madlib style production behind the boards, Wiki shines over choppier, sunnier beats. With a clash of styles that should’ve been too difficult to pull off, their chemistry seems to work so well. A complete shock from the typical eeriness of Wiki’s bodega stock of rhymes and flows.

From signed to independent, Wiki has remained one crazy, vivid storyteller; he will transport you to New York City with his penmanship, and his combinations of Hardcore East Coast Hip Hop, and Abstract Jazz Rap. Whilst still relatively low key, because of his talents Wiki has been incredibly influential on this new scene of experimental, alternative New York based emcees… Tracks like Roof are just a testament to this. Whilst he was once a Danny Brown type poster boy for weirdo, dark aesthetics, his latest is much less menacing and dingy, more bittersweet, hopeful, and seems to come from a better headspace, with a more personal, human quality to it.

Make sure to check out both Wiki's solo output, and Ratking's body of work (despite their split)